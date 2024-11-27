Ceasefire Or Not – Israel Vs Hezbollah

Israel and Hezbollah agreed on and signed a peace – ceasefire agreement – overseen by the US, which the naïve Biden administration hopes will lead to a permanent end of hostility.

After a year of fighting, Hezbollah has lost its loud voice leader, Hassan Nasrallah, its entire top leadership, most of its weapons depots, its communication pagers, thousands of terrorist fighters and control of Lebanon’s southern border with Israel.

Was it really worth it to tie their war to Hamas’ on October 8th, 2023?

The ceasefire began at 4:00AM November 27 2024.

While Hezbollah gave up on shooting at 10:30PM the night before, Israel continued to strike until minutes before 4:00AM.

IDF forces are deployed in their positions in southern Lebanon and will remain in Lebanon for the next 60 days.

However, this fragile ceasefire has been already violated by armed Hezbollah members who entered the arms free zone within a few hours after it went into effect.

The Israeli View

It is difficult for the Israeli public to let go of the idea of the victory against Hezbollah when they were winning the war.

It is difficult for the Israeli public to accept yet another signed agreement with Hezbollah until they see if it holds water or not.

It is difficult for the Israeli public to believe that the United States, represented by the weak and lame duck Biden administration, will be a reliable guarantor. The US let Israel down right through the Swords of Iron War.

Israel signed ceasefires with Hezbollah in the past and all it received in return has been ongoing rockets fired at its territory, at Hezbollah’s will, since 2006.

I do not blame the Israeli public for being mad that such an agreement was approved by its government. They are mad at Prime Minister Netanyahu again.

However, Israel has signed an agreement with Hezbollah to end the one year war.

There are many reasons the two parties arrived at this junction to agree to stop the fighting, some we know, some we will know in the near or far future.

As a friend of mine said, he would like to know what Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu holds so close to his heart that none of us know.

Only time will tell if this agreement to end the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah bodes well for Israel.

Right now the only one to score is the Biden Administration on its way out. Biden achieved some legacy to show off with. Whether it is good or bad will become known in the near future.

To mitigate the Israeli public uproar, here is …

Other Opinion

This agreement is a win for Israel. However, it will be fully enforceable and in place in 60 days.

Hezbollah, that vowed it would never agree to a ceasefire until Israel ends the war with Hamas caved in, due to its massive losses. The losses of this Iran proxy terror group were so devastating that Hamas became irrelevant to them. Iran almost lost two of its proxies that were assigned to fight its war with Israel.

In the meantime the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reserve soldiers, husbands, fathers, employees and business owners can take a respite. The IDF can replenish its weapons and regroup, and be ready to fully crush Hamas and a possible upcoming war with Iran.

With Hezbollah agreeing to end fighting, Hamas, already almost fully crushed, is now all alone in its battle with Israel. Israel’s end goal is to return the rest of its hostages still in Gaza and declare a full victory over Hamas.

Senator Ted Cruz Opinion

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), is unhappy with the ceasefire.

“Our Israeli allies have accomplished enormous military successes over the last year against the Iranian-controlled terrorist group Hezbollah, killing thousands of Hezbollah terrorists, eliminating Hezbollah’s entire command, and dismantling its infrastructure across Lebanon.”

“These actions have directly contributed to vital American national security interests, including directly by liquidating terrorist leaders who had the blood of hundreds of Americans on their hands. Indeed, the U.S.-Israel relationship is at the core of U.S. interests in the Middle East, and American policy should be to provide unequivocal military and diplomatic support to our Israeli allies to fully ensure their security.”

“I am deeply disturbed both by reports that Obama-Biden officials exerted enormous pressure on our Israeli allies to accept this ceasefire and by how those officials are characterizing Israel’s obligations. This pressure and these statements are further efforts to undermine Israel and constrain the incoming Trump administration. Obama-Biden officials pressured our Israeli allies into accepting the ceasefire by withholding weapons they needed to defend themselves and counter Hezbollah, and by threatening to facilitate a further, broader, binding international arms embargo through the United Nations…..”

Netanyahu Statement

Prime Minister Netanyahu’s full statement to his nation (translated from Hebrew).

“The duration of the ceasefire depends on what happens in Lebanon. We will enforce the agreement and respond forcefully to any violation. Together, we will continue until victory.”

“Citizens of Israel,

“I promised you victory – and we will achieve it.

“We will complete the elimination of Hamas, bring back all our abductees, ensure Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel, and safely return northern residents to their homes.

“The war will not end until all its goals are achieved, including the safe return of northern Israel residents. This will happen, just as it did in the south.

“To the residents of the north,

“I am proud of you and your resilience. I am fully committed to your security, rebuilding your communities, and securing your future.

“Thanks to the bravery of the IDF, Shin Bet, Mossad, and the Israel Police, we have achieved remarkable success on seven fronts in the ‘War of Resilience.’

“These achievements have amazed the world and demonstrated Israel’s strength across the Middle East:

“Iran: We destroyed significant portions of its air defense, missile production capabilities, and key elements of its nuclear program. Preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons remains my top priority.

“Gaza: We dismantled Hamas brigades, killed approximately 20,000 terrorists, eliminated senior leaders, and freed 154 of our hostages. We remain committed to bringing all abductees home and eradicating Hamas.

“Judea and Samaria: We have neutralized hundreds of terrorists, destroyed terror infrastructure, and reached every stronghold of terror.

“Yemen: We struck the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah with unprecedented force.

“Iraq: We successfully thwarted numerous drone attacks and continue to address challenges there.

“Syria: We systematically block Iran, Hezbollah, and the Syrian army from transferring weapons to Lebanon. Assad must understand – he is playing with fire.

“Lebanon: Hezbollah attacked us on October 8, but it is no longer the same Hezbollah. We have set them back decades, eliminated Nasrallah and senior operatives, destroyed most of their rockets, and dismantled their terror infrastructure near our border. Strategic targets across Lebanon have been hit, and Beirut trembles.

“Citizens of Israel,

“Three months ago, this seemed like science fiction, but we made it a reality. Every step of this campaign has been carefully considered.

“Tonight, I will present the Cabinet with a ceasefire plan for Lebanon. Its duration depends on what happens there. In coordination with the U.S., we retain full military freedom of action. Any Hezbollah violation – whether rearming, building terror infrastructure, launching rockets, or digging tunnels – will be met with force.

“Some claim a ceasefire will prevent us from resuming fighting. I remind you, the same was said about Gaza, yet we returned to fight – and decisively.

“Why a ceasefire now? Three main reasons:

“Focus on the Iranian threat.

“Replenishing and upgrading our forces with advanced weaponry to ensure the safety of our soldiers and strengthen our capabilities.

“Isolating Hamas: Since the second day of the war, Hamas has relied on Hezbollah joining the fight. With Hezbollah out of the equation, Hamas is left isolated, allowing us to increase pressure on them and aid in the sacred mission of freeing our hostages.

“Citizens of Israel,

Over the past year, we have turned the tables. Attacked on seven fronts, we responded with strength and transformed the Middle East. These accomplishments are thanks to our brave soldiers, your steadfast resilience, and the firm and calculated management of the war.

“I have often said: A good agreement is one that is enforced – and we will enforce this agreement.”

The Takeaways

Three takeaways from Netanyahu’s statement:

The ceasefire was forced on Israel by the Biden administration by continuing the arms embargo of much-needed arms and threatening to impose an end of war through the UN Security Council, a reminder how Obama took a parting shot at Israel – and Trump – at the UN.

The larger picture: Israel is going after the source of Hezbollah – Iran, in full speed ahead after Trump takes office.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his cabinet are now playing for time, waiting for Trump to take office, hence, in reality, 40 days’ time frame.

The Full American Guarantee Letter Revealed

As part of the agreement, Israel and the US intend to share sensitive intelligence concerning violations, including any infiltration by Hezbollah into the Lebanese army.

The US may share information provided by Israel with agreed third parties (the Lebanese government and/or the commission) to allow them to address the violation.

The United States is obligated to cooperate with Israel in order to curb Iran’s destabilizing activities in Lebanon, including preventing the transfer of weapons, affiliates, and others from Iranian territory.

The United States recognizes Israel’s right to respond to threats coming from Lebanese territory in accordance with international law.

In Lebanon’s southern region Israel reserves the right to act at any time against violations of the commitments.

Outside Lebanon’s southern region, Israel reserves the right to act against the development of threats directed against it, if Lebanon is unable or unwilling to thwart these threats, including the introduction of illegal weapons into Lebanon through borders and crossings.

If Israel decides to take such measures, it will inform the United States of this wherever possible.

Israeli flights over Lebanon will continue for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance purposes only. These will not be visible to the naked eye as much as possible, and will not break the sound barrier.

Frustration Opinions

The Biden-Obama administration’s aim is to give Biden a face-saving win before he exits. It may also be an attempt to tie Trump’s hands and to cripple Israel.

It was the Obama-Biden administration that removed Iran and Hezbollah from the terrorist list in 2015.

Hezbollah fighters and the residents of South Lebanon have no respect for the Biden administration nor for the ceasefire agreement they just signed. They already broke it and will continue breaking it while, as usual, Israel will have to swallow it until the Trump administration takes over in January 2025.

Israel will just have to wait for President Trump to enter the Oval Office so it can get back to finishing the job in Lebanon, without the threat of an arms embargo and a harsh anti-Israel UN Security Council resolution.

This is where Netanyahu will be tested: Will he finish the job or not?

Netanyahu will not run again for the prime minister position. He has two years to leave behind a legacy that will atone for the fact that the October 7th, 2023 massacre occurred under his watch. Netanyahu must destroy Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Iranian nuclear program and bring about a safer future for Israel.

Israel cannot live with anything less.