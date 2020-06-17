Judea and Samaria under Israel’s Sovereignty is a Reality and Vision Whose Time Has Come

Sovereignty means, the full right and power of a governing body over itself, without any interference from outside sources or bodies; it is a term designating supreme legitimate authority over some polity; it is the exercise of power by a state. And sovereignty, under the law of the state of Israel, is what the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, built on their Jewish ancestors’ ancient land, deserve and rightfully so.

Monday, June 16, 2020 – Conference of Jewish Affairs (CJA) spokesman Rabbi Aryeh Spero made the following statement today:

“The Conference of Jewish Affairs looks forward to the day when Israel will apply sovereignty to portions of Judea and Samaria that from time immemorial have been part of the Land of ancient Israel.”

The Jewish people were bequeathed this land and the name of Judea and Samaria was its official name even throughout the years of the British Empire.

“It has been and there is a historical and biblical attachment of these lands, as part of the heart of Israel. These lands legitimately, by law, are part and parcel of Israel and were never considered to be legally apart from the Jewish homeland until very recent years when enemies and bureaucrats, hostile to the establishment of a Jewish state in its homeland, began finagling international laws.

“It must be observed that though this land lain mostly fallow since Roman times and no other empire or people has a claim to it nor developed it, it has been the Jewish people who have restored its towns and made its land productive and a flourishing habitation. This achievement,” Rabbi Spero stated, “was done by no other people except the Jewish people who love their land, in contrast to other people who make claims to the land but have not dealt with it with love, sacrifice, ingenuity, and destiny. And that is all because the only nation that has been devoted to its fulfillment in and of itself are the Jewish people who are biblically and intrinsically devoted to it, as opposed to those who make claims for it but never had a history entwined with it.”

“Historically there was no Palestinian people except for the Jews who were so named during the Roman occupation; but there never was an Islamic state, flag, language, and peoplehood connected with Judea and Samaria.

Rabbi Spero added, “We wish to acknowledge the singular vision of President Donald Trump and his courage and sense of truth in being the first world leader to finally bring this truth to sovereign reality. We thank Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his steadfast strength in carrying out the wishes of President Trump. As we began saying three years ago, when President Trump moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, there has not been a greater friend to the State of Israel and the Jewish people than Donald J. Trump, surpassing even the legendary King Cyrus.”

