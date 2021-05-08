Add IRGC to EU Terrorist List, Rajavi Says, After Assadi Gets 20 Year Sentence

Call To Add IRGC to EU Terrorist List

On February 4, 2021, the Antwerp Court issued their 20-year prison sentence for Iran’s diplomat terrorist, Assadollah Assadi. Fearing a more significant defeat, Assadi’s lawyers withdrew their appeal against Assadi’s conviction. Maryam Rajavi called to add IRGC to EU Terrorist List after hearing the verdict.

The appeal process for the other three mercenaries involved in the 2018 thwarted bombing in Paris is still moving forward.

Maryam Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian resistance, was the main cable of this terror decision at the 2018 event in Paris and spoke out on the verdict and conviction. “The terrorist conspiracy at the Villepinte, France and the Antwerp court’s verdict showed that we are facing a case of state-organized terrorism emboldened by four decades of appeasement vis-à-vis the clerical regime,” said Rajavi.

She also noted that with the sentence of Assadi being final, the European Union needs to blacklist the clerical regime’s Ministry of Intelligence and the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps). Rajavi also called for the regime’s agents and mercenaries to be prosecuted and expelled, with their refugee status and citizenship revoked.

Regime History of Terrorism in Europe

The regime’s history of terrorism throughout Europe is based out of its so-called cultural and religious centers. They are in reality centers of coordination for terrorism and espionage.

Rajavi noted that the regime uses blackmail, hostage-taking, and extortion, and other measures to secure its objectives with the international community. The European Union’s use of appeasement has emboldened the Iranian regime, and this policy must end.

Adopting a decisive approach against the regime and holding its leaders to account is essential to countering the exporting of terrorism from Iran’s leadership. The regime’s leaders, who have spent the last four decades implicating themselves in terrorist crimes domestically and internationally, must face justice and prosecution.

Rouhani Admission

On April 28, 2021, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani acknowledged, “Whether when we want to [launch] a defensive operation and whether when we have to carry out an offensive operation somewhere … They will definitely be discussed in the SNSC (Supreme National Security Council). The SNSC was set up to allow the heads of the three branches to be present and the military and the government branches to come together. Military commanders and political officials are there. We discuss, and finally, the Supreme Leader must approve our decision.”

Zarif, Alavi, Khamenei Complicit

Evidence shows that the SNSC targeted the Iranian Resistance’s gathering in 2018, and with Javad Zarif present, the decision was made to bomb that gathering. By their admission, this act was sanctioned by the Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi and the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

On February 24, Zarif said, “Our ambassadors have a security structure. The Foreign Ministry’s agenda has been a political security agenda since the beginning of the revolution.”

Response to Perceived Threats

The agenda Zarif referred to means focusing on the perceived threats to the regime’s power by using any means necessary. Oppression of the Iranian people at home and military actions abroad, and exporting terrorism are vital to maintaining their power structure. Yet, their corruption and terrorism cannot be maintained indefinitely, and as the people speak out, the regime gets weaker.

“The regime’s leaders, who have been responsible for the export of terrorism for the past four decades, must be brought to justice. As I said in my 7-hour testimony in 2020, the decision to bomb Villepinte (a suburb outside of Paris where the 2018 gathering was held) was taken by the regime’s Supreme National Security Council with the participation of Zarif, and headed by Rouhani, and approved by Khamenei,” said Rajavi.

Simply put, the regime targets any perceived threats, both in and out of their borders, using their ambassadors and diplomatic staff in this effort. While the political landscape in the Middle East is shifting power and influence away from Iran, until the regime’s leadership is held to account for their terrorist activities through their embassies, they will continue to be a source of terror in Europe the world at large.

Assadollah Assadi and The Planned Paris Attack

On Saturday 30 June 2018, Belgian police authorities arrested a young couple in a Brussels district. Amir S., 38 and the Nasimeh N., 33, were Belgian citizens of Iranian origin. While searching the couple’s Mercedes, police found 500 grams of triacetone triperoxide (TATP).

TATP is a powerful explosive used by terrorists. TATP is referred to as the “Mother of Satan.” A detonator was hidden in a small cosmetic kit.

While being questioned by police, the couple confessed they planned to attempt “a bomb attack” on Saturday in the Paris suburb of Villepinte. The intended target was a conference organized by the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI).

In attendance at the conference were close Donald Trump ally Rudy Giuliani, Louis Freeh, director of the FBI from 1993 to 2001; and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. These were just three of the many prominent Americans of different political stripes who have publicly supported MEK.

While confessing, the couple revealed that the mastermind of this terrorist attack was Assadollah Assadi 47, an Iranian diplomat in Austria.

Assadi Threatened The Couple

The Iranian diplomat Assadollah Asadi was arrested in Bavaria Germany on suspicion of aiding a planned terror attack in Paris. Police stopped Assadollah Asadi and his three companions at a service station at Spessart-Süd near Aschaffenburg.

During the operation, explosives specialists from the Bavarian State Criminal Police and Bavarian riot police came to the scene, encircling more than 20 vehicles as the A3 autobahn was shut down, according to an Unterfranken police statement.

In addition, three other people were arrested in France in connection with the bomb plot. Following the arrests, Belgian authorities also conducted five raids in different parts of the country but did not elaborate on whether anything was found.

Iran: Government-Sanctioned Terrorism

Maryam Rajavi’s call to add IRGC to EU terrorist list was welcomed by many.

By taking concrete steps to limit the reach of Iran’s intelligence community throughout Europe, the European Union will take significant action to achieve greater security for the continent. They will also stop one of the greatest sources of government-sanctioned terrorism globally.