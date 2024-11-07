Election Night: Donald Trump Retakes White House

The 2024 race for the White House concluded early with former President Donald Trump securing a victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, marking a historic return to the Oval Office. With key wins in several swing states, Trump amassed enough electoral votes to reclaim the presidency, becoming the first president since Grover Cleveland to serve nonconsecutive terms.

Trump Declares ‘Magnificent Victory’

CBS News projected that Trump’s win in Wisconsin pushed him over the required 270 electoral votes, giving him a total of 291 after clinching Michigan. Early projections also showed Trump winning the battleground states of North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president,” Trump said during his victory speech at his election headquarters in Florida, flanked by his family and running mate, Senator J.D. Vance. “Every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family, and for your future. Every single day, I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body.”

At 78, Trump will become the oldest president to assume office. His victory speech emphasized unity and a commitment to all Americans, signaling his intent to address the nation’s challenges head-on.

High Voter Turnout Surpasses Previous Elections

Early estimates indicate that voter turnout in the 2024 election may have surpassed the record levels seen in 2020, where approximately 66 percent of eligible voters cast ballots. States like Georgia and Michigan reported exceptionally high participation.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger anticipated more than 5 million votes, exceeding the state’s 2020 numbers. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson expressed hope for breaking previous turnout records, noting the clear enthusiasm among voters.

Key Demographic Shifts Favor Trump

Exit polls revealed significant shifts in voter demographics favoring Trump, particularly among Latino voters. A national exit poll conducted by Edison Research showed that 45 percent of Latino respondents voted for Trump, a 13-point increase from his performance in 2020.

In crucial battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Nevada, Trump made substantial gains with Latino voters. Notably, in Nevada – a state where one-third of the population identifies as Latino. Trump and Harris each secured 47 percent of the Latino vote.

Harris Concedes, Urges Supporters to Stay Engaged

Vice President Kamala Harris did not make a public appearance on Election Night, canceling her planned event at Howard University. On Wednesday afternoon, she addressed a gathering of supporters and students at the university.

“Do not despair,” Harris urged the emotional crowd. “This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves. This is a time to organize, to mobilize, and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and the future that we all know we can build together.”

Republicans Regain Control of the Senate

In addition to the presidential victory, Republicans regained control of the U.S. Senate. CBS News projects the GOP will have a majority in the upper chamber after flipping seats in Ohio and West Virginia.

Ohio: Three-term incumbent Senator Sherrod Brown (D) lost to Republican businessman Bernie Moreno by four percentage points. Brown was the last Democrat holding statewide office in Ohio.

Three-term incumbent Senator Sherrod Brown (D) lost to Republican businessman Bernie Moreno by four percentage points. Brown was the last Democrat holding statewide office in Ohio. West Virginia: Governor Jim Justice (R) won the open seat vacated by retiring Senator Joe Manchin (I).

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer acknowledged the shift in power, calling for continued bipartisanship. “As I’ve said time and again, in both the majority and the minority, the only way to get things done in the Senate is through bipartisan legislation while maintaining our principles – and the next two years will be no different,” Schumer stated.

Control of the House Remains Uncertain

While Republicans celebrated victories in the presidential race and the Senate, control of the U.S. House of Representatives remains undetermined. CBS News characterizes the House as leaning Republican, with the GOP expected to win at least 211 seats and Democrats on track for at least 203. A party needs 218 seats to secure a majority.

Several key races are still too close to call:

New York: Republican incumbents like Representatives Mike Lawler and Nick LaLota appear poised to retain their seats. However, Democrats unseated Republican Representatives Marc Molinaro and Brandon Williams.

Republican incumbents like Representatives Mike Lawler and Nick LaLota appear poised to retain their seats. However, Democrats unseated Republican Representatives Marc Molinaro and Brandon Williams. Pennsylvania: Republicans are positioned to unseat Democratic Representatives Susan Wild and Matt Cartwright.

Republicans are positioned to unseat Democratic Representatives Susan Wild and Matt Cartwright. Ohio: Democratic Representatives Emilia Sykes and Marcy Kaptur are expected to retain their seats.

Democratic Representatives Emilia Sykes and Marcy Kaptur are expected to retain their seats. California: Multiple critical races remain undecided, with outcomes that could tip the balance of power in the House.

Control of the House is essential for Trump’s legislative agenda, particularly on issues like tax policy and healthcare reform.

International and Domestic Reactions

Global and national leaders reacted swiftly to the election results.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump on a “huge victory” and “history’s greatest comeback,” emphasizing the strong alliance between the two nations. The two leaders discussed Israel’s security in a phone call.

congratulated Trump on a “huge victory” and “history’s greatest comeback,” emphasizing the strong alliance between the two nations. The two leaders discussed Israel’s security in a phone call. President Joe Biden called Trump to congratulate him and invited him to the White House. The Trump campaign confirmed the upcoming meeting and expressed appreciation for the gesture.

called Trump to congratulate him and invited him to the White House. The Trump campaign confirmed the upcoming meeting and expressed appreciation for the gesture. First Lady Melania Trump broke her silence, stating, “We will safeguard the heart of our republic – freedom. I anticipate the citizens of our nation rejoining in commitment to each other and rising above ideology for the sake of individual liberty, economic prosperity, and security.”

broke her silence, stating, “We will safeguard the heart of our republic – freedom. I anticipate the citizens of our nation rejoining in commitment to each other and rising above ideology for the sake of individual liberty, economic prosperity, and security.” Former Vice President Mike Pence offered his “sincere congratulations” to Trump, despite having declined to endorse him during the campaign.

offered his “sincere congratulations” to Trump, despite having declined to endorse him during the campaign. Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama extended their congratulations to Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, emphasizing the importance of respecting democratic processes and the peaceful transfer of power.

Voter Decisions on Ballot Measures

Voters across several states made crucial decisions on ballot measures:

Abortion Rights: Approved: Colorado, Maryland, and New York voters passed measures to enshrine abortion access in their state constitutions. Rejected: In conservative South Dakota, a proposal to establish abortion access was soundly defeated. In Florida, an amendment to protect abortion rights failed to reach the required 60 percent majority, marking a significant victory for pro-life advocates.

Marijuana Legalization: Florida: A measure to legalize recreational marijuana did not achieve the necessary majority for adoption. Nebraska: Voters approved measures to legalize medicinal marijuana and established a commission to regulate the industry.

Criminal Justice Reform: California: Proposition 36 passed, increasing penalties for fentanyl dealers and repeat shoplifters. The measure reverses part of a 2014 initiative that had relaxed penalties for nonviolent drug and property crimes.



Looking Ahead

With the presidential and Senate races concluded, attention now turns to the final results in the House and the implications for the nation’s political landscape. The incoming administration faces a country marked by high voter engagement and shifting demographic support.

Calls for unity and bipartisan cooperation have emerged from leaders across the political spectrum. As President-elect Trump prepares to assume office, the nation awaits his policy agenda and the strategies he will employ to address pressing issues such as the economy, healthcare, and foreign relations.

Control of the House will play a pivotal role in shaping the legislative path forward. Both parties acknowledge the challenges ahead and the necessity of working together to achieve common goals.

What Americans Rejected

Americans rejected the Democrat presidential coup, the installation of the worst possible candidate by the elites, constant lawfare, kangaroo courts, open borders, profligate spending, spiraling crime, stupid dehumanization, the never-Trump republicans, and political and media lies and coverups, plus much more.

The establishment Democrats, establishment Republicans and corporate media are expected to learn nothing from this.

Today, MAGA Americans and the non MAGA voters who saw through the anti-Trump rhetoric are saying “God bless Donald Trump,” and “God bless America.” Donald Trump has four years to make good on his promises and to bring the country together. He is unlikely to waste any time getting started.