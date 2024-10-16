American Democrat Jews, Redeem Yourselves Vote Republican

It is three weeks until the 2024 most important election day in the United States. On the balance is the American Republic’s future. American-Jews’ right vote can help clear the path to House, Senate and White House Republican victory.

Here is why I am appealing to the American Jews to vote Republican this coming November, 5, 2024.

US Arms Embargo on Israel During a War?

Today, the Biden administration sent Israel a shocking document. It is harsher, and at the same time more ridiculous than any document, instruction or “don’t'” they sent before. No document as harsh as this was sent to Israel by any U.S. administration in decades.

The document’s demands are nothing short of outlandish. However, and here comes the kicker, if Israel doesn’t comply, Israel’s “Friends” in the White House and their administration are now threatening to apply an arms embargo on Israel. But Israel relies on arms supplies from the U.S. and it is in the midst of existential war. What is with the Biden rationale?

U.S. warns Israel it may withhold arms it needs unless Gaza aid starts to flow. So while the U.S. threatens an arms embargo on Israel, approximately 50 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward the City of Safed in northern Israel.

While Israel is reviewing the letter from Biden, urging improvement in Gaza’s humanitarian aid supply, Israel’s security forces thwarted two terror attacks coming from the Arab villages in Judea and Samaria.

Hamas Hijacks Aid Deliveries

But the US administration knows all too well that these humanitarian aid deliveries are stolen by Hamas armed men, upon arrival, straight off the delivery trucks. Hamas then sells the supplies to whoever has the money, at a high price, which keeps Hamas operations against Israel ongoing.

The document’s threat amounts to, the Biden/Harris administration setting a 30-day deadline for Israel to improve the Gazans’ access to food, medicine and other necessities. Infuriating though, is that there was no mention of the 101 Israeli hostages and their needs. They have been languishing in some dark tunnel in Gaza this past year. The hostages have not received a visit from the Red Cross nor have they received the medicine they need. The first attempt to deliver medicines to the hostages was in vain. Hamas simply threw away the medicines sent for the hostages, which the IDF later found in a tunnel.

It seems the Biden Administration doesn’t care – at all – about the hostages.

The Biden/Harris administration have already proved their abandonment of Israel and the UN was found to be collaborating with Hamas and Hezbollah. in April 2024, while Hezbollah was already constantly firing rockets into Israel since October 8, 2023, the Biden/Harris administration transferred millions of dollars to Hezbollah through USAID (United States Agency for International Development).

USAID Aid boxes were found stored with Hezbollah rockets.

You could call Biden’s letter of demand and feeding Hezbollah madness; I call it betrayal.

The American Jews

Why would any American Jew vote for these Israel haters? Antisemitism in the United States has exacerbated. Yet, those American Jews know that if things get really bad, Israel will have their back. So why would they abandon Israel in time of dire need and vote for Harris? Is it just because she is not Trump and all else is wiped out?

Do American Jews expect Israel to have their backs but they won’t have Israel’s back?

Trump’s personality is no longer a factor. Voting for Kamala Harris for president, after everything the Biden/Harris administration has done to hurt Israel in the course of one year of war amounts to abandoning Israel.

Say it as it is; Israel and Jews are less important than abortion, gender and open immigration.

Politicians make promises to be elected. Do you believe in the promises they make and may not keep or turn into policy? In his four years’ presidency Trump proved time and time again that he had Israel’s back. He is a friend of the Jewish people in Israel.

Donald Trump’s record proves that his policy speaks for itself. He has given Israel many gifts that strengthened Israel’s security and stance. Trump is a friend of Israel; Harris’s words leave much doubt that she is a friend or will have Israel’s back.

The Appeal

If you are an American Jew and are voting for Kamala Harris, you must understand the following:

Four things do not figure anywhere in your list of priorities.

Israel the Jews in Israel your home-base of America your life in America

And yes, I am well aware that I’m going to get hundreds of disgusting messages from Jews who are reading these words and voting for Harris.

As it has become clear today, voting for Harris is a vote against Israel.

Kamala Harris can be defined now as a Marxist-Islamist. Voting for her is voting for the failed two state solution that is a direct assault on Israel. It is also a vote for the survival of the monsters who carried out the October 7th, 2023 massacre in southern Israel.

As we are witnessing today, voting for Harris is voting for a potential arms embargo on Israel. It means that right in the middle of an existential war disabling Israel’s ability to fight and gain victory over the enemies who exist for one reason only, to eliminate the Jewish state from the earth.

If an American Jew wants what Harris wants, which is Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Hamas and Hezbollah, another potential October 7th event in the near of far future, and more dead Jews, vote for Kamala Harris.

The truth is harsh. It punches in the heart. Regardless, it must be said loud and clear.

As of December 2023, Israel’s Jewish population is approximately 7,208,000 people.

I am making my plea here: If you are an American-Jew and you still consider voting for Kamala Harris, please dig deep into your heart and ask yourself if the safety of some 7 million Jews living in Israel plays on your conscience or not. If it does, then Kamala Harris is the wrong person to vote for this November 2024. (Even discounting all the other disqualifying factors of this deeply flawed puppet candidate.)

Vote for Donald Trump and vote republican to help protect Israel and stop all of the wars!

Vote Republican

Vote Republican for the interests of yourself and your family, not for the Democrats who don’t care about you at all.

African-Americans are waking up to the fact that democrats are only interested in them when it is time to vote. Hopefully Jewish-Americans will too.