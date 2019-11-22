US NEWS
Largest US Milk Producer Folds Thanks to Superior Non-Dairy Milks
Which drink would you prefer? One that is full of fat, cholesterol, calories, hormones, pus, antibiotics and pesticides whose production causes huge environmental destruction...
Stay Fat Say Mainstream Media, Enabling the Obesity Epidemic
It is happening more and more. Mainstream media exposes how an actress, model or athlete was "fat shamed" producing an "eating disorder" and physical...
WORLD
Nagorno-Karabakh Refugees: Stories of Loss, Survival & Hope
It is most difficult to put into writing a story told by people who have suffered tremendously. That's what happened when I recently met...
Rules of Engagement: Israel’s Hard Line, Iron Rule
Why the protective-rebuffing from rockets' attack Iron Dome should not be the solution to rockets fired at Israel from Gaza, at will. It is...
Democrats Can’t Tell Kanye How To Vote
Kanye West has walked off the Democrat plantation. He's gone rogue, democrats say. He's crazy, and needs to be pitied, because he doesn't understand...
Expose CNN: Project Veritas Whistleblower Uncovers Zucker’s Fake News
Thanks to a Whistleblower, Project Veritas was able to expose CNN for the Fake News hyper-partisan Democrat propaganda channel it has become. Satellite uplink contractor,...
European Parliament: Maryam Rajavi Reveals Names of 5,000 Victims of Massacre by Iranian Regime
Strasbourg - A book containing the names and particulars of 5,015 victims of massacre, as well as coordinates of 36 mass graves in Iran...
Updated for 2019: New Report on Keeping Dogs Warm During Winter Months
As winter rapidly approaches consumers might notice that their dog starts to curl up to stay warm. Smaller dog breeds and short haired ones...
Here are Some of the Reasons Why People May Need to Take Out Payday...
Payday loans are more often than not, controversial in the public eye. But is that really so unusual? When it comes to money lending...
Preventing Water Wastage at Home
Needless to say, life cannot exist without water. It is needed to carry out day-to-day functions like washing, cleaning, bathing, cooking, growing food, and...
Preparing for Climate Change Reality
Too late to avoid or stop, it is time to cease the blame game and begin to prepare for the inevitable. It is now too...
#FAKENEWS Strikes MSNBC Over New Russia Collusion
Lawrence O'Donnell bent his Harvard education completely out of shape this week. He did that by speaking on-air about an unfounded accusation that Donald...