Friday, November 22, 2019

non-dairy milks
Largest US Milk Producer Folds Thanks to Superior Non-Dairy Milks

Martha Rosenberg
Which drink would you prefer? One that is full of fat, cholesterol, calories, hormones, pus, antibiotics and pesticides whose production causes huge environmental destruction...
obesity fat shamed
Stay Fat Say Mainstream Media, Enabling the Obesity Epidemic

Kathy Sheridan
It is happening more and more. Mainstream media exposes how an actress, model or athlete was "fat shamed" producing an "eating disorder" and physical...
UD Mercy Mike Davis

Check Out Historic Calihan Hall for University of Detroit Mercy Hoop...

NewsBlaze 3

Accelerating Education

cerebral palsy

Birth Prevalence of Cerebral Palsy: A Population-Based Study

Mister America

Mister America – En Route to the White House

left to right gulmammad mammadov tural ganjaliyev writer durdane agayeva and jeyhun alakbarov photo credit nurit greenger
Eurasia

Nagorno-Karabakh Refugees: Stories of Loss, Survival & Hope

Nurit Greenger
It is most difficult to put into writing a story told by people who have suffered tremendously. That's what happened when I recently met...
rockets fired from gaza - illustration
Israel

Rules of Engagement: Israel’s Hard Line, Iron Rule

Nurit Greenger
Why the protective-rebuffing from rockets' attack Iron Dome should not be the solution to rockets fired at Israel from Gaza, at will. It is...
peace process - israel iron dome hits incoming gaza rocket

The Endless Peace Process Fired Rockets

NewsBlaze 4

Studies Show that 80% of UK Homeowners will Struggle with Debt...

Mohammad Habibi, a political prisoner in Iran.

What It’s Like Being a Political Prisoner in Iran

NewsBlaze 5

Peace and Prosperity through Medicine – The City of Health

Kanye West - democrats can't tell me how to vote
Cartoons

Democrats Can’t Tell Kanye How To Vote

Alan Gray
Kanye West has walked off the Democrat plantation. He's gone rogue, democrats say. He's crazy, and needs to be pitied, because he doesn't understand...
expose cnn
Cartoons

Expose CNN: Project Veritas Whistleblower Uncovers Zucker’s Fake News

Alan Gray
Thanks to a Whistleblower, Project Veritas was able to expose CNN for the Fake News hyper-partisan Democrat propaganda channel it has become. Satellite uplink contractor,...
making a murderer

Falsely Accused of Murder – Now What

laptop desklaptop desk

8 Driving Tips To Avoid Accidents in Bad Weather

NewsBlaze 6

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Should Be Persona Non Grata in...

lawrence odonnell if true

#FAKENEWS Strikes MSNBC Over New Russia Collusion

maryam rajavi presents book of names of victims of massacre

European Parliament: Maryam Rajavi Reveals Names of 5,000 Victims of Massacre by Iranian Regime

Non Profits Hamid Enayat
Strasbourg - A book containing the names and particulars of 5,015 victims of massacre, as well as coordinates of 36 mass graves in Iran...
NewsBlaze 11

Updated for 2019: New Report on Keeping Dogs Warm During Winter Months

Animals Melissa Thompson
As winter rapidly approaches consumers might notice that their dog starts to curl up to stay warm. Smaller dog breeds and short haired ones...
NewsBlaze 12

Here are Some of the Reasons Why People May Need to Take Out Payday...

Personal Finance Melissa Thompson
Payday loans are more often than not, controversial in the public eye. But is that really so unusual? When it comes to money lending...
preventing water wastage

Preventing Water Wastage at Home

Environment Shruti Gupta
Needless to say, life cannot exist without water. It is needed to carry out day-to-day functions like washing, cleaning, bathing, cooking, growing food, and...
swiss glacier

Preparing for Climate Change Reality

Environment John McCormick
Too late to avoid or stop, it is time to cease the blame game and begin to prepare for the inevitable. It is now too...

