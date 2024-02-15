Seven Sources of Hamas Finance Hidden From The World

How exactly does Hamas finance its murderous terror operations, and how much do they generate each year?

The first bloody intifada – December 8, 1987 – September 13, 1993 – was operated from Judea, Samaria and Gaza. It was initiated by local leadership of groups and organizations affiliated with the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) and Fatah, the Popular Front, the Democratic Front and the Palestine Communist Party, headed by Yasser Arafat, who occupied this position from 1969 until his death in 2004.

In 1987, as the first intifada took off, a new Arab terror organization was born in Gaza: Hamas. In 2007, after murdering some of their Fatah party rivals and expelling all of them from Gaza, Hamas was voted in – elected by the Gazans as the rulers of Gaza Strip.

Ever since then Hamas has been running vicious terrorism operations in and out the Gaza Strip relying on a $3 billion annual budget.

Terror organizations are also economic cartels. Americans can relate to this statement when addressing the Mexican cartels. Without cash flow, Hamas can’t attain weapons, its fighters go through training, build tunnels, pay salaries, or conduct terror attacks.

But Hamas is not a law abiding, productive and innovative governance system that produces economic prosperity. It is a terror organization that receives its funding somehow.

Hamas Finance Sources

So where does Hamas’s dirty money come from?

Iran

The evil head of the snake, the Islamic Republic of Iran supplies its proxy Hamas with equipment, weapons, training, and up to $350 million annually.

UNRWA

(The United Nations Organization agency, The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East)

UNRWA’s annual budget, paid by the UN member states, (now temporarily defunded by many), is $1.5 billion of which $325 million is allocated to Gaza for humanitarian purposes and from which Hamas steal plenty for its terror activities.

The Palestinian Authority (PA)

The PA is the legal entity terror perpetrator against Israel. It uses its legal status to cover for Hamas’ terror activities against Israel. The PA is one of Hamas’ main funds providers. The PA allocates to Hamas up to $1.2 billion a year.

The State of Qatar

The largest sum of funds Hamas receives from overseas is from Hamas’ merciless patron, Qatar, which funnels $360 million a year into Hamas’ revenue coffers.

Taxes

Hamas charges the Gaza residents, the poor and the rich alike, taxes. They collect some $350 – $400 million a year from taxes. Many of the Gazans are UNRWA welfare services patients. Therefore, the social welfare money UNRWA pays their Gaza social patients, money that is paid by the UN member states for their membership in that organization, collected from their own country’s tax payers, is in turn taxed by Hamas. A magic circle of corruption that pays for terror activities.

Charities

Several charities throughout the world raise approximately $100 million a year which is lodged in Hamas’ bank accounts. Many of these contributors, with their full or partial consciousness are somewhat or simply unaware they’re actually paying for terror activities. The positive characteristic façade Hamas managed to paint for the world to believe it has been working well for them.

Business Endeavors

With the money it has collected, Hamas purchased and now owns several lucrative businesses in countries friendly to its causes, like the European Union countries, earning from these businesses $2.5 billion a year.

An example: Harrods is a British luxury department store, located on Brompton Road in Knightsbridge, London, England. It is owned by Harrods Ltd, a company currently owned by the state of Qatar via its sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority as part of Qatar’s global soft power strategy. Since Qatar is Hamas’ patron and it funnels to Hamas $360 million a year, some of that money come from Harrods’ department store revenue.

One should ask, how does Hamas get away with all these financial shenanigans?

Since many countries classify Hamas as a terror organization, very harsh sanctions are imposed on them. However, money from overseas channels still reach Hamas, through corrupt bank operations, through questionable money-exchange networks, black market, money laundering and other shady money sources, and via the new financial phenomenon, cryptocurrency.

Gaza: The Hamas Weapons Depot

Hamas prepared for the invasion into Israel on October 7, 2023, extremely well and over many years. They built a huge labyrinth underground tunnel city* for terror activities and prepared an untold quantity of weapons and also resources.

In fact, Gaza turned out to be the largest weapons depot in the world. The IDF found arms in almost every home in Gaza which they entered. In all kindergartens and schools, hospitals and mosques, even in cemeteries. The statistics point out that at least 80% of the homes in Gaza were housing Hamas terror weapons’ cache.

*The largest Hamas terrorist tunnel discovered. This massive tunnel system branches out and spans well over 4 kilometers (2.5 miles). One entrance is located only 400 meters (1,310 feet) from the Erez Crossing – used by Gazans on a daily basis to enter Israel for work and medical treatment they receive in Israeli hospitals. This tunnel system was a project led by Mohammad Sinwar, the commander of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Battalion, the brother of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. (Source: IDF Spokesperson)

1 Million Dollars Found In A Gaza Home

The misfortune is that Hamas’ billions of US dollars budget and their evil Islamic Republic of Iran patron-master don’t care to help the Gazan civilians. The Gazans are their terror human shield puppets, whom they silence and punish for any opposition nuisance.

Until, if and when, the world takes the right actions, meaning shut down all of Hamas’ largesse and financial resources, Hamas will remain the infamous terror operatives they have shown themselves to be.