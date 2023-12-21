Somalia Loses Key Minister, Woman Who Restored Stadium Mogadishu Into Use

Somalia has lost a key minister, the woman who did everything to get the country’s national football facility Stadium Mogadishu back into use.

Key Minister, Khadija Mohamed Diriye

Mrs. Khadija Mohamed Diriye, who was the current minister for humanitarian affairs, but previously served as the country’s minister for youth and sport, unexpectedly died in Djibouti this afternoon.

According to government sources, the minister felt unwell and was rushed to hospital in Djibouti where she perished. She was attending a conference in the neighboring country.

Khadija Mohamed Diriye served as the minister for youth and sport in 2010 and then from 2017 to 2021. During her second term as the minister, the late Diriye did everything to get Stadium Mogadishu back into the hands of Somali football federation after years of military and militant occupation.

After a prolonged struggle and efforts, the late Diriye, realized her dream of getting Stadium Mogadishu back into use in July 2020 attracting the attention of Somali youths who recognized her as the minsiter of the decade. She was termed “the best” and the most active minister of sport Somalia ever had.

SFF President Speaks

The president of Somali football federation, Mr. Ali Abdi Mohamed, said that with minister Diriye’s death, Somalia will miss a great sports personality.

“It is with sadness to hear of the bad news of Mrs Diriye’s death. We will be missing a woman who lent a forceful commitment to our sport, a woman who was the closest friend of Somali football Federation. She was a key member of the Somali football family” SFF president, Ali Abdi Mohamed said.

“I would like to send my sympathy to her children, relatives and to the entire Somali football family” president Ali Abdi Mohamed added.

Book of Condolence

The book of condolence has been opened at the headquarters of Somali football federation where many have signed so far. Mrs. Khadija Mohamed Diriye, the key minister, will be greatly missed.