Sparks of Political Sanity and Hope in Los Angeles, California at Rescue America Rally

Reporting from the #WalkAway – Rescue America Rally that took place on August 8, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Some 600 people partook in the rally that began in West Hollywood from where some 300 participants enthusiastically marched to Beverly Hills, across from City Hall.

There, some 300 more participants waited for the marchers. Together the crowd, waving the American flag and carrying messages on placards, often yelled patriotic messages.

Together, they listened for 3 hours to a diverse group of speakers. All of these people are going to vote for Mr. Donald Trump to be reelected for 4-more-years as the President of the United States.

In addition, all who attended are diligently working to bring many more good Americans to the ‘WalkAway’ Camp.

Among the speakers were Brandon Straka, #WalkAway Campaign Founder, Joy Villa Argentine-American singer-songwriter, Actor Scott Baio, Actor Lorenzo Lamas, Mike Harlow, Writer/Commentator, Shemeka Michelle, Political Commentator, Ricky Rebel, Singer/Commentator, Karlyn Borysenko, Political Commentator, JC Mounduix, Social Commentator, Drew Hernandez, Host of Lives Matter and Anthony Cabassa Chairman at Republican National Hispanic Assembly – California.

The WalkAway campaign (https://www.walkawaycampaign.com/), also styled #WalkAway, is a grassroots movement launched on May 26th, 2018, ahead of the United States 2018 mid-term elections by Brandon Straka, a former Liberal hairstylist and actor from New York City. The campaign encourages and supports those on the Left to walk away from the divisive and hateful tenets endorsed and mandated by the Democrat Party of today.

The WalkAway-ers are walking away from the lies, the false narratives, the fake news, the race-baiting, the victim narrative, the violence, the vandalism, the vitriol the Democrat Party propagates and supports.

The WalkAway-ers say they are walking away from a party driven by hate for the United States and its citizens. The WalkAway-ers are walking toward patriotism and a new, unified America! They are the future of this great nation!

Many of the crowd are recovering from or are Leftism clean. They were yelling ‘back the Blue,’ in support of the police, as well as pro-American slogans. They are no longer the silent majority, they are now the loud minority, who is tired of listening to the Leftist politicians-snake oil salesmen who are selling political propaganda snake oil.

The message could not be clearer: the new American Right is not the one of President George Bush and Mitt Romney. It is one America Right, color blind, for law and order, freedom, liberty, justice, and the pursuit of whatever you want to achieve and accomplish.

The choice is stark: unfiltered, uncontrolled, unafraid truth. It is a choice for freedom versus the Democrat Party’s Communism!

The question remains: will California turn Red?

From the rally, here are 16 more photos: