Building Trade Alliance On Artificial Intelligence

It appears that Israel may soon score from its close alliance with soon to become again, this time the 47th president of the United States and the almost legendary Elon Musk. Close ties and a trade alliance can be good for the whole world.

Elon Musk indirectly entered politics when he realized that the right to free speech was stolen from the president of the U.S. Mr. Trump and the American people by the Democrats’ government and its foot soldiers, the mainstream media and social media companies.

To correct the wrong and give back to the people their constitutional lawful right to free speech, Mr. Musk used his fortune and purchased Twitter, named it X and let the people speak up again.

The fear of censorship was eliminated to a large extent.

Musk Support for Trump

With this first move, Mr. Musk realized that the political arena needed a cure as well. He and Mr. Trump became a public item.

Musk Support for Israel

Next was Mr. Musk’s trip to war-torn Israel, where he met with Israel’s prime minister Netanyahu and got well acquainted with what Israel is all about. The two saw much eye to eye.

The World Is Puzzled

People wonder what is going on and basically what the media is missing. And what it is missing is the great covenant that is forming here; a historical move.

Trump – Netanyahu – Musk Alliance

It is the artificial intelligence alliance.

President Trump, a world-renowned businessman turned politician, recognizes and strongly supports the 21st century’s technological innovations and the relentless race against China, especially over technology.

The U.S. idea of establishing a Space Force was resurrected in the late 2010s in response to Russian and Chinese military space developments, resulting in establishing the Space Force, during the Trump Administration, on December 20, 2019.

Benjamin Netanyahu is unique in his forecast ability. Already in the previous decade he pushed for artificial intelligence discourse in Israel.

Elon Musk is a successful businessman, estimated to be the richest man in the world. Musk’s entry into the space business, which he successfully took over from the failed governmental spacecraft development industry, made him a world entrepreneur leader.

With his ‘Tesla’ battery operating car company, the space company and Twitter-X, the influencer of global discourse, Musk could be seen as the most powerful person on the planet.

In other words, I, the writer, recognize here an axis of three technological giants: the USA, the startup country Israel and Mr. Musk.

Trump and Musk and Their Connection to Israel’s War

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) is the first army in the world to conduct a war, much based on artificial intelligence. A war in which all systems – from the intelligence to the combat front – are operated with the assistance of advanced precision technologies, drones, and satellite control.

In simple industrial terms, in every technological initiative there is a startup pilot phase. The state of Israel can be seen as a high-tech company, the only one in the world where war-oriented artificial intelligence products have all passed the pilot phase.

Today it could be said, with certainty, that Israel not only possesses the technologies themselves, but also the application of these technologies within a complete industrial revolution that changes the army’s formation from the root.

However, the challenge these technologies bring is not the vision, nor the invention, rather the mass production along with the skilled production workforce.

This revolution is about to create a military and economic powerhouse.

Naturally Israel sets itself to be the center of this industrial revolution. The IDF military leadership automatically upgrades Israel as an economic, commercial, and innovative powerhouse.

Facing Iran

Iran is the enemy of the free world.

For many years, Iran boasted about its “engineers and mathematicians” who are of course talented people and pose danger for Israel. However, socialist Iran lacks a business sector in the high-tech world and has no presence in the world’s artificial intelligence industrialized level.

Beyond the Revolutionary Guard Corps and its army, as a country Iran vastly lags in technology categorized as being third world class. One cannot claim hastily that Iran is not dangerous, not that technology is everything. But the fact is that Iran is a country falling apart in every parameter of basic civil infrastructure.

On the other hand, the IDF’s ground campaign for the first time is greatly dependent on regular use of artificial intelligence during modern ground battle. Since every product has a pilot phase, the IDF operation in Gaza against Hamas, supported by artificial intelligence, is recognized as the pilot phase.

Trump, Netanyahu and Musk New Era

The countries that control the industrial revolution are the ones that control humanity. Unlike the 19th century when Jews were in exile, this time they are part of the new industrial revolution and in a big way.

Though just over 70 years old, Israel is known world-wide as the “Start-up Nation.” Perhaps because of its challenges, Israel has become a massive leader in the hi-tech industry. It has more start-up companies per capita than any other country in the world.

If something big awaits Israel only time can tell. That something could catapult Israel to become a world power, which takes place once every few decades or centuries and commands dominance.

The alliance between Trump, Netanyahu and Musk is a partnership that announces the beginning of a new era in which Israel stands at the center as a technological, military and economic crossroads.

Regional Trade Axis

In his first term in the White House, among others President Trump gifted Israel with the Abraham Accords. The Accords are creating a regional trade axis based on cooperation and economic opportunities.

Israel and its IDF, as one of the smartest armies in world history, partnering with Elon Musk is positioning itself as a leading global power in the next industrial revolution.

Israel is entering an industrial and an economic historical time.

Trump-Netanyahu-Musk Trade Alliance Is the Future

The combination of this alliance, building a trade route along with mastering artificial intelligence and industrial revolution could and will bring to Israel tremendous prosperity and security beyond imagination which it so much needs. It will also have a wave effect on the world.

No Place for Despair

Though right now it is bogged down with war on seven fronts, when the war ends Israel must immediately take the lead on the historical crossroads in which it will find itself.

True, the situation is not easy in the country and for many people it is a daily struggle. Israelis must not despair now when the going is tough. It is suggested they should not take political, economic or social headlines too much to heart, rather look forward to the future with discipline, patience and emotional strength.

At the end, when Israel wins the war and it will, with much faith and God’s help, a tremendous wave of prosperity, in every possible field, will be upon the country.

The IDF will become an even a stronger army, standing sturdy between India, Russia, and Europe.

Acting as a logistics hub, a wave of financial investments will enter Israel and many private companies will establish a base in Israel, because of its unique skill in integrating artificial intelligence.

This will be a trade alliance that is good for the USA and Israel. It could also be good for the world if only the world could shake off its focus on what the global fascists want and what the terrorists want, and concentrate on what is good for the people..

And so, Israelis, amass patience, as great and beautiful days are about to come. The war must not be stopped; you do not stop a war in which you are winning. It is not only winning; it is going to be a total victory over the terrorists.

Israel will come out of this war safer, stronger, richer and more confident, a world leader with much thanks to the Trump, Netanyahu, Musk trio who can see well into the future.