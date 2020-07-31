Rob Tyler’s Releasing ‘The Last White Man’

Rob Tyler’s neo-noir urban-crime drama ‘The Last White Man’, starring Brian Lally, Jenna Guercio, Edwardo Keaton, Antonio Rosales, and Staci Stewart is being released through Random Media on-demand and on all digital platforms on August 18, 2020.

Loosely based on true events, ‘The Last White Man’ follows Paul, an elderly white man living in South Central, Los Angeles, who refuses to move because he believes the area will again become the suburban utopia that it once was. Despite the escalating gang violence, Paul declines his daughter’s request to move with her to a safer neighborhood for fear of losing a lifetime of memories – especially those of his deceased wife. Enduring daily muggings, Paul befriends a mysterious stranger who attempts to help Paul take on the neighborhood thugs. But when his daughter’s safety is threatened while visiting the family home, Paul is forced to make a difficult decision.

Filmed in Los Angeles, California ‘The Last White Man’ has had much film festival heat, winning Best Narrative Feature, Diamond Film Awards, Winner, Best Actress, and Best Actor in Crime fiction Actors Awards and was the Official Selection at the Los Angeles Film Awards.

‘The Last White Man’ releases on-demand and on multiple digital platforms on August 18, 2020.