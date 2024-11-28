Living with Cystic Fibrosis and the Fight Against Drug-Resistant Infections: Gabriella Balasa’s Call for Action

Gabriella Balasa, known as Ella, has lived with cystic fibrosis (CF) since birth, a rare genetic disorder that causes thick mucus to build up in the lungs and other organs. This condition makes her highly vulnerable to chronic infections, which often require antibiotics for treatment. But as she faces the growing threat of drug-resistant infections, Gabriella is more determined than ever to raise awareness about the global crisis of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) – and the urgent need for action.

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites evolve to resist the drugs that once killed them, rendering infections more difficult – and sometimes impossible – to treat. This silent crisis poses a grave threat not just to individuals like Gabriella, but to global health, food security, and the environment. Infections that once responded to antibiotics are increasingly becoming untreatable, leading to longer hospital stays, more intensive treatments, and a higher risk of death.

For Gabriella, the fear of AMR is personal. She has been battling drug-resistant infections for years, with many of the bacteria that have taken root in her lungs becoming increasingly resistant to the antibiotics available. “It has been a terrifying experience,” she said, recalling the countless hospitalizations and the growing sense of helplessness as doctors run out of effective treatment options. “I know that one day, antibiotics might not be enough to stop these infections, and I could run out of options.”

A Lifelong Battle with Infections

Cystic fibrosis causes cysts and scarring in the pancreas and lungs, making it harder for the body to process nutrients and fight off infections. For those with Cystic Fibrosis, like Gabriella, infections are an ongoing concern. From a young age, she has faced a cycle of recurrent lung infections, requiring constant treatment to prevent further damage to her lungs.

As the disease progresses, the bacteria that cause these infections can become resistant to antibiotics, and treating them becomes more challenging. Gabriella shared her experience in a powerful address to world leaders at the 79th United Nations General Assembly High-Level Meeting on AMR in September this year. “I am running out of antibiotics to treat my infections. The bacteria in my lungs have become resistant to medicines,” she told the audience. “I’ve had many episodes of drug-resistant infections, and I am fearful of what the future holds if this continues.”

From Personal Cystic Fibrosis Struggles to Advocacy

Despite the difficulties of living with cystic fibrosis and AMR, Gabriella has turned her personal struggle into a powerful advocacy for change. She is a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) Task Force of AMR Survivors, where she works to raise awareness about the devastating consequences of antimicrobial resistance. She is also passionate about educating the public on the importance of responsible medicine use, emphasizing that misuse and overuse of antibiotics – whether in human health, agriculture, or the environment – only accelerate the spread of resistance.

Gabriella’s experience in a microbiology laboratory, where she researched AMR in the environment and river water, gave her a deeper understanding of how resistance develops. “These experiences, combined with my personal experience dealing with AMR, have motivated me to speak out and call for change,” she said.

Hope on the Horizon

While the situation remains critical, there is some hope on the horizon. Gabriella has seen her quality of life improve in recent years, thanks to medical advancements and experimental treatments like bacteriophage therapy. This form of therapy, which uses viruses that attack bacteria, has helped her fight infections that were resistant to antibiotics.

“I haven’t needed intravenous antibiotics for four years now, which is a huge improvement,” Gabriella shared. “The phage therapy helps reduce the mucus buildup in my lungs, which in turn makes it harder for bacteria to thrive. It’s a game-changer for me.” However, Gabriella still takes oral antibiotics and inhalers to manage her lung infections.

Her story is a testament to the importance of research and innovation in tackling AMR, but also a reminder of the urgent need for preventive measures to curb the misuse of antibiotics.

A Call to Action

Gabriella’s message to global leaders is clear: the fight against AMR requires a collective, coordinated effort. She is calling for the implementation of policies that prevent the misuse and overuse of antibiotics, improve infection prevention strategies, and promote investment in research and development of new treatments.

David T. Elin, Senior Director of Advocacy at the US-based Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, agrees with Gabriella’s call for greater engagement with patient advocacy groups. “AMR impacts real people, not just numbers on a page,” he said. “We need patient stories to raise awareness and drive policy changes.”

At the same time, both Gabriella and Elin emphasize the critical need for new, person-centered therapies to address drug-resistant infections. “Bacteria are ahead of the medicines we currently have,” Elin said, underscoring the importance of passing legislation like the PASTEUR Act, which aims to incentivize the development of new antibiotics.

Gabriella’s advocacy also highlights the need for governments and stakeholders to work together, including the private sector, to tackle the root causes of AMR. “We need to link arms and partner with other stakeholders, including patient groups, to bring our voices to lawmakers and ensure that policies reflect the realities of living with drug-resistant infections,” she said.

For Gabriella Balasa, the fight against AMR is not just a professional mission; it is a deeply personal one. As she continues to advocate for those at risk of drug-resistant infections, she urges the global community to act now. “AMR can happen to anyone. We are all at risk if we get infected with drug-resistant microbes,” she warned. “We need to act before it’s too late. Lives are at stake.”

Story by Shobha Shukla and Bobby Ramakant.