Will This Trigger a New Wave of Revolution?

Ebrahim Raisi’s Crimes Against Humanity and the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s Revelations

Overview of Ebrahim Raisi’s Crimes

Ebrahim Raisi, now deceased, was the President of Iran with a history marked by severe human rights abuses. His role in the 1988 massacre of political prisoners is one of the most egregious examples.

As a member of the “death commission,” Raisi was involved in the execution of approximately 30,000 political dissidents, primarily members of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI).

These executions were carried out in Evin and Gohardasht prisons, and the bodies were buried in mass graves whose locations remain concealed by the Iranian authorities. His tenure as head of the judiciary saw further human rights violations, including the crackdown on the November 2019 protests where hundreds were unlawfully killed and many others tortured.

NCRI’s Campaigns and Revelations

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) has been pivotal in exposing Raisi’s crimes and advocating for justice. Here are some key conferences and actions led by the NCRI:

Key Conferences and Campaigns

Paris Conferences : September 10, 2021 : The NCRI held a conference titled “Impunity for Terrorism and Crimes Against Humanity” in Paris. This event highlighted Raisi’s participation in the 1988 massacre and called for international accountability. High-profile figures like former MEP Struan Stevenson demanded Raisi’s arrest if he traveled abroad.

: Washington, D.C. : August 25, 2022 : At a press conference, the NCRI underscored its commitment to hold Raisi accountable for crimes against humanity and genocide. The NCRI’s representatives, including high-ranking US officials, reiterated the need for international legal action against Raisi.

