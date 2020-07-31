Rob Tyler’s Releasing ‘The Last White Man’

By
Liz Rodriguez
-

Rob Tyler’s neo-noir urban-crime drama ‘The Last White Man’, starring Brian Lally, Jenna Guercio, Edwardo Keaton, Antonio Rosales, and Staci Stewart is being released through Random Media on-demand and on all digital platforms on August 18, 2020.

Loosely based on true events, ‘The Last White Man’ follows Paul, an elderly white man living in South Central, Los Angeles, who refuses to move because he believes the area will again become the suburban utopia that it once was. Despite the escalating gang violence, Paul declines his daughter’s request to move with her to a safer neighborhood for fear of losing a lifetime of memories – especially those of his deceased wife. Enduring daily muggings, Paul befriends a mysterious stranger who attempts to help Paul take on the neighborhood thugs. But when his daughter’s safety is threatened while visiting the family home, Paul is forced to make a difficult decision.

Filmed in Los Angeles, California ‘The Last White Man’ has had much film festival heat, winning Best Narrative Feature, Diamond Film Awards, Winner, Best Actress, and Best Actor in Crime fiction Actors Awards and was the Official Selection at the Los Angeles Film Awards.

‘The Last White Man’ releases on-demand and on multiple digital platforms on August 18, 2020.

Liz Rodriguez
http://www.emrmedia.com/

BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Association) professional member and award-winning, British born and fluent in Spanish, Liz Rodriguez has worked in the entertainment industry most of her life. Predominantly based between Los Angeles and London, with contacts globally, Liz Rodriguez has a portfolio of clients for personal or corporate marketing, branding and PR, as well as full service event management and production. As a feature film publicist, she boasts over 50 film credits to date. She enjoys working with today’s rising stars, and tomorrow’s future faces of entertainment.

Internationally Liz has supervised, and orchestrated, events and press placements all over the world including the Middle East (Dubai, Qatar, Abu Dhabi), Europe, Egypt, South Africa, New Zealand, and Australia. Aside from her working career, Liz is an active supporter of many LA-based charities including Dogs for the Deaf, St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and volunteers her time to Make A Film Foundation, an organization that grants film wishes to children with serious or life-threatening medical conditions.

Follow Liz: EMR Media (est. 2004) www.emrmedia.com – Instagram @iamLizRodriguez – Facebook: www.facebook.com/emrmedia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR