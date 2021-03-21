Government of Israel Subverting Nuremberg Code To Control Citizens?

The government of Israel has implemented an unlawful and discriminatory COVID-19 policy that removed the rights of its own citizens. This crazy policy hurts its own citizens and goes against the Nuremberg Code.

Let us begin with the Nuremberg Trials of 1945, each Jew on earth must be familiar with these.

The Nuremberg Trials were a series of 13 military tribunals, trials, carried out by the Allied forces under international law and the laws of war, in the city of Nuremberg, Germany, after World War II between 1945 and 1949. The trials were held for the purpose of bringing Nazi war criminals to justice.

The Nazis carried out terrible medical experiments on their captives, and out of the Nuremberg Trials came a code of conduct for the world.

Government of Israel oblivious to the Nuremberg Trials?

The Nuremberg Code established “The Principle Of Informed Consent.” The code set out conditions for PERMISSIBLE MEDICAL EXPERIMENTS.

The Nuremberg Code

Here is what the Nuremberg Code says about any medical experiment on people:

The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. The experiment should be such as to yield fruitful results for the good of society, unprocurable by other methods or means of study, and not random and unnecessary in nature. The experiment should be so designed and based on the results of animal experimentation and a knowledge of the natural history of the disease or other problem under study that the anticipated results will justify the performance of the experiment. The experiment should be so conducted as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury. No experiment should be conducted where there is an a priori reason to believe that death or disabling injury will occur; except, perhaps, in those experiments where the experimental physicians also serve as subjects. The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the experiment. Proper preparations should be made and adequate facilities provided to protect the experimental subject against even remote possibilities of injury, disability, or death. The experiment should be conducted only by scientifically qualified persons. The highest degree of skill and care should be required through all stages of the experiment of those who conduct or engage in the experiment. During the course of the experiment the human subject should be at liberty to bring the experiment to an end if he has reached the physical or mental state where continuation of the experiment seems to him to be impossible. During the course of the experiment the scientist in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage, if he has probably cause to believe, in the exercise of the good faith, superior skill and careful judgment required of him that a continuation of the experiment is likely to result in injury, disability, or death to the experimental subject.

This is the worldwide accepted code for medical experimentation on humans.

The government of Israel is abusing the Nuremberg Code and therefore its citizens. I do not know of any other country that is doing the same and Israel boasts to be the COVID-19 vaccination nation.

One of the most important outcomes of the trials of the Nazi Doctor was the portion of the verdict subtitled “Permissible Medical Experiments,” which defined the concept of informed consent and marked the beginning of international jurisprudence and regulation in this aspect of biomedical research ethics.

The ten enumerated principles listed above became known as the “Nuremberg Code.” Informed consent is what allows human research subjects to be active and voluntary participants rather than victims or unwilling tools of the scientific process.

Animal Testing Before Punching Needle Into Human Arms

In an article ‘Top 10 COVID-19 vaccine myths’, published on February 1, 2021, by Chris Magee, the question of animal testing came up.

“Animal tests and safety trials were skipped in developing COVID”

Here is how Magee responded:

“No tests have been skipped. Scientists have been preparing for a pandemic for many years and had already done lots of preparation. Finding volunteers for vaccine trials had already been done and the vaccine delivery method had already been developed. When the virus emerged, many human, animal and lab tests were done at the same time. In the end, more than five times more people than usual were tested on before the vaccine was approved.”

“Government regulators around the world said at the beginning of the pandemic that they would still require animal tests before allowing any vaccine to be given to humans. Drug makers also started making the vaccine just in case it worked, so the usual delays involved in bureaucracy, manufacturing and testing things in sequence were eliminated.”

“This meant the vaccine could be made in super-quick time without any corners being cut.”

“3. Animal tests were not needed to create vaccines

“Animals are used in lots of different ways in the creation of the vaccines. Studies in mice, ferrets and primates showed that the vaccines were likely to work, and other animal tests showed the finished products were safe. Animals were also used in the basic biological research that allowed this approach in the first place.”

“Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines use messenger RNA to get your body to fight the virus. This was developed more than 20 years ago at the University of Pennsylvania using mice. Those scientists discovered a way to make medicines using RNA and patented the work. This was then licensed to the vaccine developers in 2020.”

Well that sounds good, Chris Magee, but your logic doesn’t hold up.

If Mr. Magee was right, then this is “okay and it is great.” But how about taking a well-known medication that has been well tested and adding to it a heap of rat poison and then, the manufacturer skips any required step-by-step testing and they go straight to injecting humans?

Magee seems to think that is OK. His coverage of the issues and the rejection of all of people’s concerns is superficial and unconvincing.

Obviously Mr. Magee is incapable of logical thought. The medical profession must be guided by ethics – always – not just when it suits them.

Any possible change to an already tested medication must be done thoroughly, through the full range of scientific tests.

Another article claims that ‘Researchers rush to test coronavirus vaccine in people without knowing how well it works in animals’.

“As they race to test an experimental coronavirus vaccine, researchers aren’t waiting to see how well it prevents infection in animals before trying it in people, breaking from the usual protocol.”

Israel, the Digital Prison

In a video published on March 19, 2021, an Israeli woman tells the world what’s really going on in Israel with the COVID-19 vaccine. It appears that the government of Israel has taken illegal actions against its citizens, imposing on them unlawful health measures. This government of the Jewish State has been operating contrary to the ‘Nuremberg Code Establishes The Principle Of Informed Consent.‘

Tourism

One astonishing fact is Israel’s economy factor. A large portion of Israel’s economy is tourism. If the country has locked itself under draconian orders such as mandatory vaccine to all its citizens with a ‘green card’ that makes those who refuse the vaccine to be a 2nd tier citizens, then the question is, what will the government require of a tourist? Must a tourist have a vaccine certification to be allowed into the country, if at all be allowed entry, vaccinated or not?

Since Israel imposes the use of a electronic tracking bracelet to enforce quarantine measures on Israeli citizens arriving from abroad, will this order be applied to a tourist arriving in Israel? If so, has the government thought it through? After all no tourist will arrive in Israel under these measures of 14 days quarantine and an obligatory COVID-19 vaccine.

I surely hope that the government of Israel will come up with other, better measures to avoid the possibility that its citizenry be infected by tourists.

As an American citizen I recently visited Costa Rica, a country whose prime economy factor is tourism. The Government of this lovely country solved the tourism entry problem with an insurance policy: for $120.00 one can purchase an insurance policy that will cover a $50,000 medical cost, if one contracts CIVID while touring the country, plus, the policy covers $2,000 hotel stay during COVID recovery period before a person can travel back to their home base country.

Forcing people to be vaccinated and if not, the consequences are dire, is a crime. No country can do what the government of Israel is doing. No government can do it because it is a blatant crime.

Nuremberg Code Is There To Protect People

The whole purpose of the Nuremberg Code is to protect people. It is not a superficial set of words that can be simply discarded by any government. If the Nuremberg Charter was simply discarded by the government of Iran or Myanmar or any nation western powers consider to be considered “rogue,” there would be immediate repercussions.

Yet, here is Israel doing just that while the United Nations and World Health Organization are silent.

In 2017, on the 60th anniversary of the Nuremberg Code, the Bulletin of the WHO (World Health Organization) had these very relevant words to say:

“This month marks sixty years since the Nuremberg code1 – the basic text of modern medical ethics – was issued. The principles in this code were articulated in the context of the Nuremberg trials in 1947. We would like to use this anniversary to examine its ability to address the ethical challenges of our time. One of these is the question of scientific misconduct downstream to medical research, particularly when biased interpretations of clinical studies lead to an overoptimistic assessment of a new drug, which ends up being withdrawn from the market after harming many individuals, as happened with rofecoxib.”

These protections cannot be simply discarded. Just like the US Constitution, The Nuremberg Code protocol is there to protect the people from governments, politicians, businesses and rogue elements.

The generic therapies that have been used to treat people with COVID, such as HCQ, Ivermectin, and Budesonide have all been banned by politicians, but that is another story altogether.