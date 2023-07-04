The Punishment For Haughtiness Is Abject Failure

In order to prevent him being elected, once again, to the position of the Prime Minister of Israel, the political Left in Israel structured a set of unfounded criminal cases against Benjamin Netanyahu that had no basis to exist.

The Left dragged Netanyahu into the courtroom and for several years now they have been trying to find him guilty, with all the means at their disposal – legal and illegal.

But the blame is in fact rebounding and is directed at them every day while it acquits Netanyahu from their misdeeds.

The arrogance and discrimination of the Left in Israel goes beyond all limits. The arrogant residents of Tel Aviv look at the people of the periphery as inferior and stupid, which they are not.

In Israel, those Jews who originate from Eastern Europe, the Ashkenazi Jews, look upon Jews who originate from Arab countries, or North Africa, the Sephardic Jews, as inferior and with disdain.

Therefore, it is simply amazing to see how the lawyer Amit Haddad, a Sephardic Israeli-Jew born in the periphery city of Ashkelon, in Israel’s south-west, who represents the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, in the bribery trial Case 1000, manages to confront all the arrogant Tel-Avivians who represent the prosecution in this case.

With professional but simple counterclaims Amit Haddad simply takes them out of their mind and their arrogant comfort zone. That shows the people of Israel and the world the hypocrisy and persecution that are an integral part of Mr. Netanyahu’s lawsuits and investigations, as well as the Left’s hypocrisy and nebulous prosecution.

Amit Haddad, the “inferior” Sephardic Israeli Jew

Amit Haddad, born in 1985, is a lawyer who deals with litigation and is the founder and head of the law firm, Haddad, Roth, Shanhar, Halper, & Co. One of his clients is the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Binyamin Netanyahu, who he represents in his trials.

Haddad was born and raised in the city of Ashkelon, in the southwest of the State of Israel. He finished his high school studies at Ort Afridar High School. Afridar is a suburb of Ashkelon.

He began his military service in a pilot’s course, and due to medical circumstances he moved to serve as an investigator and intelligence coordinator in the Investigative Military Police.

He started studying computer engineering at the Technion, in the city of Haifa, but after a short period of time, transferred to the Faculty of Law at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Haddad graduated with a bachelor’s degree in law with honors and a master’s degree in criminology also with honors.

In 2011, he began the necessary internship period with Supreme Court Judge Edmond Levy. After Levy’s retirement, he completed his internship at the office of Dr. Jacob Weinroth & Co.

After completing his legal profession internship, Haddad began working in Weinroth’s office. In 2014 he was appointed as a partner. In November 2018, immediately after the death of Yaakov Weinroth, Haddad retired from his office and established his own firm “Haddad, Roth & Co.”

Today, this law firm has branches in the cities of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem; it employs about 40 lawyers in various departments that represent cases in real estate, tort, corporations and nonprofits, litigation, commercial department, crisis management, protection of privacy and defamation cases.

Haddad is a litigator in the fields of white collar crime and in the field of civil litigation and administrative law and he represents Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the cases the Left cooked up against him.

Case 1000 Trial

At the end of June 2023, the testimony of businessman Arnon Milchan began in case 1000 that was tacked on to Netanyahu. Milchan was forced to testify about the gifts he previously gave to the Prime Minister and his wife, gifts that were given against the background of warm and friendly relations that existed over the years between the parties. The gifts included fine cigars, or as Netanyahu, according to the testimony, would call them “leaves,” and also included champagne and jewelry for the Prime Minister’s wife.

The Comedy Act

The form of investigation in the past in all the other thousands files -2000, 3000, 4000 – and also in the current case 1000 was done in a completely ridiculous way, or as Milchan defines it, “a comedy act.” This is a comedy act because the claims and evidence are ridiculous and laughable on their own.

The holes in the lawsuit, the lack of professionalism of both prosecutors and witnesses, do not contribute to any conviction but add to the deep persuasion of Israel’s citizenry that this entire investigation was deliberately and maliciously designed from the get go. They produce a legal theme comic series that no Hollywood director could have come up with.

Send In The Clowns

It started with the testimony of witnesses Nir Hefetz and Shlomo Filber and went through the main clown Yair Lapid. Next came the testimony of Arnon Milchan, from whom they confidently expected a serious testimony. But in the meantime there was too much emphasis on where Milchan turns his eyes during the testimony and which jokes he makes at the expense of the prosecution.

Even those who oppose the Left side of the political map, have to admit that among the Leftists there are also smart people. Not everyone on the Left is of the Yair Lapid (currently a member of the opposition in the government of Israel) and Merev Michaeli variety (currently the leader of the Israeli Leftist Labor Party).

Left Lawyers Not Stupid

Even when speaking about the legal advisors, the prosecutor’s office, and the police investigators, despite the rejection they often generate, one cannot call them stupid.

But Their Case Is Stupid

Therefore, every citizen in Israel wonders, what is the reason that made them stitch up a criminal case in such a makeshift, roughshod style, that the defense representatives can untie the stitches with one hand and so easily.

It is common to think that this was done due to lack of time because they wanted to bring Netanyahu to trial fast. But the reason seems to be much deeper.

Arrogance Leads To The Left’s Failure

Believing that in the end what they want is what will happen, the people of the Left in the State of Israel are used to conducting themselves in an arrogant manner. They look at the people of the Sephardic sect – the Sephardim – and convince themselves that there is no need to deal with them in a professional manner, since they lack intelligence and wisdom.

Likewise, large parts of the Left look at the pioneers who settled in Judea and Samaria as though their lives and personal safety are not important at all. And when it comes to the ultra-Orthodox Jews, there is nothing to talk about; the ignorance from which, in their opinion, they suffer, means that there is no need to deal with them in a matter-of-fact and serious manner.

Arrogance is the one thing that knocks down those Leftists and fails them.

This was clearly visible with Yair Lapid, who knew that his entire political future may depend on the testimony he would give in court against Netanyahu. Yet he approached it in a completely amateurish way. Someone should have guided him. But the arrogant and subpar intellectual set his own direction.

Illegal and Unprofessional Investigations

Also, how is it possible that the defense finds so many illegal and unprofessional parts in the conduct of the investigation? All this is of no surprise because when you look down on the rest of the citizens, it results in the clouding of the real vision and the shame is revealed in the open to many.

Admit Hadad Vanquishes The Polished Tel Avivians

It is astonishing to see how the same Mizrahi-Sephardic – Amit Haddad – who was born in the periphery city of Ashkelon, manages to confront all the representatives of the prosecution against Netanyahu, the polished Tel Avivians, with simple counter-arguments that drives them mad and takes them out of their mind.

It shows the world the hypocrisy and persecution that are an integral part of the investigations against Netanyahu and the criminal files that were sewn on him like a designer’s dress.

Thou Shalt Not Bear False Witness

The 9th Commandment: “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor”

Kids have a saying, “liar, liar, pants on fire.” It is a phrase that children like to scream at each other whenever they think the other is lying.

The criminal files opened against Netanyahu were backed by two men wearing Jewish skullcaps, the symbol of a religious Jew who adheres to the Ten Commandments: Avichai Mandelblit served as the Attorney General of Israel from 2016 to 2022 and Roni Alsheikh, served in the role of the General Commissioner of the Israel Police, from 2015 to 2018.

Both men, each in his high position, mind you legal and security, knew all too well that they were lying about Netanyahu but took that route hoping to undo his premiership.

In trying to topple Netanyahu, these two men breached the 9th Commandment that instructs the civilized human being, “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.”

All those arrogant Leftists need to say goodbye to their arrogance and realize that the people outside their hoity-toity clique where they bunker, outside the municipal area of greater Tel Aviv, are also worth something, a lot of something.

The leftists know that if they want the state to act according to their views, they must do so at the ballot box. But they also know that they are in the minority and cannot win fairly at the ballot box. So they choose the route of dictatorial and illegal actions.

A Lesson For The Trump Haters In The USA

The Case 1000 trials of Benjamin Netanyahu should be a lesson to learn from for all those in the United States who emulate what is done to Netanyahu by going after President Donald Trump using the very same method.

The entire civilized world is going through a lot of confusion, much of it driven by the politics of the left. If things do not settle down soon, the outcome may well be catastrophic failure.