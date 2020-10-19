Women Suffering from Irregular Menopausal Cycles May Die Earlier

A recent study suggests that women enduring irregular menopausal cycles can die quicker than those females who experience normal menses.

The finding was released by an associate professor of nutrition, Jorge E. Chavarro, MD, ScD in a Healio interview done recently. “Our findings suggest that menstrual characteristics throughout a woman’s life course are important markers of her overall health status.” He continued by saying, “Moreover, our findings suggest that the relation of irregular or long cycles with premature mortality is not restricted to women with obesity or overweight, polycystic ovary syndrome or other female conditions known to affect menstrual bleeding patterns.”

Over the years, health officials stressed the relationship of type 2 diabetes found in women resulting from an irregular menstrual cycle. However, there has not been any evidence of a possible link between long menstrual cycles and the climbing female premature mortality rate until now. Today though, medical experts are suggesting that women that are with a higher irregular menstrual cycle are more likely to die before they reach 70 years.

Younger females who start having irregular menstrual cycles from around ages 14 to 17 are usually the ones that are prone to succumb to death earlier than expected when they reach their senior years.

There are a number of things that can cause irregular menstrual problems to happen to be taken into consideration. Problems such as taking birth control pills, living a certain lifestyle and going through a stressful time. In addition, having premature ovarian insufficiency, uterine polyps or fibroids, pelvic inflammatory disease, endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome are all medical conditions that can result in irregular menstrual issues.

Some abnormal menstrual issues that women face today are:

Oligomenorrhea: infrequent period occurrences.

Amenorrhea: this happens when a woman stops seeing her period. Amenorrhea is diagnosed in women who have no period for over 90 days.

Dysmenorrheal: this is referring to an unusual discomfort in women who are seeing their period.

Abnormal bleeding in the uterus: some women may experience abnormal uterine bleeding and may see a heavier menstrual flow.

Spotting or bleeding taking place in between period cycles.

Bleeding that can be seen by a woman just after having sexual intercourse.

The finding suggested that the disruption of regular or extended period cycles may reflect some hormonal and metabolic imbalances that are taking place in the body of the female.

Women that continuously complain about irregular menstrual cycles might experience a higher mortality rate than those that have a regular pattern, the study is suggesting.

When should a woman talk to her doctor? A woman should visit her doctor for a checkup when she sees or senses something is wrong in her body. The doctor can prescribe an HGH prescription therapy drug for the treatment of the menstrual disorder.

Other prescription meds can include:

Metformin, which is a drug made with insulin in it. It is known to help lower type 2 diabetes and bring about the regulation of the menses.

Progesterone, which is a steroid hormone drug that is used for uterus stimulation purpose

A low dosage birth control pill with a combination of progesterone and estrogen in it

The search for answers continues, seeking a breakthrough in the treatment of abnormal menstrual cycles.