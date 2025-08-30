About Israel That Makes The World Uncomfortable

There’s something about the state of Israel, the name Israel that makes people jump out of their skin and make them uncomfortable or enraged.

And it is not what they claim it is.

They point at Israel’s politics and obfuscate it; they coined the term “settlements” and “settlers” to people who live in Judea and Samaria as if they were pariahs. They dispute Israel’s sovereignty, its borders, without knowing their legality; they oppose Israel’s existence.

And as for wars, each war Israel had to fight was Israel’s defensive reaction to an attack. According to this crowd Israel must not defend itself. Israel, the attacked became the perpetrator and the attacker the victim.

Beneath the thin surface of this veneer, another element in hiding. It is the discomforting element of not with what Israel does, but with what Israel is; what Israel is all about.





The IS About Israel

A nation this small – insignificant – should not be this strong, this influential.

Israel has barely any natural resources; only as of late gas was discovered in its maritime basin but no black gold-oil.

The country’s population – 9.4 million – is comparable to few of the U.S states’ population.

Israel is surrounded – like a siege – by enemy states and areas controlled by terror bodies.

In the halls of the United Nations Organization, Israel is the only topic of hate among almost all this body’s member states. The constant UN attacks on Israel have resulted in many anti-Israel resolutions, like no other country has ever received. When it comes to Israel, the UN is biased and hostile and lacks justice, truth and a moral compass.

The Jewish state, Israel, is targeted by hostile countries and terror; its sportsmen and citizens are targeted abroad; it is condemned by celebrities, boycotted by countries, businesses and universities, and is slandered by media and politicians.

Yet, the Israelis keep their state’s identity as “a startup nation” going. Israelis are all about innovation and improving life in Israel and helping others to do the same. They excel in the fields of medicine, hi-tech, military, security, cyber and intelligence technology, agriculture and most important, MORALITY. Israelis will be there to help anyone who needs help, even those who are not so friendly to them and their state.

In other words, there is a sheer, unbreakable will in Israel; they thrive like no other country. Israelis behave as if there is no tomorrow and despite wars and hardship Israel is ranking 8th, and remains in the top 10 of World Happiness Report.





Israel’s Miraculous Acts In 78 years

Turned a desolate land, much of it desert, into all year round above average producing farmland;

Made drinkable water from the seawater, from the air, and recycling roughly 90% of its wastewater;

Invented missiles and rockets in mid-air interceptors the entire world seeks to buy;

Operated successfully under the nose of the world’s worst regimes, to include unprecedented courageous hostages’ rescue operation;

Survived wars – so far 4 major ones and many operations in between – which were supposed to wipe Israel out but they won them;

And this is just a partial list, a teaser which I could come up with.

The World Is Puzzled

The world watches, sees and if admitted, it cannot make sense of it all. Israel is the only country in the world when it is at war, people rush in solidarity to be there, not rush to leave it.

Being puzzled and not being able to make sense of its all people think the following when they witness strength they cannot fathom:

Israel is cheating;

It must be America’s military aid;

It must be AIPAC, (American Israel Public Affairs Committee), the Israeli lobby in Washington D.C.;

It must be because of Israel’s oppression of others;

Perhaps some dark trick only the Jews know of – an anti-Semitic diatribe – that gives the Jews the kind of power no one else seems to have;

It must be something, but it cannot be pinned down.

Because … What If …

What if it is something else, if it is for real, no if or but attached; if it was honestly earned, or simply destined.

According to realistic statistics, the Jewish people were supposed to disappear a long, long time ago, perhaps in 70AD when they were exiled by the Romans from their homeland – Judah – to the 4-corners of the world.

During their 2000 years in the diaspora, spread all over the world, the Jews experienced discrimination, marginalization and demonization. Their religion was attacked, they were enslaved, were a hated minority, persecuted and murdered. These acts are supposed to end any empire, any nation.

But the Jews didn’t disappear; they survived in between the crevices of destruction and death. And finally they returned to their ancestral land, to their home in Judea and Samaria; to rebuild it, to revive their ancient language – Hebrew – in which the Bible was written. They brought all that was dead about them back to life — the memory and identity – and amassed strength they had in the past and rebuilt it.

This Earth Shudders

Though the 3rd commonwealth Israel of the last 78 years could be seen as not ordinary, it is a fact; it is not political, rather Biblical.

History has not produced a “cheat code” that replicates how a small group of people, who have gone through pain and suffering, survived it all and returned to their homeland after 2,000 years away from it.

Huge empires came and went and the Jews, the small Jewish nation, accounting for 0.2% of the global population, is here, among us.

If 15 Million Jews Are Killed, That Is The End Of Civilization’s Story ~ Douglas Murray

There is no historical precedent for a nation to have survived occupation by the Babylonians, Romans, Islam and Crusaders. A nation that survived the Spanish Inquisition, ongoing pogroms, and the Holocaust, yet, it is showing up to work every Sunday morning in Jerusalem, its capital.

There is no rational path from 2000 years in exile, to Nazi gas chambers, in which 6 million out of approximately 16.6 million Jews in the world were murdered, to now Israel having global influence.

Is It All Beyond the Realm?

Unless you believe in something beyond realism, beyond the math, Israel of the Jewish people doesn’t make sense.

And this is what drives the world bonkers. Because if Israel is for real and if this ancient but hated and improbable nation still falls under the “Chosen” ones, and is protected and thriving, then maybe, after all, God is there and it is not a fable.

Perchance the Divine is the entire story and history is not haphazard.

Is it possible that evil doesn’t get the last word after all and the Jews are not just a people, rather the evidence.

And that is what the haters can’t stand.

The Needed Admission

Once you can admit that the nation of Israel’s survival has not been just a historical event, like no other in history, and mind you an impressive one, rather guided by the Divine, then everything deviates.

Now your moral compass requires a reset; you need to relearn history and any theory about the way you read “justice” has collapsed.

Israel has never been an empire and Judaism is not forcibly proselytized. You are born a Jew and practice being a Jew. If not a Jew, you can make a life decision and convert to Judaism, become a Jew. It is a choice not by force.

His Promise – de Facto

What you are witnessing through a clear lens is the return of an eternal nation, its Divine guidance began with Abraham ben Terah, its first Forefather, the father of many Gentiles and a great spiritual influence.

Israel’s detractors can continue denying the truth, smear it, rage against it and obfuscate Jewish history and the right of the Jewish people to the land of Israel.

It is much easier to call such a phenomenon “deceitful” than to face the simple fact that God always keeps His promises to His people.