Somali FA Independent Committees Bring Good Governance At Annual Congress

Somali Football Federation made an advancement towards good governance and transparency, as the SFF annual General Assembly on Friday 30th of June 2023, approved the formation of several independent committees vital for the organization’s leadership and the smooth running of day-to-day activities.

All 46 congress members from regional associations affiliated to the Somali Football Federation, football clubs and associations were in attendance at the day-long congress hosted at Federation headquarters.

The congress made the best-ever achievement, as it unanimously approved all agendas tabled for discussion with no one abstaining or opposing and by virtue of that the congress was termed “record-breaking,” uniting the country’s football family.

The 2022 activity report was circulated and read to the congress by the general secretariat, along with the year’s expenditure report. The financial report of the 2022 and the 2023 activity plans were unanimously approved by the congress.

Independent Committees Approved

Meanwhile several independent committees, vital for the good governance and accountability within the Somali Football entity, as per the suggestion of the Somali Football Federation executive committee were approved.

After a lengthy period of open and honest discussions, all 46 congress members unanimously adopted the following:

2021-2022 activity report

2021-2022 financial expenses

2023 activity plans

2023 annual budget

Disciplinary committee

Appeals committee

Audit committee as per article 27 (1) P4 of the SFF statutes

Approval of the appointment of the independent auditors as previously suggested by the executive committee.

What Is New for Somalia?

The Somali Football Federation was formed in 1951, but the organization that governs football across the horn of African nation, has never had judicial bodies which are very indispensable when it comes to good governance and transparency. The formation and the approval of the independent judicial bodies was termed a “tangible” advancement for the Somali Football Federation

Closing Speech by the President

While in a very jubilant mood, the president of Somali Football Federation, Ali Abdi Mohamed, commenced his closing remarks with appreciation and thanks to the congress members for unanimously agreeing on all agendas put forward to the congress. He said that Somalia has now formed some of the most important committees in the federation’s history.

“For some time this has been my dream, because the football entity cannot do its business smoothly without having the disciplinary, the appeals and the audit committees in place. Now I am happy and we can proceed from there,” Somali Football Federation president, Ali Abdi Mohamed, said in his closing speech.

“According to the roadmap given to us by FIFA, we have been able to implement good governance and I am very proud that only four months and a few days into my current mandate, the Somali Football Federation is exercising good governance as the independent committees are now active and that my administration has been able to unite our congress which fully adopted ‘YES’ to all agendas tabled. It never happened in the country’s football that all members agreed on one thing,” president Ali Abdi Mohamed, explained.

“Before coming to the end of my closing speech, let me express my gratefulness to FIFA and CAF for being the key pillars on which Somali football stands. My heart-felt thanks are due to FIFA president Giani Infantino and CAF president Dr. Patrice Motseppe. “I am sending a big thank you to both of them for closely keeping up with the situation of football in Somalia and for their commitment to our football,” president Ali Abdi Mohamed, said.

The date for the next Congress has been set for 31st of March 2024.