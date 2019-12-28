In a World of Uncertainty, Standing Up For Oneself and Others, a Necessity

In a world of uncertainties, it is necessary to stand up for oneself and others.

And that is what I learned when I participated in a few hours-long course at Caliber-3: to defend myself when the occasion arises and in the process have the ability to protect others.

On my recent visit to Israel, during November-December 2019, I accepted an invitation to visit Caliber-3, extended to me by Sharon Gat, Caliber-3 CEO/Founder when we met during Caliber-3 USA inauguration ceremony. I dedicated the day to learn, firsthand, what is Caliber 3’s work scope.

I traveled on the roads of the historical Shomron region’s hills, sensing the Bible era, and drove the lone road leading to the Caliber-3 facility, which made me feel as if I was entering a James Bond type movie setting.

I rang the walled facility’s bell to identify myself and be allowed in. Inside, the activities were going on strong and everywhere. I entered the world of its own institute.

Sharon Gat was not present, apparently away on a military reserve service mission while rockets were fired, once again, at Israel’s south from the terrorists’ enclave in Gaza. My host was the lovely Yael Gat, Sharon’s wife.

What is Caliber-3?

Established in 2007 by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Col. Sharon Gat (Res.), Caliber-3 has since become the largest and leading counter-terror & security training academy in Israel. Run by the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) active military members, Caliber-3 offers top security solutions, high threat protection, intelligence operations and tactical training to militarizes, law enforcement, government agencies, private security services agencies, such as for VIPs’ and even commercial training for private clients and tourists from around the globe.

It also offers a 4-week camp for the 14-18 age group which includes training and touring the land of Israel.

The day I took the training, complying with his Bar Mitzvah celebration special request, a boy from the United States and his family attended the Caliber-3 day course.

Taking into account that much of the activities are planned out of the box, meaning, you come up with a suggested program and at the academy they will find a solution for it, some of Caliber-3’s programs are specifically geared to its clients’ explicit requirements. On-premises it has a mock synagogue so they can teach worshipers how to protect themselves if the sacred house of prayer is being attacked.

As the world recognizes new types of security threats, the strength of Caliber-3 lies in the fact that its training and security techniques evolve every day.

The academy is certified by:

The Israeli Defense Forces

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office

The Israeli Ministry of Defense

The Israeli Police

The Israeli Ministry of Homeland Security

The Israeli Ministry of Commerce and Industry

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The facility offers a one-stop solution for all clients in order to develop their techniques, skills and personal growth by training with the best in each security field. Each training area can be set up to reflect various tactical combat scenarios. The combat scenarios include firing range, urban tactical facility, driving range and Krav Maga, the Israeli military developed martial art.

Instructors

The many instructors, all very professional, enjoy their work, strongly backed by this Zionism ethos, which is the right of the Jewish people to have sovereignty and live safely in their homeland. Similarly, anyone, from wherever, will be protected by them. They always try to imbue the fighting spirit they possess and come together.

Without mentioning names or taking photos, since these professionals, special instructors are all in active reserve military service, I was permitted to mention two:

IDF special forces unit member, Colonel Sharon Gat, an observant Israeli-Jew is Caliber-3 inspiring CEO/Founder. He has vast operational experience, in both guerrilla warfare and counter-terrorism, and has commanded units in special operations in Lebanon, Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip.

In 2003, Israel’s Defense Ministry and the IDF selected Col. Gat, a graduate of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a PhD candidate at Bar-Ilan University, Tel Aviv, to head a special counter-terrorism project in high risk areas. He has established and commanded security and anti-terror units for Israel’s Ministry of Defense and the IDF.

And there is the most impressive in his strength Eitan Cohen who works so precisely with the academy’s K-9 dogs’ team; Eitan has been a member of the Caliber-3 team for over four years, he is an active IDF reservist, a military and civilian counter-terror and security professional with over 20 years of experience working in elite undercover units, including, YAMAS, Border Police, guerilla/commando and counter-terror sniper units.

Captain Hagai Haim Lev

The story of the fallen Captain Hagai Haim Lev, an American-Israeli and Col. Gat’s brother-in-law is Caliber-3’s inspiration. Hagai who served in Sayeret Givati, the IDF Elite Unit, was nicknamed “The Rock.”

On July 10, 2002, in the middle of the night, Hagai and his soldiers entered Rafiach in the Gaza Strip in order to detect smuggling tunnels dug from Gaza into Israel land.

His soldiers set up their weapons in a Rafiach house and reported seeing children in the alleyways. Hagai gave an order not to harm the children. In the morning, as the unit was preparing to return to Israel, they spotted suspicious movement outside their location.

The soldiers expected Hagai to give an order to shoot but instead he carefully surveyed the area and a Gazan sniper took the opportunity and fired two shots that hit Hagai; he was pronounced dead that morning at Soroka Hospital in the city of Beersheva, leaving behind a wife, parents and five siblings.

Hagai’s death inspired Sharon Gat to establish the Caliber-3 academy and make any person a commando trooper for at least one inspiring and meaningful day.

Why caliber 3 is the hottest tourist attraction in Israel

That day at Caliber-3, I attended the training presentation and leaned some shooting techniques plus did some target shooting with sophisticated weapons which the IDF use in battle. I felt the tension, I felt the awareness required. More so, I realized how important it is to have some professional skills meant to serve a person to help defend him/her-self. More so, becoming more aware of one’s surroundings and perhaps be that person who has the ability to help others when the unfortunate occasion arises.

Caliber-3 operates in Israel and in Southern California, USA. Do not bow down to bullies and riffraff. Keep your head high while possessing good defense techniques you can well acquire at Caliber 3.

Sharon Gat CNN interview – CALIBER 3