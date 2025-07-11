Israel-Hamas War, What Has Israel Been Missing

The constant question one who follows this war is asking: is the war between Israel and Hamas conducted for victory or is it not? Opinion is split over the Israel-Hamas War.

Is It a Myopic Approach?

The unfathomable myopic approach since October 7, 2023, carried out by the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) top command, the Shin Bet (Israel intelligence unit), and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acted as a blind spot to the fact that “deals,” ANY “deal” with Hamas simply prolongs the war and causes more casualties for Israel and fatigues the nation. More so, the people show loss of trust.

Terrorists are not an element to make a deal with, to negotiate and sign an agreement with. Terrorists must be crushed, defeated, brought to their knees or eliminated.

Damned if You Do and Damned if You Don’t

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, is no friend of Israel. Jews will not find fairness in the halls of the ICC. It will accuse Israel for unfounded war crimes regardless of what the IDF does.

So why restrain the IDF soldiers from arriving at victory? Isn’t it better to impose a REAL siege on Gaza until all hostages are released and Hamas lays down its weapons?

If Israel could eliminate Iran’s military command and many of its leaders in just 12 days, dominate Iran’s skies, humiliate the Ayatollah’s Regime, to the point they have made themselves foolish to announce victory, and also enable the U.S. Air Force to fly above Iran without opposition and strike a major blow against Iran’s nuclear program sites, why can’t Israel defeat a far inferior group like Hamas?

It is mind boggling what has taken place in the war with Hamas. Much of it makes no sense even to those who understand warfare.

Some constantly argue, “What about the hostages still in Gaza?”

To that one can say, if Israel cannot act decisively because of the hostages, then, Israel signals to Iran and other terror groups who seek to harm Israel that kidnapping Israelis is much more effective, for huge quid-pro-quo return than investing billions of dollars in ballistic missiles, nuclear programs and terror tunnels.

Kidnapping Israelis Yields Best Outcome for Terrorism

Meanwhile, attempts to kidnap IDF soldiers or Israeli civilians by Arab-terrorists continue. The terrible thought is that the kidnapping attempts actually indicate one thing – Hamas is not only not deterred, it is getting stronger and more determined.

The preparation for a kidnapping event included an exit of Hamas fighters from an underground terror tunnel in Gaza where the IDF is operating. It could be assumed that the IDF was not aware of such tunnel, otherwise it would have destroyed it, or they knew it exists and did not want to destroy it for various reasons unknown to the public.

A kidnapping plot takes thought, planning, coordination and the use of other means. And more than anything else that is so frustrating after almost two years of the war in Gaza – is the fact that Hamas’ fighting spirit has not been broken and its determination and strength are increasing day by day.

Just two weeks ago, Hamas terrorists attached explosive devices to an armored personnel carrier, and a heinous terrorist even managed to place an explosive device inside a Puma armored engineering vehicle, killing seven IDF soldiers.

Is Siege the Answer?

If Israel had put a siege on Gaza immediately after October 7, 2023 and did not listen to anyone calling it for at least one month, things would have been much different today.

Finding Judaism Roots

But hey, maybe there was a sign and guidance from above. Now Gaza is destroyed, uninhabitable; now the plan to disperse the Gazans-Hamastinians to the four corners of the world is implemented as well as eliminating Hamas altogether so that Gaza will never be a threat to Israel.

AND Jews finally realized that the world is not fond of them, as Antisemitism since October 7, 20023 has risen to levels of the 1930s in Germany and beyond. Holocaust precursor era.

The world seems to hate strong Jews, and empathy comes from the world only when Jews are murdered or pushed down. That sends Israel and Jews a very clear message that they are Jews and no disguise can shun it and no one will protect Jews but themselves.

The nation of Israel must make it clear to the world, we are Jews, and we have been Jews from time immemorial and do not stand in our way to be who we are, the sons and daughters of the Lion of Judah.

Ending the Israel-Hamas War

The two central principles in the concept of victory are conquering territory and suppressing the enemy’s will to fight. That is how you defeat the enemy and there is no other way.

If this is not a popular opinion, so be it!