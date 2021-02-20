7 Ways to Make Blogging Into a Real Career

It seems like more people are starting up their own blog these days. People are getting used to having their questions answered or making comment about literally anything, by using DuckDuckGo or Google to find someone blogging on that topic.

There are plenty of methods of how to create a free blog, and while people often do not think of blogging as a career path, it can be extremely lucrative. However, trying to convert a passion into a business or a career requires a lot of dedication and effort.

Here are a few ideas to consider for anyone embarking on that journey:

Practice, Practice, Practice



Just like anything in life, writing will take time and practice. The best way to practice? Write a lot, and get used to publishing the content.

As with anything done well, with writing, there are no shortcuts, and trying to cut any corners probably won’t do much good. Don’t just try to crank out content that isn’t well-edited and written without purpose, because it’s not just a waste of time and energy, it can be detrimental.

Always remember, the only point of writing is that other people must want to read it.

Find a Niche Topic



Determining a niche to write about is absolutely critical to the long-term success of any blog. There is an insanely high amount of competition in the blogging world, so find ways to stand out among the competitors. Writing material at a high level can help, but honing into a specific topic and offering a unique perspective is a good way to gain organic growth, and is far more likable on social media.

Networking is Key



Regardless of whether or not you have a strong follower base already, networking and being active in a specific community is an absolute must. Don’t be afraid to comment on other blogs within the same blogging field, comment and retweet any applicable tweets, and make friends.

Watch YouTube videos, browse social media, look for interesting blogs, and then comment. Remember that the comment is a reflection on you and the blog or business you’re representing and should always be treated as such. Overly negative interactions or inappropriate comments can be extremely counterproductive to what you’re trying to do.

Strategy is Important

Simply writing a post and publishing it isn’t enough. There needs to be a cohesive strategy behind curated content: why is it important, who is going to read it, how does it impact how the search engines treat it? The creation of an editorial calendar can help keep the blogger responsible for meeting self-imposed deadlines, while also demonstrating organization for anyone interested in publishing a guest post on the blog.

Fostering a successful blog often requires a strong community, which will also take time to build and develop. Do research to figure out ideal days and times to publish content, both on the blog and on social media. Much like the writing journey, this will definitely require some time and effort along the way.

Ask for Guest Blogging Opportunities

In addition, guest blogging offers the perfect opportunity for a linkback to the blog or any content published elsewhere. It helps promote your own work, as people discover the guest post and enjoy it enough to go and check out the blog. This is a form of networking, and it will take time – making connections is a great way to help get this done. It becomes easier to look for guest blogging opportunities after when there is a strong catalog of content to share with possible suitors.

Don’t Shy Away from Affiliate Marketing



Affiliate marketing is a way to promote someone else’s product by posting an affiliate link somewhere on the blog, and in return, receive a small commission when someone makes a purchase using that posted link. This is especially helpful for bloggers that are publishing product or service reviews on their blog.

There might come a time for displaying ads in the blog sidebar or within posts as well, but significant traffic is generally required to attract prospective advertisers and make it worth their time. Meanwhile, affiliate marketing can be a nice way to make a bit of passive income while the community grows.

Pay Attention to Search Engine Optimization



The best content written doesn’t really mean much without proper emphasis on search engine optimization (SEO). A quick Google search can provide a lot of information about everything needed to know about doing basic SEO for the blog. However, be sure to keep all the content natural and avoid old practices like keyword stuffing that hurt more than help. The Google algorithm is always changing and is aware when a site tries to manipulate the algorithm by overloading posts with keywords.

Proper SEO definitely requires close attention, figuring out what works, and a bit of trial and error. Don’t become discouraged, and instead focus on trying to research tips to improve. Look for tips from smart people like online marketer, Neil Patel.

Final Thoughts



Creating content takes time, and dedication towards writing and publishing material at a steady pace is required. Try to focus on establishing a routine and getting a good catalog of writing online. That will be needed before starting to make money. Engaging content that people want to read is key to this endeavor.

Most of all: have fun and make some new friends along the way!