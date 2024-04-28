Connecting The Dots: Primary Groups Behind US Pro-Hamas-Anti-Israel Protests

Worse Than Pro-Hamas-Anti-Israel

Antisemitism spreads like wildfire. Ask the Germans of the 1930s-1940s era. Antisemitism leads to millions dead. The so-called Pro-Hamas-Anti-Israel protests in the US are much more pro-terrorism than anti-Israel.

It is time to expose the anti-Semites, the social arsonists. The Anti Defamation League has an excellent expose of nine groups leading the charge.

October 7, 2023, was the day thousands of Hamas terrorists stormed Israel’s sovereign territory and ferociously murdered 1,400 Israelis soldiers, men, women, children and the elderly.

They also raped and tortured many and kidnapped as presumed but uncertain some 203 people, including Americans and other foreign nationals.

As of October 8, 2023, anti-Israel activists have been congregating in loud-to-violent rallies across the United States at which speakers and attendees openly celebrated Hamas’ barbaric brutal attacks on innocent civilians.

Since then, non-stop, activists at anti-Israel rallies have continued to justify and celebrate Hamas’s slaughter of innocent people, Israelis and other nationals.

Activists have stated that all Jews and Israelis, wherever they may be, are legitimate targets, military or by other methods. They also say that Arab-Americans, who took on the term “Palestinians” as third descriptive, which is a psychological warfare weapon used in their war against Israel, have concocted the “right” to resist Israel by “any and all means necessary.” They also say that Hamas terrorists are “freedom fighters;” and that Hamas’ terror attacks on Israelis and their properties were part of a laudable process of “decolonization” of Israel from the Jews.

The protests on campuses and US city streets should be worrisome to every American.

Exposing the Culprits

There are multiple Pro-Hamas-Anti-Israel groups, many of them within the USA. These groups thrive and expand because the USA doesn’t pay attention to what they do.

Professor Hatem Bazian

It’s time to expose Dr. Hatem Bazian, who is described as born in Jordan to a father from the City of Nablus in Samaria, Israel, and a mother from Jerusalem, the Capital of the state of Israel. Canary Mission has an excellent video expose.

Hatem Bazian is a co-founder and Professor of Islamic Law and Theology at Zaytuna College, Berkeley, California, the 1st Accredited Muslim Liberal Arts College in the United States.

Bazian has long been an outspoken champion of Arab-“Palestinian” causes. He is described as a scholar of religion, politics, and globalization whose field specialties include Islamic Law, Awqaf and Fatawa Texts, Classical Arabic, Palestine, Islamophobia, Diaspora and Comparative Immigration, American Law and Society, Arab and Arab American Studies, Race Theory and History, Colonialism, Postcolonial and Decolonial Studies, Ethnic Studies, Multicultural and Cross-Cultural Studies, International Relations and Globalization, Social and Political Movement, Comparative Liberation Theologies, Languages, and Media. (Email: [email protected])

With all of Bazian’s educational credentials, it’s time to expose him and other leaders of the Hitler youth, Islamists and hate groups behind these radical violent protests on US College and Universities campuses.

He is the founder of the vile anti-Israel organization Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), which has spread antisemitism and has compared Israel to Nazi Germany. Bazian is also the founder of American Muslims For Palestine (AMP), a Chicago-based anti-Israel and anti-Zionist activist organization whose leaders have promoted violence against Israel, the denigration of Zionism and Zionists, and at times, classic anti-Semitic tropes.

In a September 2021 interview, AMP Executive Director Osama Abuirshaid said, “Israel is a parasite that sucks the blood of America; the more Americans know about Israel the less they like it.”

We can now compare Abuirshaid’s saying to Adolf Hitler who said, “Nature is cruel; therefore we are also entitled to be cruel. When I send the flower of German youth into the steel hail of the next war without feeling the slightest regret over the precious German blood that is being spilled, should I not also have the right to eliminate millions of an inferior race [Jews] that multiplies like vermin?”

Bazian is a tenured professor at Zaytuna College. Over his many decades in academia, his radicalism has not been hidden. He has openly embraced and preached the most radical, violent, and bigoted positions imaginable and sought to inspire future leaders with those same values. He is also, in part, responsible for what is seeing on college and university campuses these days.

How can this man be a professor at any university let alone a US one? His anti-Israel organizations don’t want a ‘two-state solution’ – they want the Hitler’s ‘Final Solution.’

Nerdeen Kiswani

It is also time to expose Within Our Lifetime-United for Palestine (WOL), a pro-Palestinian and anti-Zionist activist organization, primarily active in New York City. Nerdeen Kiswani is the founder and chair of WOL, an Arab-American, anti-Israel, anti-Semitic activist who displays extreme anti-Zionist rhetoric and supports indiscriminate violence against Israel aimed at the country’s dissolution.

WOL has been one of the key organizers in the city’s pro-Hamas protests alongside Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP). JVP is an American anti-Zionist left-wing Jewish advocacy organization that supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign against Israel and Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), a US multi-tendency, democratic socialist, and labor-oriented political organization.

George Soros

There are also George Soros groups – Open Society Foundations, that are paying student radicals to spread their vile hate at the universities through these protests.

Hitler Youth Lawlessness

Joel Pollak, a South African-American conservative political commentator, writer, radio host, and attorney, currently serves as the senior editor-at-large for Breitbart News. Pollack went to cover the “Pro-Palestine Solidarity Encampment” at UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles), Westwood, Los Angeles. He was violently assaulted by these Hitler youth right in front of other media outlets that were covering the event.

On Pollak’s ‘X’ account @joepollk, he explained: “I was just assaulted by activists at the ‘Palestine Solidarity Encampment’ at UCLA. Activists are barring the media from entering and filming a public space at a public university. The assault took place in full view of other media.”

The people who encamped on the campus are violating both the United States Constitution and California state law by excluding members of the media and the public from public space at a public university. There is a Constitutional 1st Amendment right to practice journalism and have free speech on university campus grounds.

Watch here the very telling video of lawless UCLA students, dressed like Hamas terrorists, obstructing freedom of movement in a public space.

What Do We Do About This?

First and foremost, Americans must get rid of President Biden and clean out the Department of State that does not serve America well.

Second, Americans must BDS-Boycott-Divest-Sanction these Colleges and Universities that provide a platform for these Hitler Youth and hate American cults by cutting off taxpayers government funding which they so lavishly receive.

Americans must also need to deal with the International Criminal Court (ICC) which the United States is not signed on.

The ICC is corrupt. It is therefore not a coincidence that they seek to put Israel and Benjamin Netanyahu at the top of their “war crimes”‘ list. Interestingly enough not China, Iran, Syria, or Russia.

If the ICC were to issue an arrest warrant against Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the terrorists around the world would be emboldened and American life would be put in danger.

Undoubtedly, President Joseph Biden and his sidekick Secretary of State Antony Blinken are behind this ICC shenanigan because they haven’t said a word to stop it.

Israel & US Blindness Since 1993 Oslo Accords

From the mouth of Ameer Makhoul, Director of the Haifa based Itijaa, the Union of Arab Community-Based Associations: “Just like you [Jews] who are a Zionist campus activist, we [Arabs] will create, over the next years, Palestinian campus activists in America and all over the world. Bigger and better than any Zionist activists. Just like you spent your summers on the kibbutz, we will bring college students to spend their summers in refugee camps and work with our people. Just like you have been part of creating global pro-Israel organizations, we will create global pro-Palestinian organizations. Just like you today help create PR campaigns and events for Israel, so will we, but we will get more coverage than you ever have.”

How Will This Planned Activism Be Funded?

Makhoul in the early 1990s: “Not with the money from the liberal Jewish organizations who are now funding us. But from the European Union, Arab and Muslim governments, wealthy Arab people and their organizations. Eventually, we will not take another dollar from the Jews.”

Notation: In 2010, Makhoul was arrested by Israel Security Agency, Shin Bet on charges of espionage and was sentenced based on his own confession. He was released in 2019.

Needless to say, Makhoul’s plan for Palestinian campus activists in America and all over the world was implemented to its full capacity.

If American patriots will not act to stop this insane phenomenon, this could spread to unstoppable riots and cities on fire because the elements that fuel these protests are already on a revolutionary trajectory.