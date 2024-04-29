Columbia University: Headquarters of the New WOKE Nazi Bund

Not since the 1939 Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden has such a despicable resemblance emerged in America. Old anti-Semitic lies, reminiscent of those spewed by the “German American Bund,” have resurged anew on U.S. college campuses. In Orwellian “1984” Group Think – Group Speak fiction-become-reality; ignorant, immoral WOKE Columbia University students proudly support Terrorism in the name of Freedom and Democracy through Terror.

The Tent City Hamas Supporters

Truth means nothing to ranting, anti-Israel organizers. And their terrorist-supporting students are an unparalleled embarrassment, far worse than these same puppets believing that men can have babies. Statements without truth, opinions without facts, and absolutely no debating entails their Plan of Action . They repeat foundationless chants for accommodating student parrots, while a cowardly University Administration and teaching staff remain complicit.

No mention of the Oct. 7th Hamas terrorist attack is permitted. (Sounds like the Biden Administration.) Besides threatening and intimidating Jewish students, Marxist-like Activists instruct the entire student population not to speak with the press, silencing opposition with the threat of “Doxxing.”

Online Searching Reveals Facts

362,000 Palestinians live in Israel

3,000 Palestinians serve in the Israeli Army

Palestinians have the right to Citizenship in Israel

Palestinians can vote in Israeli Federal elections

Palestinians have equal legal Rights as Israelis

Palestinian Israelis have a higher standard of living than Palestinian Gazans

1.8 million Muslims live in Israel

18% of Israeli residents are Muslim

2 million Arabs live in Israel

21% of Israeli residents are Arab

Israel’s demographic profile is multi-ethnic and multi-religion

At the Broadway Entrance Gate

A bizarre, obtuse group of anti-Zionist Jewish protestors chanted in support of Hamas terrorists in an illogical reversal of reality, “Five, six, seven, eight, Israel is a terrorist state.” This was later followed by pro-Israel supporters with youngsters waving flags, while passing cars with children waving Palestinian flags shouted, “From the river to the sea.”

Columbia University Nazi Bund

It is long past the time for the University and the City of New York to take action and clear the campus of the new Woke Nazi Bund.

Ongoing Delusions

