Sydney Sloan: GEO Demands Customer-Centric Marketing

Sydney Sloan, Chief Marketing Officer of G2, will tell Index’25 that marketers must stop obsessing over algorithms and start focusing relentlessly on customer value in the AI-first era.

From SEO Metrics to Customer Trust

Sloan says SEO conditioned teams to chase clicks, impressions, and keyword rankings. While those metrics were once vital, they do not guarantee visibility in the AI-driven environment.

“AI will only surface what it believes is credible and relevant,” she explained. “If customers don’t trust you, neither will AI.”

That warning reframes the conversation. GEO, or Generative Engine Optimization, shifts the measure of success away from raw traffic and toward authentic credibility.

The Rise of GEO

Sloan says GEO is more than an extension of SEO. It represents a new discipline shaped by how AI engines select and filter information. Search is no longer about fighting for a place in rankings but about earning inclusion in AI-generated responses.

That distinction matters. In the past, a well-optimized website could climb search results even if the company lacked strong reputation. In the GEO era, Sloan says, “visibility is not just earned by content volume but by genuine authority and customer proof.”

Data From the G2 Marketplace

Sloan draws on insights from G2, the software marketplace that tracks millions of user reviews and buying decisions. She says those data points show how quickly buyer behavior is changing.

“Buyers increasingly rely on peer validation before making decisions,” she says. “AI models amplify that trend, because they draw authority from verified signals and community trust.”

That shift rewards companies that engage authentically with their users. Businesses that ignore community-driven validation risk being left out of the answers AI provides.

GEO as the New Customer Experience

Attendees should not to treat GEO as a backend process handled only by technical teams. Instead, Sloan describes it as central to customer experience.

“Every touchpoint feeds the credibility AI engines measure,” she says. That means customer service, product reviews, and even social engagement all contribute to how brands are surfaced by AI tools.

Companies must break down silos and align marketing, support, and product teams around credibility. “GEO makes every department part of the marketing team,” Sloan says.

Practical Guidance for Marketers

Sloan gave three pieces of advice to marketing leaders navigating GEO:

Refocus on value: Stop chasing clicks; deliver meaningful engagement.

Stop chasing clicks; deliver meaningful engagement. Leverage community trust: Encourage reviews and peer validation.

Encourage reviews and peer validation. Think holistically: Recognize that GEO affects the entire customer journey.

Sloan says these shifts create an opportunity to reorient marketing around fundamentals rather than short-term tricks.

Challenges Ahead

Sloan acknowledges that many teams will find GEO difficult. Decades of SEO practice conditioned marketers to focus narrowly on content volume and keyword strategy. Moving to a customer-first, trust-driven model requires cultural change.

“It’s not just a technical challenge,” she says. “It’s a mindset challenge. You have to stop thinking of customers as metrics and start treating them as the source of credibility.”

Sydney Sloan Looks Ahead

Looking forward, Sloan is optimistic. GEO, she argues, rewards the companies that invest in genuine relationships with their customers. “If you build real trust, you’ll thrive in GEO.”

Her remarks at Index’25 reinforce the event’s broader theme: the AI-first era is not about replacing SEO, but about redefining what success means in search. For Sloan, that definition is simple — in the world of GEO, customer trust is the ultimate metric.

