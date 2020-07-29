The ‘Cancel Culture’: Cancel the Democrat Party – Part One

The Democrat Party has become a Woke Autocracy. They are all about ‘our way or the freeway.’ They will cancel, intimidate, use disparaging words to name you and constantly lie. Cancel culture is their platform.

I decided to go down memory lane and present occurrences that will justify applying to the Democrats the new “Cancel Culture” tactic.

Bear in mind that the United States is a republic, not a democracy. The word “republic” – deriving from the Latin phrase ‘res publica’, meaning, ‘the people’s concern’ – suggesting a measure of popular involvement in government. And the authors of the Constitution were radically republican, believing that the only legitimate form of government was one in which public authority derived entirely from the people.

That alone cancels the Democrat Party!

Cancel Culture

The history of the Democrat Party can justify canceling it.

“The principles and policies of the Democratic Party in the U.S. from emancipation Republicanism to New Deal Democracy” ~ C. M. Roberts

Racism is the poster of the Democrat Party. Since the Democrat Party is in charge of United States public education, the modern school textbooks are written by progressive Democrats with an agenda. The textbooks offer deceitful propaganda and economic enticements in an effort to convince people, especially black Americans, that it is the Democrats, rather than Republicans, who are the true saviors of civil liberties.

However, in order to know the truth, if a person ventures back into America’s real historical record, he or she could easily find out that in the real history of America, blacks and whites, primarily Republicans, worked side by side defending the rights and dignity of all Americans.

This history has been well kept out of the history books – a history that today’s Democrats routinely lie about while promptly pointing their finger at Republicans, calling white Republicans racists and black Republicans Uncle Toms. In his docufilm “Uncle Tom” Larry Elder brings to light astonishing facts about the Uncle Toms, past and present.

The Democrats have a racist secret past that must be shielded as they work to fulfill their anti-America agenda. If history is any indication of what the future might hold, the Democrat Party will do whatever it takes to silence the truth. A good reason to cancel the Democrat Party.

In a 1993 recording, l-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, better known as Malcolm X, had this to tell his people: “The white Liberal differs from the white Conservative in one way. The Liberal is more deceitful, more hypocritical than the Conservative. Both want power but the white Liberal is one who perfected the art of posing as the Negro’s friend and benefactor. And by winning the friendship and the support of the Negro, the white Liberal is able to use the Negro as a pawn or a weapon in this political football game that is constantly raging between the white Liberals and the Conservatives. The Negro is nothing by a political football and the white Liberal is controlling this ball through tricks or tokenism, false promises on integration and civil rights. In this game of deceiving, using the American Negro, the white Liberals have complete cooperation of the Negro Civil Rights leaders who sell our people out for a few crumbs of token recognition token gains, token progress.”

To this I will say that the Democrat Party is the frenemy of American blacks, one more reason to cancel the Democrat Party.

Slavery and the Democrat Party

The Democratic Party, known as the party of “the common man,” is the oldest voter-based political party in the world and the oldest existing political party in the United States. Founded in the 1830s, its heritage is traced back to the 1790s-1820s Jeffersonian Democratic-Republican Party.

Slavery in the United States, primarily of native Africans and African Americans, existed and practiced from early colonial days in British America, from the beginning of the nation in 1776 until passage of the Constitution’s Thirteenth Amendment in 1865. Slavery was legal in all thirteen colonies at the time those colonies formed the United States. Under the law, an enslaved person was treated as property and could be bought, sold, or given away. The Democratic Party opposed the abolition of slavery. Good reason to cancel the party.

The Democrat Party worked & fought to keep slaves and keep Slavery. While Thomas Jefferson, the founder of what evolved into the Democratic Party, had argued that slavery was bad not only for the slave but also for the slave owner, John C. Calhoun, served as the United States’ seventh vice president, from 1825 to 1832, whose fundamental enterprise was to defend the institution of slavery, had turned this principle on its head: slavery was good not only for the slave-holder, but also for the slave. To do so, he argued that the Declaration of Independence, proposing that ‘all men are created equal,’ as now understood, is the most false and dangerous of all political errors. And thus, Calhoun transformed the Democratic Party of Jefferson into the Party of Slavery.

The American Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, in the United States, was fought between northern states, loyal to the Union and southern states that had seceded from the Union to form the Confederate States of America.

The American Civil War broke out in April 1861, primarily as a result of the long-standing controversy over the enslavement of black people, when secessionist forces attacked Fort Sumter in South Carolina just over a month after Abraham Lincoln had been inaugurated as the President of the United States. The loyalists of the Union in the North, which also included some geographically western and southern states, proclaimed support for the Constitution. They faced secessionists of the Confederate States in the South, who advocated for states’ rights to uphold slavery.

During the Civil War, Northern Democrats divided into two factions: the War Democrats, who supported the military policies of President Lincoln, and the Copperheads, who strongly opposed them. In the Confederacy no party politics were allowed. The Party political leadership, with a pressing need for unity but aware of the spat prevalent in prewar American politics, largely viewed political parties as hostile to good governance, especially unwise in wartime. Consequently, the Democratic Party halted all operations during the life of the War and the Confederacy from 1861-1865.

Meanwhile, the partisanship that flourished in the North strengthened the Lincoln Administration as Republicans automatically rallied behind it. After the attack on Fort Sumter, Frederick Douglass, an American social reformer, abolitionist, orator, writer, and statesman rallied Northern Democrats behind the Union. When Douglas died the party lacked an outstanding figure in the North and by 1862 an anti-war peace element was gaining strength, the most intense elements were the Copperheads, known as Peace Democrats. In 1864 the Democrat Party nominated for president the War Democrat General George McClellan who lost badly because many War Democrats anchored to the National Union candidate Abraham Lincoln. Many former Democrats became Republicans, especially soldiers such as generals Ulysses S. Grant and John A. Logan.

Racism As A Weapon

Nowadays, the word racism resonates night and day, each day of the week.

It is worth exploring the systemic racism in America claim, what is in fact the Democratic Party.

The Democrat Party racism rot goes back to the American post-Civil War era. For decades former [black] slaves and their children were forced to endure the cruel, wretched Jim Crow laws* that kept them from advancing in the South.

* State constitutional provisions mandated the segregation of public schools, public places, and public transportation, and the segregation of restrooms, restaurants, and drinking fountains between white and black people. The U.S. military was already segregated.

The Democrats were all too happy to keep those laws in place.

In the early 20th century the Republican Party platform addressed the rights of African-Americans. Meanwhile, beginning just after the Civil War and continued this practice for a century, the Democrats used the Ku Klux Klan (KKK)* as their stormtroopers, lynching and terrorizing blacks in the South.

* The KKK has a long history of violence and is the oldest and most infamous of American hate-racist group.

In 1892, the Republican Party platform condemned the “inhuman outrages perpetrated upon American citizens for political reasons in certain Southern States of the Union.” The paragons of virtue Democrats, for all of the early 20th century, refused to include in their platform anti-lynching clauses addressing racial rights.

Black Americans who are in the Black Lives Matter (BLM) rampage camp, the foot soldiers of the Democrat Party, could care less about the Democrat Party’s poor human rights history and the facts. Truth is their enemy. Their agenda is to destroy America’s system and replace it with Marxism/Fascism autocracy.

The Marxism/Fascism autocracy will null and void the freedom and liberty Americans were constitutionally blessed with and this justifies canceling the Democrat Party.

To sum it all up, the racist history of the Democratic Party is appalling and must drive the American people to demand to cancel this ruthless party.

The Democratic Party wants to whitewash its sins, and it wants the American people to forget its racist history. But Americans should not forget; what they should do is demand to cancel the Democrat Party.

In The ‘Cancel Culture’: Cancel the Democrat Party – Part Two I will discuss the current Democrat Party that I call to be canceled.