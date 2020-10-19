Somali Sporting Family Cheers as Former NOCSOM Boss Appointed Minister of Labour and Social Affairs

Duran Ahmed Farah, a humanitarian worker and an influential sporting leader who lent a forceful commitment to the development of sport in Somalia, has now been appointed as the minister of labour and social affairs of the federal government of Somalia.

Mr. Farah previously held several positions in the Somali National Olympic Committee. He served as senior vice president, then general Secretary and as well as president of Somali NOC. He also served as Qatar Charity country director for Somalia.

As the news of Duran’s appointment as a minister came to light on Monday evening, many in the sports industry including top officials felt elated and showed their excitement with the ministerial appointment of a man who although he is not a minister of sport, is believed will use his governmental influence to help promote Somali sport in general.

“I have known Duran for a long time. He has done a lot for Somali sport and although he is not our minister of sport right now, I am sure he will still be in a position to continue his contribution to the development of Somali sport” said a prominent goalkeeper coach, Abdirizak Farah Omar (Goroje) who is also the father of Ocean Stars member Yonis Farah.

Somali Football Federation president, Abdiqani Said Arab, who doubles as CAF executive committee member, said that Duran’s appointment as a government minister marks a special moment for the country’s sport.

“On behalf of Somali football family, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Mr Duran on his appointment as the minister of labour and social affairs of the federal government of Somalia. I am hopeful his contribution to the sport will redouble” President Arab said.

Somali National Olympic Committee General Secretary, Mohamed Abdo Haji said “I am adding my voice to those who are sending congratulations to Mr Duran for his appointment as a minister”

“Duran is one of the assets of Somali Olympic committee and to see him serving as a minister is something that makes all of us happy and I am sure he has the competence to do such a job for the nation” Haji said.

Serving as Minister of Labour in a Country Where Unemployment Is High

After his appointment as a minister of labour and social affairs on Monday evening, Mr Duran Ahmed Farah, told the media that a hard task is ahead of him adding that his mastery will soon draw special programs for the young to help tackle joblessness amongst the Somali youths.

“Unemployment is high in Somalia and my top priority is to create jobs for the young people to prevent them from risking their lives on the high seas or falling into the hands of notorious criminals” Mr Duran Farah told the media.

“The country’s financial capacity is too little and we cannot reach everyone at the same time, but we will try our best to tackle the widespread joblessness with help from our international partners” he said adding that it was unacceptable to see thousands of new university graduates every year who have nothing to do.