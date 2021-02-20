Study Claims That 40% of Adults Avoid Staying Away From Home Due to Bad Sleep

As workdays become increasingly active and demanding, getting a good night’s sleep is essential to maintaining productivity throughout the week. A recent study claims that 40 percent of adults avoid sleeping away from home because they have bad sleeping experiences.

The study was performed, through a survey, on 2000 adults, and claims that 75 percent of the individuals who have slept in guest rooms or accommodation other than their home have not gotten a good night’s sleep.

Those who took the survey specified, among others, that they were worried about the uncomfortable experience of sleeping on a bad mattress. From the total of 2000 adults, 28 percent also mentioned that they were worried that they would not sleep well if they didn’t have a proper bed to sleep in.

Furthermore, 73 percent reported that they had uncomfortable sleeping experiences while using uncomfortable guest beds.

The survey has raised important concerns, especially when looking at the fact that adults spend, on average, 11 nights sleeping in beds other than their own and can be guests to up to 3 separate hosts. Although no two households are the same and even hotels present a lot of variety in terms of beds and mattresses, individuals are focusing more on comfort, when they sleep. In response to this trend, manufacturers have started to develop more advanced types of mattresses, including smart ones that have built-in sensors, Wi-Fi connections, and heating pads.

Buying a new mattress is never a simple thing, however, an increasing number of people are actively looking to enhance their sleeping experience. The choices that individuals make when it comes to this seemingly simple item will affect how much rest they get at night and, by extension, their productivity.

Furthermore, choosing the wrong product may lead to health issues and back pain, especially for older individuals. Luckily, there is no shortage of 2021 mattress buying guides that will take buyers through all of the steps that they need to make to get a great mattress.

Whether it is a matter of ensuring the comfort of guest beds or that of one’s own bed, the world is currently seeing a speedy development in mattress and bed technology. Designs such as foam or spring mattresses have become redundant and the market is now flooded by models that are built using gel pads, nanolayers, and heating or cooling elements.

This having been said, with prices for smart mattresses and smart beds ranging between $2,000 and $5,000, most individuals may have to decide if they value their finances more than the comfort of their guests and family, or if it is the other way around.