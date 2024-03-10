Somalia Women Futsal Match For Int’l Women’s Day, FIFA Excited

By
Shafi'i Mohyaddin Abokar
-

Somalia Women Futsal First

On Friday, 8th March 2024, the world marked international women’s Day with many activities. In Somalia, there were two special events, celebrating the day in a way that is very different from how the women’s day was always commemorated in the country. This year, Somali women were able to mark the day with a futsal match, the first official match ever played by Somali women.

The head of women’s football in Somalia, Ibtisam Yassin, said she is very pleased that her department was able to organize a futsal match after several months of training and awareness workshops for both parents and girls.

“Our efforts paid off and we will continue organizing the awareness workshops for parents and girls plus the training programs, as this strategy has yielded positive results. I would like to thank the president of Somali Football Federation, Ali Abdi Mohamed, for his continued support and encouragement. The president is more interested in women’s football and we are committed to moving forward” Ibtisam Yassin, head of women’s football in Somalia, said.

SSC team SWF team and parents on international women's day. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.
SSC team SWF team and parents for International Women’s Day. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.

Somali Women Officially on the Pitch

The president of Somali football federation, Mr. Ali Abdi Mohamed, who attended the maiden women’s futsal match on Friday first sent his best wishes and congratulations to all women around the world and in particular to Somali women, saying he was very excited to witness Somali girls enjoying a futsal match for the first time in the country’s football history.

“Today we have two big occasions, the first one is the commemoration of 8 March and the second one is that Somali girls are officially in the field of play. I am really overjoyed as today my long-standing dreams have become true” the president of Somali Football Federation, Mr. Ali Abdi Mohamed, noted.

“The futsal match was the start of a series of activities for the girls and young women who have been well involved in training programs for the past several months. Our aim is to see Somali women being fully active in the international football calendar very soon” the president added.

Somalia Women Futsal Match For International Women's Day. SSC and SWF teams meet. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.
Somalia Women Futsal Match For International Women’s Day. SSC and SWF teams meet. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.

Removal of Cultural Barriers

In Somalia, women have never played official football due to cultural barriers, as Somali parents never allowed their daughters to play football, because Somali parents recognized women’s football “the worst shame” and crime against Somali culture and religion, but after months of awareness workshops some parents have allowed their daughters to play the game.

Now the awareness workshops are part of the country’s strategy to develop women’s football and overcome the cultural barriers that once prevented Somali women having the opportunity to play the game.

SWF forward and SSC defender. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.
SWF forward and SSC defender. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.

Quick FIFA Reaction

FIFA director for member associations Africa, Gelson Vernandes, welcomed that Somali women are now officially playing football. In an Instagram post, Mr. Vernandes said “We would like to extend our sincere congratulations to the Somali Football Federation for the activities organized this week, particularly to mark International Women’s Day.”

Mr. Vernandes continued to say “It is admirable to see such openness and to allow women to play and enjoy this sport. This initiative demonstrates a strong desire to promote gender equality and inclusion in football. Congratulations on this commitment to develop women’s football in Somalia. It represents our President’s vision for the development and access to football for everyone, everywhere”

SWF women’s football team, defeated their rivals SSC by 3-1 in the maiden all Somalia women futsal match, which fully broke the barriers that once prevented Somali women playing football.

SWF team. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.
SWF team. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.
SSC team. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.
SSC team. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.
SSC team and banner. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.
SSC team and banner. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.
SSC goalkeeper kicks. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.
SSC goalkeeper kicks. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.
SWF player moves to the ball. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.
SWF player moves to the ball. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.
SWF shoots for goal past SSC defender. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.
SWF shoots for goal past SSC defender. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.
SWF forward and SSC defender. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.
SWF forward and SSC defender. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.
SWF celebration. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.
SWF celebration. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.
parents watch the game. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.
Parents watch the Somalia Women Futsal Match For International Women’s Day. Photo by Abdul Malik Muhudin.
Shafi'i Mohyaddin Abokar

Shafi’i Mohyaddin Abokar is the NewsBlaze Somalia reporter. Shafi’i has extensive experience in journalism, international relations, and football management. He is the founder of Somali Sports Press Association, a long-time sports journalist and a member of the International Sports Press Association.

Shafi’i has a Master’s Degree in international Relations obtained at De Montfort University in Leicester and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Multimedia journalism from the University of Northampton. The photo shows Shafi’i in action while at CAF Centre of Excellence in Cameroon.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR