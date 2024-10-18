Avoid The Unexpected, Vote Smart, Vote Early

We are two weeks until the November 5, 2024 presidential election in the United States of America.

Here is a lesson to heed about the U.S. presidential election, early voting.

There is a growing trend in the U.S. suggesting that people should take advantage of the opportunity to vote early, mostly by mail-in-ballot, and not wait until the official Election Day.

Because the one-day-voting has been changed to days-of-voting, among the reasons to vote early, we can include the possibility that there may be problems on the designated day-of-voting, such as bad weather, power failures, internet failures, traffic jams. Many people have decided to mitigate these risks, and vote early.

Other reasons that may cause people not to do their civic duty are, a person forgets to go to vote; they have an emergency to take care of; they have an unexpected office meeting, or a woman went into labor on that very day or some other emergency.

Why Should More Voters Choose Early Voting in 2024?

If a citizen has concerns about the way the country is shaping in its current polity, with two weeks to election date he or she is already well informed about their voting choices and are prepared to place their ballot.

The availability of early voting will simply help the ballot counting to be processed faster.

With questions that arose from previous election conduct outcomes, our election officials encouraged the registered voters to take advantage of the early voting approach, indicating that such a step could help shape the outcome better.

In some states the voting polls are already open and you can vote early. We are already hearing of record participation before Election Day. However, in states that the voting polls will be open close to November 5, the option of voting-in-by mail is afforded.

Vote Early in California

In California, ballots went out by mail to every registered voter a few weeks before the election. The instructions were: “keep an eye on your mailbox! Be sure to mail it back so that it is postmarked by Election Day, or drop it in the nearest post office or a drop box where available before or on Election Day. You can also vote in person if you prefer to do so and California offers early voting, starting October 26, 2024. Mail-in ballot comes with an efficient tracking ballot.”

Early voting is a safeguard against any difficulty one may encounter that prevents him or her from voting on Voting Day.

Does Voting Early Protect Your Vote?

Earlier voting may mean greater election security-not less. Experts say that expanded voting through early and mail-in ballots helps ensure that elections are safer, despite claims to the contrary.

The COVID pandemic restrictions changed the face of U.S. elections. Many of these changes have remained. Though the Election Day habit is instilled in many and early voting is strange to many Americans, the results show that voters voted more securely than ever in early voting.

By extending the election so that it covers a longer period-several weeks or even a full month-the system can roll with the punches in a new way.

If you have everyone voting on Election Day, it makes it harder to deal with any issue that arises. If voters get stuck in lines, if equipment used has issues, voters have fewer options to remedy the situation.

By having more opportunities to vote, election security becomes easier. Any problem’s severity, whether a technical glitch or a malicious attack, is greatly reduced.

Election Interference

One example is that in October 2020, when registered Democrats in Florida started receiving intimidating emails warning them to “Vote Trump or else,” the emails claimed to be from the American group The Proud Boys. Shortly after analyzing the evidence, American intelligence officials figured out that they were actually sent by Iranians attempting to interfere in the election.

After the 2020 election, questions arose about the election process. The task for the election officials was to improve the next election.

In order to restore integrity to the electoral process, in many states, state legislatures reasserted their constitutional power over the electoral process and passed measures to ensure the elections are conducted properly, free from fraud, and reflect the will of the American voter. Early voting affords time to correct where the voting process may have gone awry.

The involvement of citizens in the political process is an essential part of democracy. Since the 2020 election, tactics and strategies for increased citizen participation in local governance have increased throughout the U.S. Many concerned citizens have run for local office, became involved in local partisan activities and poll watching.

How Early Voting Can Change the Outcome of the 2024 Election

Early voting could be decisive in the right places. In general, early voting is convenient and has been shown to boost participation and help voter turnout. The reason many states have expanded their early voting options is because it has been shown to spur participation.

The “all-mail” or “vote-by-mail” or “vote-at-home” voting method provides the strongest signal of turnout since upwards of ninety percent of voters will return their ballots before Election Day. In the 2018 midterm election, it was the vote-by-mail states that provided the first indicators of unusually high voter turnout when their early voting exceeded the number of votes cast in any prior midterm election, even when controlling for population growth.

Most importantly, if you vote early, there is time to appeal, explain, encourage and even help others to cast their ballot.