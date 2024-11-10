An Open Letter to my Woke Cousin

The Election

I’m sorry that SNL, Taylor Swift, Michelle, Beyoncé and “White Dudes for Harris” didn’t deliver your candidate, but welcome to the new US demographics.

The “One Percent”

You hate the “One Percent” but hide the fact that you are part of the 30 percent – with two cars, paid-for homes, college-educated kids and pensions. Must be nice.

The Border

You and I were raised to have compassion for the poor. But why are poor illegals housed in hotels (with free meals, clothes and cell phones) while legal Americans and veterans live in tent cities in their own country?

Immigration

You hate capitalism and pretend to not see that illegal immigration and cheap labor is its secret weapon – indentured agricultural workers, landscapers, nannies, cleaners etc. Welcome to America.

Genocide

You fling the G-word around pretty freely but both of us had relatives who suffered (along with six million) under the Third Reich in Europe.

Big Pharma

Skepticism of drugmaker safety and profits does not make someone “anti-science” or a “conspiracy theorist.” Or have you forgotten the Vioxx deaths and the recent opioid epidemic?

Islamophobia

You say you are a feminist and pro-LGBT. But not, apparently, when it comes to Islamic honor killings, genital mutilation and the murder of gays.

White “Oppressors”

I guess you don’t ride Chicago’s Clark 22 bus much (or visit Appalachia) if you think all Whites are privileged or entitled. Where’s your talk about their environmental inequality and “health divide”?

Your Son and Daughter

Your son’s “spectrum” issues and daughter’s transgender issues are worsened – if not caused – by the of cocktails of ADHD, antidepressant, mood stabilizer and antipsychotic drugs you’ve given them their whole lives.

Your Weight

You are not “big boned,” “of large stature” and a victim of “weight bias.” You overeat which is also why you need knee and hip surgery.

Your “Love is Love” Sign

Your lawn signs (Kindness Is Everything; Hate Has No Home Here) signal a “virtue” you lose when someone disagrees with you. Someone like me, for example.

Woke Cousin Not Happy

My woke cousin seems to be more unhappy than usual. I’m not sure why. They had 4 years of exactly what they wanted, including “democracy.” but now they don’t like the result.