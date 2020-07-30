The ‘Cancel Culture’: Cancel the Democrat Party – Part Two

In the first part of this two-part op-ed I stated that the Democrat Party has become a Woke Autocracy. They will cancel you, intimidate you, use disparaging words to name you, including racism epithets, and they constantly lie about almost everything.

I first went down history’s memory lane and presented historical facts about the Democrat Party that justify applying the “Cancel Culture” new tactic to the party.

Now let us walk together in the facts of the Democrat Party’s behavioral present path that justify canceling it.

What Cancels the Democrat Party Today?

What has taken place in the United States these past few decades?

To better understand the reality of the anarchy that hit America from coast to coast, we must first grasp that this situation was not created in one day. Already in 1984, former KGB operative defector Yuri Bezmenov warned America: The ideological subversion and psychological warfare intends to change the perception of reality of every American to such an extent that despite the abundance of information no one can come to a sensible conclusion in the interest of defending themselves, their family, their community and their country.

This brainwashing, divided into four basic stages, goes very slow:

Demoralization: takes 15-20 years, one generation period that had been brainwashed, pumped with the Marxist ideology to demoralize a nation, without being challenged by American patriotism’s basic values. This is all done by politically radical Left Americans to Americans, thanks to the lack of moral standards. A demoralized person is unable to process truth.

Destabilization of a nation, takes between 2-5 years, a stage in which all that matters are essentials, the economy, foreign relations and defense systems. This stage is already well advanced in the United States where the influence of political far Left-Marxism is apparent.

The crisis, takes up to six weeks to bring a country to the verge of worrisome crisis.

“Normalization” period that lasts indefinitely. That means that the foolish, contemptible people will bring the country to a crisis by promising people a plethora of goodies and promises to destabilize the economy and put the ‘Big Brother’ government in Washington D.C. in charge of all aspects of American life. US Leftists, the professors, the civil rights defenders are all instrumental in subverting and destabilizing the nation. One more reason to cancel the Democrat Party.

What exactly does Democratic rule mean Vs what does the United States’ Democratic Party & Democrat mean?

Democracy is by the people, especially rule of the majority, government. The Democrat Party is not about ‘by the people,’ rather, it is all about controlling the people by the party’s dictatorial rule.

Democracy is a government in which the supreme power is vested in the people and exercised by them directly or indirectly through a system of representation, usually involving periodically holding free elections. The Democrat Party is not about governing the country by a government in which the supreme power is vested in the people, rather, the supreme power is in Washington D.C. and it does not fairly represent the people. The Democrat Party is all about circumventing free elections and using dishonest election methods. Washingtonian-Democrats do not exercise the representation given to them, rather, once elected, they pass laws mostly against, not for, the people.

Fascism, Marxism, Communism, are all the rule of the political Left.

In a free society the people are the goal-keepers for the government. With the Democrat Party in power, the goal-keeper no longer exits.

The fact is that the American people are an inescapable network of mutuality and commonality and must act the part. If we are going to be outraged by inequity, we must be equally outraged by injustice against anyone and everyone.

The Rot Starts From Education

Destroy the mind of the young and you destroy the future of the country – that is the Marxist Dream.

For decades, unchecked, the Left has been educating the American future generations.

This line puts you ahead: “ David Kupelian, the managing editor of both WorldNetDaily and its monthly news magazine, Whistleblower, says, “Higher education has been ‘fundamentally transforming’ many young people into an army of angry, arrogant, historically ignorant, morally confused, America-hating foot soldiers – and now they have been called to active duty.'”

We, the People, may still have a chance to grasp the essence of what is tearing America apart, in the false name of “social justice,” and bring it to a full stop. The corruption of our society resides in the academic ignorance fortress we call the universities. If we cut off funding for them they will wither away to be replaced with a solid American education system.

DivestU promotes the idea that students should not attend a learning institute that brainwashes its students. The less students are exposed to the teaching by professors vested in Marxism the better Americans they will become.

We can turn the country around. Anyone who worries about our country can help cancel the institutions that ruin it.

Anarchy to Burn Down the System

In today’s America, where the Left funds and perpetrates widespread civil unrest, one can definitely say, the Democrats have completely abandoned civility.

The anarchistic mob, supported by the political Left, is the new face of the old KKK Stormtroopers. If you are a ‘white’ person why would you vote for the Democrat Party? After all, it is as if a black person votes for the KKK!

In the United States there are 37,144,530 blacks, which comprise 12.1% of the entire population. Yet, you, WHITE people, are now the new “minority” and on the racism chopping block. The Democrat Party and the American democrat blacks so conniving managed to turn the system against you. They are going after you to cancel you.

In this claim to make a change, it sets up one group that has it too good and is holding minorities back: white people. In the 2020 Democratic Party Platform, more than 80 pages long, published by Politico, ‘whites’ are mentioned 15 times. All references to whites are critical, including three references to white supremacy or supremacists and one to white nationalists.

Diana West’s interview is an attestation that the mob perpetrating the violence plaguing many of America’s major cities are in fact the Democrat Party’s paramilitary troops.

The violence Democrat governors and mayors support or allow to take place unchecked, largely perpetrated by Antifa and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) expose that Antifa is Maoist in its philosophy and BLM was founded by self-described Marxists. Bottom line, what we are seeing is Communist insurrection aimed squarely at taking down the United States Constitution and toppling the American experiment.

The question is: a change to what exactly? As a European man, watching what is taking place in many cities in the United States said, if freedom is gone from American so it is gone from the world.

The Democrat Party’s Goal Is One Party Autocracy Rule

So many people ran away from what the Democrat Party is trying to create, Communism. If you still disbelieve this claim, compare communism’s original 45 goals to the modern Woke Democrat cause.

Not a Lone Voice Calling the Cancel the Democrat Party

Robert J. Ringer, an American entrepreneur, motivational and political speaker, and author of several best-selling personal-development and political books wrote, “The Time Has Come to Cancel Democrats.”

Watching American law, history, and culture being cancelled brings to Ringer’s mind John Adams, the second president of the United States, from 1797 to 1801. His prescient insight: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

Adams’ statement was correct. The Constitution’s effectiveness is the absolute necessity of a moral people. For Adams, moral people are those who believe in the natural rights of man – mostly, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Immoral people reject these rights, because they view them as nothing more than annoying obstacles.

Ringer claims that today’s Democratic Party’s majority members are immoral to the core. In their narcissistic view of themselves, they believe their noble ends justify any means necessary – which is why they will do anything, anywhere, anytime, to anybody, disregarding the pain and suffering their actions cause.

Today’s Democrats have made a political calculation that the march on the road to Marxism is the most certain way to achieve power, accentuating how closely they mimic some of the most infamous Marxist tyrants of the past 150 years. The most obvious similarity between radical Left revolutionaries, past and present, is their hubris coupled with utter disdain for those having opposing views.

Karl Marx, father of the communist ideology, was notoriously arrogant, narcissistic, and dismissive of ideas of others. Though he never even held a real job, Marx believed it was his moral duty to ‘save’ the workers of the world from the “evils of capitalism,” even if he had to do it against their will.

Friedrich Engels became Marx’s chief benefactor and did much of the penmanship that ended up attributed to Marx. Though Marx and Engels did not address the subject, communism and fascism are really two sides of the same ideological coin. Both ideologies are justifications for authoritarianism. The National Socialist German Workers’ Party, commonly referred to as the Nazi Party, had its roots in socialism, to later change to one-party autocracy.

Today’s radical Left tries to pin the fascist label on those who believe in liberty. They rely on an uninformed public to support this false accusation, because the truth is that Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and all other Left-wing ‘revolutionary groups’ are the real fascists.

Sadly, they have succeeded in selling their fascistic lies to major institutions, corporations, sports leagues, and a sector of the public; they have successfully infiltrated the Democrat Party and now they are in control of the party’s platform.

Over the past several years, denoting to the Democrats’ words and actions, it is clear that if they ever gain full control of the federal government, they will do away with the Constitution and the existing rule of law, and anything else they deem to be “racist” or a power obviator.

Once the Democrats are in full power mode, to ensure they never again lose power, they will import millions of uneducated, unskilled voters from third-world countries, abolish the Electoral College, make the District of Columbia a state, what will award them two more Senate seats, pack the Supreme Court with Leftists, as a firewall against Republican pushback, and a whole host more of pro Leftism actions.

The Democrat Party’s end goal, by either eliminating elections altogether or stacking the deck in such a way as to guarantee their outcomes, is to cancel the Republican Party and all other opposition.

To stop the Democrat Party treachery is to eliminate the source – to cancel the Democrat Party.

The Democratic Party should be outlawed for the same reasons the Nazi Party was outlawed after World War II and the Communist Party after the collapse of the Soviet Union. For one, it poses an imminent danger to our, the people’s, democracy; two, its objectives are unconstitutional, and three, it promotes violence as we see in United States cities for the past two months, with no end in sight.

Since the Democrats intend to cancel the Republican votes, and while the Republicans would never have the courage to do the same to them, the next best thing is to defeat them in November 2020 upcoming election and all future elections. Repetitive election defeats could cause the Democrat Party to implode, but it may take longer.

As history attests, the radical Left eats its own. In less than two years, we have witnessed the Marxists, political bandits and rather ignoramuses of the ‘Squad’, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, have not only nearly destroyed the Democrat Party, but also pushed onto most of the Democrat Party Representatives their extreme far-Left ideology, an ideology most Americans are unfamiliar with and cannot relate to. It appears they are just getting warmed up.

Thousands of Squad-like hatemongers, conducting violent riots in cities across America are in the pipeline and their slogan is “racism.” However, the Democrat Party elders, Pelosi, Schumer, and Durbin don’t give a damn about the people, COVID-19 and the American people’s loss of normal life, racism, illegals, etc. In truth, all they want is to stay in Washington and sustain their ruling power.

Time for Conservatives to Play Offensive!

In a congressional hearing Rep. Jim Jordan pointed out the lawlessness, dereliction of duty, disregard for the Constitution, hypocrisy, inconsistency, xenophobia and lack of common sense, what is the Democrat format for governing states and managing cities.

If the Republicans are fortunate enough to win the presidency in November 2020, and also gain majority in the House and Senate that will be their last chance to put an end to the Democrat Party’s tyrannical propensities that advanced during the Obama administration’s years and is growing. The Republicans must grow a spine and stand up to the Democrats who want to destroy them.

Unfortunately, some republicans appear to be part of the democrat swamp.

The Democrat Party’s radical and authoritarian agenda should scare every American, even if he or she thinks they belong to the Democrat Party camp. The Democrat Party is antithetical to everything America stands for. You cannot compromise with people who have made it clear that their intention is to cancel yours and millions of Americans’ way of life. The only solution is to cancel the Democrat Party.

Backing my opinion to cancel the Democrat Party is Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX). On the House floor he said: “Democrats must change the name of the party or be barred from the House Due to the Party’s racist past.”

President Trump Is the Bulwark

Most important to remember is that President Trump is on our side, the people’s side. If he was not, the Left would not have tried so hard, in any way possible, to sabotage his presidency. He is in their way to achieve what they want, anchored power. President Trump is the gate keeper for the American people and the world.

We, the people, must join and support President Trump. Do whatever we possibly can to help him drain the swamp which reeks of disturbing human pollutants, all out to destroy the exceptional life we, the people, are afforded in America. Restoring that life is the goal.

We, the people, must stand tall against tyranny, hate and violence, all already leading to the ultimate goal of socialism or Marxism, very un-American governing elements. Protecting our laws and civil order is not a choice, it is our duty. If Americans are to lose their freedom so will the entire free world. And the casualties will be us, the people, who did not take control of the situation in time.

It may not be conceited to state that the future of the entire free world is in the hands of the American people.

The Industrial Complex of Social Media and Big Tech Companies

The industrial complex is a socioeconomic concept wherein businesses become entwined in social or political systems or institutions, creating or bolstering a profit economy from these systems. Under the Democrat Party the industrial complex will ruin a person’s life if that person does not fit into their operational framework. In a campaign by #NoSafeSpaceForArabHate the people are calling for the social media giants to have their “Platform” status removed in order to end their ‘fact checking’ censorship and control of the right of free speech. The politically far-Left-leaning social media has become the muzzle of freedom, the mouth piece for the Democrat Party propagating tyranny.

The Democrat Party Has a Jewish Problem

As for American Jews, here is why all American Jews should advocate to cancel the Democrat Party: The Democrats Declare a Jew Ban. It appears that the Democrat Party today has made a pact with the Muslim world and the quid pro quo is giving up on any and all support for Jewish interests and Israel and meeting American Jews’ needs. The Democrats are looking at future constituent numbers. The number of American Jews is in decline, while the number of Muslims is rising.

The fault for this taking place lies directly with a large segment of the American Jewish population for being such active supporters of the Democrat Party, regardless of it alienating them. Also the Jews’ support for Barack Hussein Obama who was a very anti-Israel president. It was Obama who opened a wide door for a large number of Muslims to immigrate to the US, many of whom harbor Jew-hatred sentiments. No surprise, today, the US Muslim community are vocal Democrat Party supporters and they echo loud Antisemitism and anti-Israel slurs.

If, in the past, the Democrat Party was the American Jews’ safety net, it is no longer. One only needs to read the writing of Peter Beinart – a Jew – in the pages of The New York Times. He serves as a weathervane of Leftist opinion on Israel and Jews and as a fig leaf for Leftist Antisemitism, to know what the Democrats have in store for Jews.

It is time to cancel Party affiliation and newspaper subscription, and fast.

Speaking about Muslims in the Democrat Party and Antisemitism, I must point out the former Somali refugee ingrate Rep. Ilhan Omar and also Rep Rashida Tlaib. Both are Muslims and rabid anti-Semites. After Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar indulged in vile antisemitism, by sharing a cartoon from a Holocaust denier Brazilian political cartoonist, Carlos Latuff, former New York State Assembly member Dov Hikind called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer to act.

Yugoslav Issues a Warning to All Americans

If you are not yet convinced that the Democrat Party is working to dismantle the United States, watch how people who lived through similar state of affairs see what is taking place in America.

The main cancer that is killing America, the one where all the mayhem is coming from, the real extreme danger for the people is elected officials in the government, states and courts. Representatives in the government, governors, mayors, judges are the ones who are pulling the ropes.

Those who hate America and the American people will sacrifice the life and the prosperity of their own children just to see the country burn to the ground and American blood spilt. They are demented and ideologically possessed people serving in high government positions, governing states, managing cities and are making decisions in the courts.

You know who they are. You know what they have done to once-prosperous American cities. They will not stop. Their trajectory is clear. The ones to stop them are we, the American people. Cancel them.

How many of these tyrants are out there and how many of us, decent American people? What makes them think that they can do whatever they want with us, the people, play us for fools over and over again? What makes them think they are invincible and intellectually and morally superior to us, the people? Well, it is because they manage to get away with their malign behavior every single time. There is never push back, accountability or consequences.

We, the people, must stop attempting to produce facts and logic-based rationalization. We must stop explaining ourselves. It is a waste of time. They have a playbook and changing their mind is not part of it.

So the cure is to put them on notice or unleash the power of we, the people, and remove them.

In Summation

Based on all that I covered in this op-ed, the Democrat Party is a political hazard to the future of the United States. Canceling it now is a must.

The Democrat Party wants you to believe they give something for nothing but the truth is you end up getting nothing for something. The Democrat Party has become nothing but a venomous, divisive, un-American political and domestic reckless group lacking civility and decorum, that must be canceled.

The Left mob calls: “Cancel America.” Under cover of racial grievance, an all-out Marxist cultural upheaval explodes. In return, we must call to cancel the Democrat Party.

The American people must remember that it is we who have the responsibility for ourselves and the world. Cancel the Democrat Party or it will cancel our exceptional American way of life, which was, until recently, the envy of the free world.