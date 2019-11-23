Shiraz, City of Literary History Shows Resistance to Iran’s Clergy

Shiraz, a city in the south-central part of Iran is the birthplace of the ancient Persian civilization. Known for its literary history and gardens, Shiraz is resisting the evil mullahs, IRGC and Basij.

One garden contains the marble Tomb of Hafez, the revered Persian poet. Around the world, people learn Persian so they can read his beautiful poems.

To the east, is the Mausoleum of Sadi. Sadi was a 13th-century writer, and the mosaic-tiled mausoleum has an underground pool.

Shiraz is one of the gateways to Persepolis, and the Tomb of Cyrus, King of Persia is located in Pasargadae. When the invading Mongols came to the area in the 13th century, they did not destroy it, as was usually their custom.

In 1503 the Safavid Shah Esmāʿil I took Shiraz and killed Sunni religious leaders in an effort to enforce Shiʿism

It wasn’t until 1723 that Shiraz went into a rapid decline, thanks to large-scale sacking and massacres by the Afghans.

In 1979, The Mullahs established their religious ruling system their would use to reach their goal of becoming an Islamic empire. They wanted an all-encompassing Caliphate, covering the whole Muslim world. The “regime of the mullahs,” since its establishment in 1979 has used violent repression and attacks on human rights to control the people. The mullahs have limited freedom of expression within and supported international terrorism without. They funded armed movements hostile to Westerners, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon , Hash-ol-Shabi in Iraq and Houthi in Yemen.

Struggle Against The Mullahs

Throughout the past 40 years, the Iranian people have struggled against the Mullah’s dictatorship.

The mullah’s despotic leaders, first Khomeini, and then Khamenei, prevented popular sovereignty, increasing their own absolute authority as the Supreme Leader.

On Saturday, people in Shiraz came out onto the streets to protest against the mullahs.

The history of Shiraz is covered with blood. Even so, the citizens of Shiraz have never witnessed dictators as evil as supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Khamenei used an Internet blackout to prevent demonstrators organizing demonstrations. This evil demon also ordered his troops to open fire on protestors, and kill injured demonstrators inside hospitals.

In protests across Iran last Friday, after the government imposed a hike in gas prices, demonstrators chanted “Death to Khamenei,” “No to Gaza, no to Lebanon; I sacrifice my life for Iran.”

It has been reported that since security forces began the crackdown on demonstrators, at least 251 people died, with more than 3500 injured and more than 7000 arrested in 141 cities.

After blocking roads, protestors clashed with police across the country. Some protestors burned banks, government institutions, and other buildings.

Shiraz Taken Back

In recent days, the people of Shiraz have captured most parts of the city. Government forces no longer have control over the city. Police stations were evacuated, and security forces are no longer in the streets. Even plain clothes members of the ministry of intelligence are not there.

The metropolitan train has been stopped. The November 17th incident in the IRGC compound appears to have disrupted their plans.

One local Shiraz citizen said: “all the banks were set on fire, and the Revolutionary Guards’ Basij force bases were destroyed.”

Law enforcement officers fled government buildings, and they are now controlled by the people. Gas stations have been shut down. Mothers are supporting the protesters, bringing them both food and water. When this happened in 2017, the regime eventually recaptured all the sites, but locals say the government will not be able to do it this time.

Here are five reports from local people:

“This morning at 10 AM, all shops on Mulla Sadra Street were closed. Convenience stores owned by the IRGC were vacated and set on fire.”

“We are experiencing a hunger revolution.”

“Shiraz is falling, the death toll is high, and there is blood and smoke everywhere.”

“Some police stations have been taken over by the local youth.”

“Khamenei’s forces were unable to control the people, so they sent up a helicopter to fire live ammunition at the protesters.”