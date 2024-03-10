Somalia Women Futsal Match For Int’l Women’s Day, FIFA Excited

Somalia Women Futsal First

On Friday, 8th March 2024, the world marked international women’s Day with many activities. In Somalia, there were two special events, celebrating the day in a way that is very different from how the women’s day was always commemorated in the country. This year, Somali women were able to mark the day with a futsal match, the first official match ever played by Somali women.

The head of women’s football in Somalia, Ibtisam Yassin, said she is very pleased that her department was able to organize a futsal match after several months of training and awareness workshops for both parents and girls.

“Our efforts paid off and we will continue organizing the awareness workshops for parents and girls plus the training programs, as this strategy has yielded positive results. I would like to thank the president of Somali Football Federation, Ali Abdi Mohamed, for his continued support and encouragement. The president is more interested in women’s football and we are committed to moving forward” Ibtisam Yassin, head of women’s football in Somalia, said.

Somali Women Officially on the Pitch

The president of Somali football federation, Mr. Ali Abdi Mohamed, who attended the maiden women’s futsal match on Friday first sent his best wishes and congratulations to all women around the world and in particular to Somali women, saying he was very excited to witness Somali girls enjoying a futsal match for the first time in the country’s football history.

“Today we have two big occasions, the first one is the commemoration of 8 March and the second one is that Somali girls are officially in the field of play. I am really overjoyed as today my long-standing dreams have become true” the president of Somali Football Federation, Mr. Ali Abdi Mohamed, noted.

“The futsal match was the start of a series of activities for the girls and young women who have been well involved in training programs for the past several months. Our aim is to see Somali women being fully active in the international football calendar very soon” the president added.

Removal of Cultural Barriers

In Somalia, women have never played official football due to cultural barriers, as Somali parents never allowed their daughters to play football, because Somali parents recognized women’s football “the worst shame” and crime against Somali culture and religion, but after months of awareness workshops some parents have allowed their daughters to play the game.

Now the awareness workshops are part of the country’s strategy to develop women’s football and overcome the cultural barriers that once prevented Somali women having the opportunity to play the game.

Quick FIFA Reaction

FIFA director for member associations Africa, Gelson Vernandes, welcomed that Somali women are now officially playing football. In an Instagram post, Mr. Vernandes said “We would like to extend our sincere congratulations to the Somali Football Federation for the activities organized this week, particularly to mark International Women’s Day.”

Mr. Vernandes continued to say “It is admirable to see such openness and to allow women to play and enjoy this sport. This initiative demonstrates a strong desire to promote gender equality and inclusion in football. Congratulations on this commitment to develop women’s football in Somalia. It represents our President’s vision for the development and access to football for everyone, everywhere”

SWF women’s football team, defeated their rivals SSC by 3-1 in the maiden all Somalia women futsal match, which fully broke the barriers that once prevented Somali women playing football.