arc miner xrp etf
Arc Miner XRP ETF
Finance
2 min.Read

Arc Miner Offers Alternative as XRP ETF Approval Moves Closer

Anne Lawson
By Anne Lawson

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated that approval of an XRP spot ETF is “only a matter of time” and expects the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve some applications before the end of the year.

Several institutions, including Bitwise, Franklin Templeton, and Canary, have submitted products, and analysts estimate that these could attract over $8 billion in inflows in their first year. Garlinghouse also predicts that XRP could become a part of U.S. cryptocurrency reserves.

Meanwhile, the Arc Miner cloud mining platform offers investors a stable alternative, generating fixed daily returns through hashrate contracts, helping users earn passive income amidst price fluctuations.

Why are XRP holders turning to Arc Miner?

While Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate the ETF market, XRP is catching up. For many investors, the gains from ETFs alone are no longer enough to meet their expectations for stable returns. Therefore, they turned their attention to legal and compliant intelligent cloud mining platforms like Arc Miner.

Without the need to purchase expensive equipment or shoulder maintenance risks, Arc Miner’s AI-powered computing management system allows users to earn crypto profits daily.

Combined with renewable energy and highly secure cold wallet protection, the platform ensures stable returns and asset security.

How to start mining?

1: Visit the Arc Miner official website to register an account (bonus: -$15)

2: Complete registration and connect a digital wallet

3: Select a hash rate contract

4: Start cloud mining and enjoy daily returns

Arc Miner Mining Contract Options

⦁ [Trial Contract] Principal: $100, Term: 2 Days, Total Return: $107.4

⦁ [Classic Mining Contract] Principal: $500, Term: 6 Days, Total Return: $540.5

⦁ [Classic Mining Contract] Principal: $2,500, Term: 20 Days, Total Return: $3,225

⦁ [Advanced Mining Contract] Principal: $10,000, Term: 40 Days, Total Return: $16,560

⦁ [Super Mining Contract] Principal: $100,000, Term: 50 Days, Total Return: $205,500 USD

All returns are paid daily, and principal will be returned upon contract expiration. Fast withdrawals are supported, and you can continue to invest.

Core Advantages of The Platform

⦁ 24/7 customer service, with an average response time of 1-3 minutes.

⦁Deposits and withdrawals supported for major cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BNB, USDC, USDT, etc.

⦁ Environmentally friendly mining: Mining operations and cooling systems utilize renewable energy, providing a stable power supply for mining machines while generating high profits and achieving environmental sustainability.

⦁70+ data centers worldwide, with over 6 years of operating history.

⦁National-level security: SSL encryption + cold wallet storage.

⦁No hidden fees, fixed returns, and low barriers to entry.

⦁ Legally registered in the UK, properly licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, and complies with local laws and regulations.

Invite friends and receive a 3% + 2% rebate on every investment order.

About Arc Miner

Arc Miner is a leading global cloud mining service provider, providing fast, secure, and environmentally friendly cryptocurrency mining solutions to 7 million users in over 100 countries. With cutting-edge technology and professional services, Arc Miner has become a trusted leader in the global cloud mining industry.

Conclusion

As cloud mining matures, Arc Miner is an ideal choice for XRP holders to achieve steady asset appreciation. The company says that by combining technical security, stable returns, and platform transparency, it’s more than just a money-making tool; it’s a sustainable path to financial freedom.

New users are invited to start now and start earning daily returns with XRP.

Official Website: https://arcminer.com/

Contact Us: info@arcminer.com

