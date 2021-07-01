‘Eddie’ Starring Eric Roberts Releases July 13

Liz Rodriguez
Directed by Frederick Sciretta, family-drama ‘EDDIE’ stars Lindsay Johnson, Eric Roberts, Lancelot E. Theobald Jr., Jasmin Frankel, and Angela Rostick. The film releases on digital streaming platforms on July 13.

‘EDDIE’ is a film about an aspiring actor’s journey through life and the passion for doing what he loves. Sometimes things get in the way, normal, everyday things, life’s obstacles, and the struggles he faces to keep his dreams alive. Will he find love or his dream or both? His mentor, Billy Reynolds (Eric Roberts), gives him jobs and guidance that give him the desire and the courage to keep going. His friend Johnny travels through life with him. We are watching their journey. Johnny’s personality is outgoing, upbeat, and he wants to have a good time. Eddie is the opposite. He is down to earth. Lilly is a young woman he meets and falls in love with. This distraction makes his life happier but harder to accomplish his dream. His mother and sister are positive family members, but his father is jealous and against him becoming a star. Family conflicts are obstacles that slow down his journey and make his fight through life harder to attain. Will he make it? Will he achieve his dreams? Will he let it go? Will Eddie change his journey and gamble with his life? Like the old saying goes, “hope springs eternal.”

‘EDDIE’ releases on July 13 on all digital platforms via Random Media.

Liz Rodriguez
http://www.emrmedia.com/

BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Association) professional member and award-winning, British born and fluent in Spanish, Liz Rodriguez has worked in the entertainment industry most of her life. Predominantly based between Los Angeles and London, with contacts globally, Liz Rodriguez has a portfolio of clients for personal or corporate marketing, branding and PR, as well as full service event management and production. As a feature film publicist, she boasts over 50 film credits to date. She enjoys working with today’s rising stars, and tomorrow’s future faces of entertainment.

Internationally Liz has supervised, and orchestrated, events and press placements all over the world including the Middle East (Dubai, Qatar, Abu Dhabi), Europe, Egypt, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia. Aside from her working career, Liz is an active supporter of many LA-based charities including Dogs for the Deaf, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and volunteers her time to Make A Film Foundation, an organization that grants film wishes to children with serious or life-threatening medical conditions.

Follow Liz: EMR Media (est. 2004) www.emrmedia.com – Instagram @iamLizRodriguez – Facebook: www.facebook.com/emrmedia

