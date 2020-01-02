Do Not Rely on Others to Protect You from Jew Hatred-Antisemitism

We are dealing with convoluted developments of hatred of Jews on global proportions.

In the USA

In today’s so-called Democratic Party, intersectional identity politics has made the Party’s power-hungry leadership, along with many of the party’s Jewish followers, as well as the Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) crowd, blind as to how their Jew-hatred’s acquiescence has encouraged violent acts by their followers.

It is not just right extremists, who, after all, are small in number, not politically supported and are pariahs to everyone in power, who we have to worry about. The growth in violent acts against Jews in the USA is occurring by Left-voting perpetrators, encouraged by the silence of Democrats and worst, Jewish leadership. They are afraid to confront their voting constituents who simply appear to be supporting the violence against Jews.

Have the knife-wielding violent attack on Jews celebrating Chanukah at their rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York, the deadly shooting at a Jewish market in Jersey City, New Jersey, and the ongoing attacks on Jews in New York City and California been a wakeup call for the Jews who still vote for those encouraging the violence against them by accepting them to occur? I doubt it.

Why Do I Doubt It?

I doubt it because it is so very clear, now more than ever, that Jews love, support, follow, and bow to their abusers. This is the Stockholm syndrome, tripled, with a deep-rooted genetic tang to it.

Jews who vote Left blame President Trump for creating a culture of hate, never daring to look at what his predecessor – President Obama – did. Obama started a great divide in the nation. He brought racism to the forefront, along with black victimhood AND the culture of hate. Obama thus created new racist phobias and also, he centered on an anti-Israel policy.

They, many who pushed God aside, go even further putting the blame on the victims, who they call ‘despicable religious zealots’. These frenzied views are reinforced by the dreadful phenomenon of way too many self-hating Jews. But mind you, Trump inherited all that.

All too many Jews appear delusional, holding idiosyncratic beliefs that are contradicted by reality or rational argument. That makes them dangerous because enabling Antisemitism, even by denying it, only invigorates the anti-Semite.

Israel Figured It Out In 1948

Facing ongoing attacks from their foes, subsequent wars of defense and, many terrorism attacks, Israel was forced to figure it out since its beginning in 1948. The solution to virulent attacks and Antisemitism is a loaded gun and the willingness to use it.

BUT, I dare say, that if the Israelis back then did not HAVE TO face the wars and the enemies which they have no option but MUST fight, I am forced to admit here that in all likelihood they may now be just the same type of Jews who run away and do not fight back.

See how fast the Israelis began worshiping the Oslo Accords and still today so many of them will not admit that the Oslo Accords were the hugest political mistake Israel ever made. Still, they seek to implement the 2-state-solution with Jerusalem divided, half to be an Arab city, not even calculating that rockets will only get closer to their back yards.

How To Act

The subhuman-lowlife anti-Semites must be confronted. We must get to the root of HOW they became Jew-haters and what is the source of their murderous behavior. If he/she attacks a Jew, he/she should fear for his/her life because he/she will be clobbered there and then. And then the Law will enter as a second phase of action and if the law fails, because of any excuse, then the Jewish hands come back and ACT with swift power.

Just keep in mind that the loudest voice we hear in the Jewish community is the shirking Leftist one, who, when attacked, runs for cover and cowers in the corner, blaming other Jews for the attack. But there are others who are not delusional. There are Jews who stand up and fight back when attacked.

Let us hope that with the coming generations the latter group will grow while the former one will shrink.

In the meantime, Guardian Angels are to patrol Jewish neighborhoods in New York City.

I say it is shameful that Jews have to rely on others to protect them.

Where is the Jewish community’s self-defense?

When will all Jewish learning institutes, including the yeshivas, make sure every student knows how to defend himself/herself including Krav Maga or, learn some kind of personal self-defense skills?

When will the synagogues have members who know how to use a gun, just like the church in Texas that was recently attacked and the attacker was eliminated by the gun of a worshiper before he could kill more parishioners?

Who cares if the Left, a la Jewish Federation, ADL, AJC and Reform Judaism do not like self-defense? They are part of the Democratic Party’s senselessness and maddening “intersectionality,” along which every minority group is rated more important than the Jews! That is why the Democrats have not called on Black, Muslim, and Hispanic, secular and religious communal, political and educational leadership to bring these attacks to an end, nip it all in the bud.

Shame on us, Jews. It is now back to the future. It is Kraśnik all over again. Kraśnik was a small town in Poland with more than 5,000 Kraśnik Jews before WWII, where only an estimated 350 survived the Holocaust. Those who survived left Poland. No Bielski brothers partisans are to be found there.