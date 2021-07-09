Consequential Facts about Israel, Past and Present

Jews have been in the news since before the news was invented. Throughout history Jews have been humanity’s number one prey subject. Here are real facts about Israel that most people don’t know or simply wish to ignore.

In 1948, when the third Jewish commonwealth the modern state of Israel was reestablished, the anti-Semites made Israel their collective Antisemitism preying target. That was all based on lies, libels, deception and baseless but deep hatred for Jews.

When the hate-Israel ‘Palestinian’ people were invented from the hate-Israel Arab multitude, the western anti-Semites found in them the perfect partner to perpetrate their Antisemitism.

Nowadays, the West’s crowned anti-Semites are members of the Left and their liberal amigos. Those people support the Palestinian cause, which is to destroy Israel by any means possible, and thus they object to Israel. As such, they are supporting a profoundly anti-Jewish agenda, not only to steal the land of the Jewish people but to wipe out their history and thus their indigenous identity in the Middle East.

What is more scary and must be addressed is the fact that this agenda is also the passionately-held default narrative for millions of Muslims who have settled in Britain, USA and other Western countries.

The ‘westernized’ Muslims have a cultural manipulation and intimidation strategy that aims to push Western politicians into hostility toward Israel. This anti-Israel threat is often seen these days in the USA Congress. All this undermines the integrity and values of Western societies, as their cultural leaders increasingly kowtow to Muslim dictates through ignorance, ideology, and/or fear, or their desire to hold onto power at all costs. Much of Britain’s left political echelon is all in for this type of behavior and America is headed in the same direction.

Ample facts have been written about Israel to mitigate the collective attacks on the Jewish state from institutions and individuals. Facts, the anti-Semites do not care about facts.

I am adding my part in educating the public, once again, about Israel’s position from within and without the country. This is an attempt to prevent the rabidly anti-Semitic people from further influencing those who are not anti-Semitic.

21 Facts About Israel

1/ Nationality and the capital Jerusalem; Israel became a commonwealth state in 1312 BC, thousands of years before the rise of Christianity and Islam.

2/ After the Israelites entered the ‘promised land’ and gained rule there in 1272 BC, the Israelites, in later years the Judah Tribe, ruled the land for a thousand years and had continuous presence in the land for 3,300 years.

3/ King David was the Israelite second monarch and the one who founded the city of David, Jerusalem-Yerushalayim-Zion. Islam’s prophet Muhammad, who was born in 570 AD, never set foot in Jerusalem.

4/ For more than 3,300 years Jerusalem was never the capital of a Christian or Arab or Muslim entity, only the heart and soul capital of the Jewish people.

5/ Jerusalem is mentioned more than 700 times in the Bible and not once in the Koran. The land is mentioned in the bible as the land promised to the Jewish people by God through His Messenger, Moses.

6/ Jews pray facing toward Jerusalem; Muslims pray facing toward Mecca, in Saudi Arabia. Where Muslims are present between Jerusalem and Mecca, they pray facing Mecca, with their backs to Jerusalem.

7/ After Israel’s War for Independence ended in 1949, the Jordanians remained to illegally occupy the old holy city, Jerusalem, for nineteen years, but the Jordanians did not make Jerusalem their capital and Muslim-Arab leaders did not visit it.

8/ During the Jordanian illegal occupation of Judea and Samaria, AKA “West Bank” including ancient Jerusalem, the city’s centuries’ old Jewish holy sites were looted and burned down by Arab mob. For the 19 years of Jordanian illegal occupation of the “West Bank” territory Jews were denied access to their ancient worship places, including the holiest of all, the Western Wall, at the foot of the destroyed Jewish Temples.

9/ Nowadays, with Jewish rule over the old and new united capital city of Israel, Jerusalem, just as Jewish sites, Muslim and Christian sites are preserved, protected and all believers, of all religions, have safe access to them.

10/ Arab and Jewish refugee issues; Israel’s war for independence began in 1948. The war was initiated by six Arab countries – Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Iraq – together with the local Arab militia forces in Tel-Aviv, Haifa and Jerusalem. The Arabs attacked the nascent Jewish state from all directions, while the local Arab leaders encouraged the local Arabs to leave Israel, promising them to purge the land of the Jews and a fast return to their homes in what they wanted to annihilate, the land of Israel. Sixty-eight percent of these Arabs left in a hurry without ever seeing one Israeli soldier. Israel won the war and subsequently they were not allowed to return, and thus found themselves refugees through their own fault.

11/ The self-made Arab refugees, deliberately and for political advantage or for some other reasons, were not absorbed into the Arab countries to where they fled and found themselves remaining. Of the 100,000,000 refugees in the world since World War II, this refugee group, under the tutelage of UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency), a body especially established by the United Nations to deal with these Arab refugees, is the only one that was not resettled into new countries. Three or four of these refugee generations remained living in rather squalid refugee camps and mainly on the dole with rather ill-defined future.

The Jewish refugees who came from Arab and Muslim countries during the late 1940s and throughout the 1950s, were all absorbed in Israel, with no help from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) but with huge charitable help from Jews around the world, mostly USA Jews.

12/ Subsequent to winning the War for Independence and the establishment of the sovereign state of Israel, hostile Arab and Muslim countries purged their Jewish communities, some of which were millennia old. Jews were forced to flee Arab and Muslim countries because of violence, persecution and pogroms against them and they became refugees.

13/ The number of Arabs who fled the land of Israel in 1948, through their own will, is estimated at 630,000. The number of Jews who were expelled and forced to flee Arab and Muslim countries and became refugees, are estimated to be about the same number, 630,000.

14/ The Arab-Israeli conflict-struggle; All in all there are 22 Arab states, mostly formed after World War One; there is only one Jewish state, its Mandate for Palestine, a League of Nations mandate for British administration of the land of Israel and Transjordan territories, both of which had been conceded by the Ottoman Empire following the end of World War One in 1918, was created in mid-1919-to-July 1922 and took effect in 29 September 1923. On November 29, 1947, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the resolution to partition the Land of Israel to a Jewish state and an Arab state. Britain then announced the termination of its Mandate for Palestine, which became effective on May, 15, 1948. At midnight, on May 14, 1948, David Ben Gurion declared the State of Israel independence.

Thus far, not counting the ongoing warfare against Israel by PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) Hamas and Hezbollah, the Arabs states initiated all five wars against Israel and lost them all.

15/ For their political goals and to subvert Israel, Arabs who were living in the land of Israel as ARABS, only in 1964, two decades after the establishment of the modern State of Israel began to identify themselves as “Palestinians.” Both the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian “identity” itself are based on the attempted theft and appropriation of the Jews’ historic homeland and history – the ONLY indigenous people of the land of Israel.

16/ Mistakenly, Israel recognized the Arabs who deceitfully renamed themselves “Palestinians.”

17/ The PLO/Fatah Convention Charter demands the destruction of Israel. Though promises were made to take out the annihilation of Israel clause, the charter was NEVER amended. Their goal remains.

18/ Misguidedly, with the signing of the Oslo Accords Israel relinquished a major portion of the territory that was illegally occupied and was incorrectly named “West Bank,” in order to establish the Palestinian Authority (PA) autonomy and achieve the longed-for peace. For security purposes, as part of the Accords, Israel agreed to arm its foes – the PA security forces – with weapons that could, at any time, be aimed at Israelis.

19/ Israel and the Muslim countries at the UN (United Nations Organization); The UN is blatantly hostile to the state of Israel, a state member of the UN group of nations. Of 175 United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions till 1990, which require a follow-up action, 97 were against Israel.

Of the 690 General Assembly resolutions up to 1990, that do not require action but are name calling, 429 were against Israel.

20/ The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is an international organization founded in 1969, consisting of 57 UN member states. As of 2015, with 49 countries being Muslim-majority the collective population is over 1.8 billion. The organization sees itself as “the collective voice of the Muslim world” and works to “safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world.” As a matter of policy, it always votes against Israel in the UN.

21/ The UN has become an organization that is feckless and corrupt to the core. It is always silent on issues pertaining to Israel unless it can attack and subvert the Jewish state.

Examples of United Nations Silence when it comes to Israel

Here are a few of too many examples: the UN was silent when the Jordanians systematically desecrated the ancient Jewish cemetery on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem; the UN was silent when 58 synagogues in Jerusalem were destroyed by the Jordanians; the UN was silent when the Jordanians enforced segregation-like policies that prevented Jews from reaching the Western Wall and Temple Mount.

Constant Attacks

We are living in a time when Israel is constantly under attack and Jews around the world are once again subjected to all types of anti-Semitic acts. We must ask ourselves what role we, Jews, should/must take on. What will we be able to tell our grandchildren if we did or did not act? What we did, or did not, when there was a turning point in Jews’ fate and the opportunity to positively affect and pivot Jews’ future.

Facts are Facts

The facts about Israel enumerated above were penned numerous times. Those who prefer to remain in the group that wants to ‘hate Israel – hate Jews’ and share the goal to destroy the Jewish state will never delve into edification themselves. However, facts are facts and a good tool to use when one has to rebut the anti-Semitic forces.