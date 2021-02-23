The Future of Constitutional Republic United States Hangs by a Thin Thread

Saving the Constitutional Republic much depends on every American.

Are you one of those free and brave Americans?

Does anyone recall the 2017 domestic terrorism? In 2017 a Bernie Sanders supporter, unhinged by Bernie’s medical care lies, targeted the Republican Congressional baseball team’s practice, shooting and almost killing Rep. Steve Scalise and injuring others. No one showed much of a shock or hardly cared and the seriousness of “the incident” was lost in the following day’s “other” news.

In 2018, during Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court justice confirmation, a demented crowd, among them feminists who worried about their “right” to kill babies in the womb, descended on the Capitol and wildly protested. The media hardly reported the event, the public was ill-informed and the result was that very few people really paid attention to the mayhem. Almost no one seemed to care.

The summer of 2020 was hotter than hot all over the United States. Pathetically and sadly, many major American city were set on fire by criminals, branded as “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) and Antifa. These thugs ran amok in Democrat-controlled cities, with destructively wild behavior, and much encouragement from the political Left. They acted with impunity, while the police were in retreat mode, and it appeared no one really cared while the horror of rioting, arson and destruction was taking place.

The political Left has some tactics to be marveled at. When the Left has something they can use for their agenda of political gain, they tell their supporters “it is time to do something.”

The left says they do thing “for our [the people’s] safety,” but in reality they do it to gain more political control over many of our freedoms. This was the reason they orchestrated kicking the sitting President of the United States off Internet platforms. They disconnected him from his supporters at the worst possible time, and his leadership messages went quiet.

What We, the People, must keep in mind is that what the left does has nothing to do with keeping any of us safe. It has everything to do with a political gain for them. It is another opportunity for the Left, for once and for all to strip us, We, the People, of our rights.

Their first goal was to strip our First Amendment, the right to freedom of speech. This is an inalienable right under The Constitution.

Given their success from having Big Tech silence Donald Trump and others, the Left think they have an excuse to do what they have always wanted to do: to silence all of their political opposition by any means, using any tool and for any reason.

For those Who Do Not Want To Be Silenced

We now have major goals to tackle and actions are required without delay:

WIN the House and Senate in 2022; this requires to start working on it TODAY; Use all the anti-trust laws to break up the monopolies, i.e., Apple and Google, Twitter, that think they have become “masters” over We, the People. They now really think it is up to them to decide what information we can access and have; how we are “allowed” to communicate, and what our mouth can utter. Expose the intertwined connectivity of the Democrat National Committee (DNC) and Silicon Valley’s big-tech oligarchs.

The un-American radical Democrats and their tech executive henchmen don’t care who you are or where you were on January 6th, 2021. If they decide that you are a threat to their agenda to control America, they want to shut you up and shut you down, cancel you – and speedily. That must end.

Just keep in mind that all these shenanigans are larger than just Twitter or Facebook feeds; for that matter any social media website’s feed. Rather, it is about our inalienable rights to free speech; more so, our rights to our opinion and our rights to exist as individuals and as a free society.

The Democrat Party has now turned out to be a radical Left party, that wants to and is already taking away the rights from US – We, the People. They want to control our right to our opinion, and our right to exist as individuals and as a free society. And now they have made a pipeline to Big Tech to do exactly that.

Hypocrisy on Display

The same people who told Jack Phillips, the owner of a Christian bakery who won a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case over his refusal to make a wedding cake for a gay couple, to “shut up and bake the cake” for a wedding that conflicted with his faith now claim that Twitter is a private company that can do as it pleases.

Their hypocrisy is so rancid it is beyond any civilized society’s comprehension.

Now that Twitter, a tweeting company that overnight took the role of being more powerful than the leader of the free world, the President of the United States, is doing the bidding of the Democrat Party, does this case still stand? Not really.

While Twitter, Facebook and other “social media” claim to be “private companies” manned by Democrat Party campaigns, candidates and committee member alumni, they use their ‘swampy’ manpower to crush any and all political opponents. They are protected by law.

Discover the Networks (originally Discover the Network) (DtN), launched in 2004, is a website run by current Editor-in-Chief David Horowitz of the David Horowitz Freedom Center, focusing on individuals and groups, and history of groups alleged to be politically Left wing.

By using DtNe database one can spearhead an investigation into the Big-Tech decision makers and their ties to the Democrat Party. The stakes are mammoth. The Left is not about making America a better place or Making America Great Again. It is about destroying the greatest country in the world. Joseph Biden’s list of executive orders at the stroke of a pen is the proof that they are all in to destroy this country.

Todays political Left possess radical Marxist ideology, bordering on fascism. Exposing them and taking action against them is the remedy to keep America the country of the free and the brave.

To achieve this, patriotism and valor are required. Uniting under the banner of exposing these un-American charlatans for who they are and revealing their true malicious intentions to America and the American people is imperative, lest We, the People, are willing to lose our country to them and forever.

The Beginning

Do not kid yourself, what we are seeing now taking place is just the very beginning. The end results will be disastrous; It cannot be any other way if not stopped.

We must be truthful to ourselves. If the [un]social media was able to get away with permanently kicking President Donald Trump off the internet and cut him from all direct communication with his millions of supporters, certainly there is no telling what they can and will do to our country and to us, We, the People, like you and me.

To win, the Left needs us, their opposition, to remain silent. Without our silence they remain afraid. That is the reason they keep the National Guardsmen in their Washington D.C. backyard. That is why they exploited to the maximum the January 6, 2021 breach of the Capitol. There was no investigation, rather a retaliatory action.

Seventy five million Americans, supporters of ‘America The Great’ movement have been hiding, hopefully just under a small mole hill. I hope this is very temporary.

The voices of seventy five million Americans, supporters of “America The Great,” must be heard before it is too late.

Keep in mind that this country belongs to We, the People, not a bunch of politicians or political operative, not the swamp. The future of We, the People, our children and grandchildren is in a country that is now hanging by a thread. Even a slight change can decide what will happen and that could even be a bad result, such as war, deaths, failure of the country’s constitutional system, unrest, etc.

All of these things are possible.

Arise and let your voice be heard. Do not allow your rights to be stripped away.