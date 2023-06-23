The Nation of Israel Seeks Solace After 4 Israeli-Jews Murdered

More Israeli-Jews Murdered

On Tuesday, June 20, 2023, we had another four Israeli-Jews murdered, by Arabs, Hamas affiliated terrorists spraying bullets. Four more were wounded in these shootings near the community of Eli, in Northern Samaria, Israel.

The terrorists arrived at the gas station next to the Eli community and opened fire with M-16 rifles and sprayed bullets that murdered diners in the adjacent Humus restaurant.

One terrorist was shot dead at the scene by a civilian who himself was injured in the gunfire exchange. The fire exchange was described as follows: “My brother flanked the terrorist when his children were lying on the floor of the car, and fired 10 bullets at him.”

The second terrorist escaped the scene in a car, and was killed by Israeli IDF security forces after a manhunt.

Hamas found an excuse to murder civilian Jews: “A response to the operation in Jenin,” in which IDF forces entered the Arab town in order to clean up terrorist bases and encountered heavy fire from the local terrorists.

The people in Israel are seeking some solace while licking their wounds after another terror attack. Sadly, this will not be the last one, another murderous case that targeted innocent Jews.

Ilan Levy’s post

Here is a story I received through my WhatsApp a day after the gruesome murder. Whether it is all authentic or not it is of no importance. What is important is how a nation in pain is seeking strength to go on and hang on to any act of kindness in order to try, somehow, to discount the evil living among them.

Ilan Levy, a resident of the city of Rehovot, Israel, shared on WhatsApp a moving story related to Tuesday, June 20, 2023, murderous attack in Israel.

“About two weeks ago, a couple, a potential customer, came to us with the goal of renovating their house in the Yad Binyamin* community, a community that is mostly inhabited by the Gush Katif expelled residents.”

*Yad Binyamin, of Nahal Sorek Regional Council, located in central Israel adjacent to the junction of three major highways: Highway 3, Highway 6, and Highway 7. In 2021 it had a population of 4,272.

“Natalie, the designer of our company, called me and asked me to make sure to give the couple the maximum discount. The reason was, this couple came to us following a recommendation from their friends who previously placed a large renovation order with us.

“I approached the sale’s counter and saw a couple, a religious nationals. The husband wore a knitted kippah (the Jewish skullcap) and the wife wore a traditional Jewish headscarf.

“Somehow we held a small talk while something in my heart made me instantly connect with them. In front of me stood a couple who are the salt of the earth of our land; lovers of the Land of Israel, Zionists at heart who have love for every Jew wherever he or she is.

“From that moment on my decision was clear. I will save this couple as much money as possible while renovating their home. After all, they are parents of six children, salaried workers who saved every shekel to renovate their home.

“Full personal disclosure, what bought me was the huge smile that was plastered on their beautiful faces. The truth and sincerity that washed their faces.

“We shook hands and made a deal. I wished them peace and success.

“Yesterday afternoon (June 20, 2023), at about five o’clock, the customer, the man of that lovely coupe, called us to order some ceramics missing for the completion of the work in his home. He called, unbeknown to him and me, that a few minutes before the call his son was murdered in a terrorists’ attack in the Eli community; shot in the head, at point blank range, by evil doers Arab terrorists.

“Later that evening I went to attend a memorial service. In the middle of the prayer my clerk, Hani, called me. I texted her back because I could not answer. I asked her to send me a written message.

“Hani wrote back letting me know that the son of this amazing couple of customers was murdered in the attack in Eli. My face dropped, my heart was horrified and stopped for a second and the like of rock weighed heavily on my soul.

“Today, June 21, 2023, Natalie, Hani and I arrived at the couple’s community to comfort and hug the family. Since their house is currently under renovations, the community rallied and provided them the use of the community club for the – SHIVA – the traditional first seven days of mourning, according to Judaism, the Jewish Faith.

“When we arrived at the community club, an amazing religious community was revealed to us. Everyone, as one, was standing by the grieving family. A united, loving and supportive community.

“Quite a few soldiers were present there, both, from the local community and soldiers who served with their son and his brother, all of them were serving in top IDF combat units. They arrived to console the family with dusty red shoes, shortened Tavor* weapons and a knitted skullcap on their heads. A group of IDF fearless fighters, lovers of the Land of Israel, for whom the military service is not voluntary, but a moral obligation.

*The IWI Tavor, previously designated as the Tavor TAR-21 is an Israeli bullpup assault rifle. The CTAR-21 is a compact shorter 380 mm (15 in) barrel variant intended.

“On the way back to my home I wondered to myself, what is happening to my people? Why do we watch, in the morning and evening news, Jews who view other Jews who adhere to religious Judaism, in a derogatory term? Why the burning hatred between a person and his friend? Why on social media, instead of condemning and denouncing the terrorists, we watch people dancing on the spilled Jewish blood and are looking for that Jew they can blame for the horrific situation?

“Why does a Jew who wears a kippah (traditional Jewish skullcap) with long sideburns and wearing a white shirt, the usual image of a religious person and a distinctly Jewish symbol, becomes the target of an attack on a public service bus by a sick minded and hateful-secular woman who accuses him for not serving in the army while he in fact served as an infantry officer in the army?* Have the Jews in Israel lost that much of their identity essence? So much so that hatred blinds them?

While traveling on a public bus that serves the Hod Hasharon district in central Israel, Hagar Ramon started an angry verbal attack, in Hebrew, on an ultra-orthodox guy just because of his appearance and his clothing – wearing a skullcap-kippah, having long sideburns and wearing a white shirt – and accused him of avoiding army draft service. But, the brainwashed Hagar’s baseless, hate-filled accusations targeted Yisrael Yonatan Hirsch, a 26-year-old ultra-orthodox Israeli, a member of the Belz Hasidic dynasty community. Hirsch is in fact an IDF captain in the reserves, who served in a special infantry combat IDF unit, a lawyer by profession who lives in Hod Hasharon. But due to his ultra-orthodox appearance he received derogatory names and slanders from a woman who claimed to be Jewish, a slander similar to the slander of Jews by non-Jews taken from dark times in the history of the Jewish people.

“So my dear brothers, stop the drifting drift. We have gone way too far. The good people of Israel are being murdered in front of the nation’s eyes and the people are busy fanning the flames of hatred between man and his neighbor.

Ilan Levy dedicated this post on WhatsApp to the elevation of the soul of the handsome young man Harel Masoud, 21-year-old, a proud Jew who loved men and Torah; a Zionist at heart whose life was cut short, murdered by an Arab terrorist. May God avenge his blood.

May Harel’s dear parents be comforted from heaven so they will no longer know sorrow, pain, worry and concern. Ilan Levy and the nation of Israel cherishes them and grieves their pain.

In order for this write up to permeate the heart of every Jew – and non-Jew – wherever he or she is, please share this post with everyone. The grief of losing a child is the grief of every parent wherever he or she is.

Summation

It’s all well and good, but there is no reason that in the Jewish state, the State of Israel, the nation state of the Jewish people, Jews are murdered just because they are Jews, by Arabs who continue the old, old hatred of Jews that is called Antisemitism.

So the simple solution is in the following paradigm: we must dry out the swamp of hate full of stinging mosquitoes, and then all the mosquitoes will automatically perish.