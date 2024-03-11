Hamas Punishment – The Biblical Application

The saying “Fathers ate unripe [fruit] and sons’ teeth gone dull” with two biblical applications, is about punishment. The sin of the golden calf, Book of Exodus’ parashat (chapter) Ki-Tisah, is a religious adultery.

In the Book of Exodus, chapter 34, verse 6-7: “The Lord mighty, merciful, gracious and patient, and with abundance of goodness and truth. Carries mercy for thousands, subject of iniquity and crime and sin and clean. He will not clean up the iniquity of fathers on sons and sons’ sons on thirds and fourths.”

The watering of the people with the ashes of the golden calf is reminiscent of the ritual of the deviant woman. Like there, perhaps here too it was a test of Israel’s loyalty, in preparation for forgiveness and a renewed covenant … Also the verse “Fathers ate unripe and sons’ teeth gone dull” claims the same in a different approach.

The origin of the expression “Fathers ate unripe and sons’ teeth gone dull,” which expresses a religious issue, appears twice in the Bible in the book of Jeremiah, chapter 31, verse 28 and in the book of Ezekiel, chapter 18, verse 2.

Sons Bear Punishment for Fathers’ Iniquities

The meaning of this verse is that sons bear the punishment for the iniquities of their fathers. This is a moral expression that discusses the responsibility of sons towards sins committed by their fathers. In this verse, the prophets protest against the common perception among the people, that the exile will continue because of the sins of the fathers, and therefore the actions of the sons have no meaning, and they explain in the following verses that a person bears responsibility only for his actions, and not for the actions of his father.

“Fathers ate unripe and sons’ teeth gone dull” is a central religious issue in philosophical Judaism and other religions, which is related to the question of reward and punishment and the divine retribution in the world. This issue discusses the punishment of descendants for the sins of their ancestors, so to speak, the father eats unripe (fruit) but the son’s teeth become dull. In this dialect, eating the unripe fruit is likened to a sin, and the dullness of the teeth to a punishment.

Now if I may apply “Fathers ate unripe and sons’ teeth gone dull” and “He will not clean up the iniquity of fathers on sons and sons’ sons on thirds and fourths” to Gaza.

Is the sin of the 2007 Arab-Gaza generation who voted Hamas in to rule over them in the Gaza Strip put this guilt on their successive two generations? Are the successive two Gazan generations guilty of their grandparents and parents’ choice to have terror group Hamas rule over them and thus subjected them to almost two decades of tolerating and being accomplices to Hamas’s terror and a destructive ‘destroy Israel’ education?

After all they, like their parents and grandparents allowed and partook and thus are accomplices and guilty of Hamas building the most elaborate terror tunnels maze under the Gaza Strip; building up an arms cache like never has been seen before and squander billions of dollars in international aid-relief funds to build the terror enclave Gaza.

Until now, it is still assumed that about 130 Israeli abductees are still in the hands of Hamas. The world’s most powerful spy agencies and their allies in the Middle East are still struggling to gain access to the kidnapped, missing citizens of several countries. They are hidden by Hamas in their terrorist tunnels, apparently out of reach of the cellular networks and this is unprecedented.

Dropping Leaflets

In its efforts to free more hostages, captured during the terrorist attacks that murdered 1,400 Israelis and other nationals on 7 October 7, 2023, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) dropped a large amount of leaflets with pictures of hostages over southern Gaza, seeking volunteer information; offering protection and a reward to any Gazan who contacts the IDF with information about the whereabouts of the hostages held by Hamas.

The posters urge Gazans to report on the hostages.

Who Exactly Is to Blame?

Until now, not one Gazan came forward to openly rat about the location of the Israeli hostages Hamas abducted on October 7, 2023 from the Supernova Festival and the communities in southern Israel. Though Israel offered financial reward and protection no Gazan stepped up to help. This means they are all, the old and the young, infused into and support Hamas actions of the past two decades. They are all collaborators and minions of Hamas.

There is no room to pity the Gazans. They brought the punishment upon themselves with total rational and supportive comprehension. They were educated to murder Jews in the most heinous methods and they delivered on their hate for Jews and the State of Israel to their best of their abilities, which spread shock waves around the world.

Therefore, as the Bible tells us, the punishment for the October 7, 2023 of Hamas massacre in Israel falls on each and every Gazan but a Gazan toddler who is not yet able to speak.