Californians, Living On The Edge Of Fire

The state of California is mismanaged to ashes. The state offers beautiful scenery, conducive weather, wrapped in political abuse of the state’s population.

California’s climate varies widely, from hot deserts to alpine tundra, depending on elevation, latitude, and proximity to the Pacific Ocean coast. The state’s climate is generally characterized by two seasons: a wet winter and a hot, dry summer. Or as I say, waiting for summer and summer.

California is one of the few places where five major climate types occur in close proximity: the desert heat, cool interior, highland, and steppe climates border a smaller region of Mediterranean like climate.

Each year Californians go through the brush fires, Santa Ana dry winds season. That is the weather of Southern California always has been, even before they invented the climate change excuses and started worshipping it as their new God.

Modern Zombies

Many Californians are recognized as zombie-like.

Scottish psychiatrist R. D. Laing suggests that schizogenesis may account for some of the psychological aspects of zombification. In other words, people with a chronic schizophrenic illness, brain damage or learning disability are not uncommon in rural Haiti, and they would be particularly likely to be identified as zombies.

Most experts view the “zombie-like” feeling as a rare side effect of ADHD stimulant medication like Adderall or Ritalin.

Zombies in philosophy are designed to illuminate problems about consciousness and its relation to the physical world, such as climate change which the Californians worship.

Zombies are known for their stupidity and lack critical thinking. Humans are able to solve problems, talk to each other, and make decisions. These abilities make them unique and have contributed to human being’s success as a species. A zombie often can’t figure out how to open doors and rarely, if ever, plans ahead. California zombies are terrible problem solvers, can’t follow actions, or lack the right actions – here I mention the governor, city mayors and councilmen – and seem to lack any ability to communicate well except through grunts.

California zombies do not plan for fire season prevention, rather they leave brush in place in order not to harm some insect hiding in it, nor do they plan properly for bursting fires.

These are the Californians.

Israel to Help California

On March 5, 2014, during the tenure of California Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr., Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed a broad agreement to develop joint projects and conduct mutually beneficial research in California and Israel. “Through this agreement, California and Israel will build on their respective strengths in research and technology to confront critical problems we both face, such as water scarcity, cybersecurity and climate change,” said Governor Brown. Israel has since become water secure. California did nothing to become water secure.

Californians Voting Voice

I am not part of the Leftist cabal that senselessly votes for California’s stagnating ruling party. I do not vote for any Democrat Party nominee because I figured out years ago their incompetence and that they are disconnected from reality, living in a zombie orbit. The real reason that drives them to become a member of an incompetent governance tier is to destroy what is left to destroy. To mismanage the state of California into the ground.

California is a Democrat party blue state. Leftists, Marxism, not capitalists, rules the land; whether it is the Woke mentality, California’s Woke “revolution” that is driving out blacks, Hispanics and businesses, failed DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion), teacher’s union affirmative action and lowering education standard policy and other ills of society are all implemented in all levels of the Californian system.

California Woke voters are filled with emotions, not logic; 58.5% voted for Kamala Harris who showed the poorest leadership ability. Harris won California’s 54 electoral votes!

That tells you everything you need to know about the majority of California voters.

January 2025 Fire Disaster

Though I am not a conspiracy theorist, I personally have not ruled out that the fires that engulfed Los Angeles country and beyond are not the result of arson terrorism.

Strong dry Santa Ana winds started to blow and fires erupted everywhere.

The Woodley Fire, near the Sepulveda Basin, Los Angeles County, started on January 8, 2025 and has spread over 30 acres. Firefighters are still working diligently to contain the fire and protect structures in the affected area.

The Pacific Palisades Fire, in Los Angeles Country, started on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, and has devoured 17,234 Acres, destroyed thousands of structures and remains at zero containment as of this publication. Most of this upscale neighborhood has gone up in flames and is no more.

The Palisades Fire continued to spread across the Santa Monica Mountains on Thursday, January 9, 2025, and as the Santa Ana winds have died down a bit, the red flag warning has been extended through 6 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2025.

The Hurst Fire started on Tuesday, January, 7, 2025, near Sylmar, Los Angeles County, now 10% Contained, devoured 671 Acres.

The Eaton Fire, in the Altadena/Pasadena area, Los Angeles County, started on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. As of this writing it is at 0% Containment, devoured 10,600 Acres.

Climate Change Ideology

Climate change ideology is harassing California taxpayers because of the Left’s dystopia.

Forestry is mishandled. Forest brush is not removed and it regularly catches fire that spreads fast. Forestry containment and maintenance is out of the question in California.

Since the risk of fire is very high, many insurance companies no longer offer fire insurance policies to California residents.

I wonder how any of the thousands of people impacted by these recent devastating fires and lost everything will be able to rebuild their burned to the ground homes, if at all.

Californians are climate change worshipers. With these fires air contamination all “climate change” guidelines are out the window. The air pollution is running in total opposition to the climate change hoop-la. But the climate change worshippers will not complain and take action against California’s policies that do not go hand in hand with the climate protection agenda.

California’s Democrat-Leftist Leadership Must End

For decades California’s leadership took their eye off the ball. They imposed regulations that made large companies that added substantially to the state’s economy to move out of state. California’s economy tanked, and some say the state is bankrupt.

Shame on the state and local politicians who mismanage the state, literally into the ground.

Mismanagement and no planning ills California while the politicians constantly mutter empty political slogans and promises to fill their political sack. They do not have the people in mind.

The incompetence of the governor makes him ill fitted to lead the state. The Los Angeles mayor who has no idea what she is doing flies purposelessly to Ghana. And the city council, a group of incompetents, have no satisfactory answers to the fires that, as of this writing, engulf Southern California and continue to endanger the life of people and their property.

Karen Bass, Los Angeles city mayor, has no experience that justifies her being a mayor. She is a declared Communist who was elected mayor based on the DEI and meritless schema. Prior to becoming a mayor she was a congress person and delivered a poor job in this position.

Bass had the audacity to blame the Santa Ana winds and the dry weather of 14 years on the current raging fires. She looked for maddening excuses to support the reason why the fired hydrants were empty of water.

Allow me to remind the mayor that California is always in a drought mode, thus, this is one other excuse to try to cover failure.

Governor Gavin Newsom, elected by nepotism, keeps it all in the family that rules California. See the image showing the four-family California elites at Cal Matters nonprofit newsroom.

Perhaps Californians’ addiction to Hollywood style appearance helped sleek Gavin to be elected the governor of California, sworn in on January 7, 2019.

Newsom succeeded Governor Jerry Brown, someone who could be considered his quasi-uncle. His inauguration continues the decades-long saga of four San Francisco families intertwined by blood, marriage, money, culture and, of course, by politics – the Browns, the Newsoms, the Pelosis and the Gettys.

This quartet, with mafia characteristics, have California in a choke hold.

After Justice William Newsom retired from the bench in 1995, he made his living working for Gordon Getty’s trust that provided seed money for the PlumpJack chain of restaurants and wine shops that his son, Gavin, and Gordon Getty’s son, Billy, developed, the first being in a Squaw Valley hotel

The time is way overdue for Californians to change their voting direction. It is time to un-elect the current political echelon and take a new, well calculated, and good for the people election approach.

But will Californians do that? It seems unlikely.

Enough

Californians should finally admit that they are living through an apocalypse of incompetence.

A person who cannot and does not do his/her job should get fired.

Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass failed the people of California because they cannot and do not do their jobs.

I strongly advocate changing the current political grip. Californians, take a new direction and “Make California the Best State Again” as it was known to be for many years.