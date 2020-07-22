Americans, Your President Donald J Trump

We, the people, are literally hanging onto the cliff by our finger tips.

I am not inviting this writing to result in a debate. I am not inviting a commentary. Remain my friend or unfriend me; stop following me or block me after you read this penning. Your choice, whatever makes you feel well.

I know that many Americans, and not only Americans think that President Trump is a jerk*; he may be addressed as such…

* A fool, an idiot, an ass, halfwit, nincompoop, blockhead, and buffoon – YOU CHOOSE

Donald is a New Yorker. New Yorkers are known to be crude and even downright rude. At times, Donald fits this description. There are those who think that Donald is thin-skinned, arrogant or bombastic. Nothing to argue on this point. Even some Republicans think so if they have the gumption to say it.

But he is frank. He tells it as it is and we, the people, understand what he says, no need for translation to street’s language or interpretation of some sort.

Donald easily shows that his feelings are hurt and at times appears to be even hot headed. Then he hits back and hard.

As for his Tweets, though this is the best and direct communication method, from the horse’s mouth, bypassing the biased media that does not give him fair coverage. At times many say, “the President should Tweet less.” Perhaps.

And here comes the BUT!

But let me tell you what else President Donald J Trump is and if you disagree with the following, though it is your prerogative, you will be dead wrong!

So here I go …

As a businessman, Donald Trump demands performance and more importantly results. Remember the Apprentice? He spent his entire life in the private sector where you either perform as expected of you and produce, or you get fired!

He was elected president on his first run and he was not even a politician!

Donald Trump is a fast learner. As such he asks many questions and many times the questions he asks are not cloaked in fancy “political jargon.” They are simply punkt – to the point.

According to some experts, the face mask became a necessity in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the American people to cover their face. For decades, health professionals used a face mask once and then threw it away. Billions of in good condition face masks found their way into the waste basket after one time use. So, Mr. Trump asked, “Why are we throwing them away? Why not sterilize them and use them numerous times?” Makes sense, right?! Saves billions of dollars right?!

President Trump, the Commander in Chief, got the military’s hospital ships readied in one week and dispatched them to California and New York. For sure it would have taken the Washingtonian bureaucrats a long time – weeks, months or never – to get the ships to their destinations and ready to perform. This is what I call being a commander and a chief.

And lets us not forget that in less than a week, under his command, temporary hospitals were built and were ready to serve in New York City and other cities.

President Trump, in a few short weeks, got the auto industry, the type of business that is highly regulated by agencies and thus moves like a sloth, to restructure in order to build ventilators.

President Trump uses common sense, a trait way too many Americans lost or never had. He asked, “Why aren’t we using drugs that might work on people who will otherwise die?” And he concluded this suggestion with his famous common sense call: “What do you have to lose?” Of course, the answer is NOTHING to lose, much to gain!

Against the Democrats and their media megaphone, screaming “xenophobe” and “racist,” President Trump went ahead and restricted travel to and from China in order to stop the contagious virus from arriving on American shores. But now, the same hypocrites are ‘questioning’ why he didn’t react sooner?

And when, in the early days of the Coronavirus first occurrence, President Trump closed the United States’ borders, the Democrats screamed their objections even louder. The Democrats ignored that there and then the rest of the world implemented the travel ban. That included the European Union countries that quickly restricted travel even between their own member countries and the rest of the world.

At the very beginning of his presidency Mr. Trump campaigned on securing the USA, meaning fencing the border properly. That translated into protecting America and Americans. The Democrats and their loud-mouth media were screaming with objections. But do not forget that the very same Democrats i.e., the Clintons, Barack Obama, Chucky Schumer, Harry Reed, Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi et al, all were in favor of constructing an effective border wall UNTIL President Trump showed the fortitude to actually go ahead and build it.

Your comeback may be, “But, remember, he said Mexico was going to pay for the wall.” Does this ring a bell?

So allow me to set you straight on this one too. Have you compared the old, extremely one-sided NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement), negotiated and signed by none other than President George H.W. Bush, Canada’s Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and Mexico’s President Carlos Salinas, on January 1, 1994, with President Trump’s new U.S.M.C.A (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement)?

Well, if you have not, then allow me: Mexico will now end up paying much more for your goods than you will for theirs. Why you may ask? Because they are far more reliant on the U.S. than USA on them. Yes, it will take some time to prove the point but bottom line, Mexico will end up indirectly paying for the border wall just like Trump said all along. This USMCA is certainly not as beneficial to Canada and Mexico as NAFTA was whereby the Mexican and Canadian farmers had a great monopoly over USA farmers.

Has Trump made mistakes? What human being does not?

Yes, like all presidents, President Trump made some mistakes but he is a quick learner and he works to fix what he can as he goes along and learns from his mistakes for the future.

Bottom-line, President Trump has set up to accomplish and accomplished more than any U.S. President in the 20th and 21st centuries. He is diligent and he works hard at being a president; he is up 18 to 20 hours each day and his schedule is packed. He is not hiding in his office or the White House’s halls. He is very excessive to the media, he is out front – he carries out briefings and is in touch with all Americans almost daily.

The Democrats and their mouthpiece media have put President Trump into the ‘no-win’ situation box from the very beginning of his presidency. However, while facing the haters and naysayers daily he is not deterred. He goes on relentlessly.

Americans should be elated and thankful to have such leader in such difficult times. I am one American who is thankful to have Trump as the leader of the country when I see the worrisome total lack of leadership in so many states. I see with disbelief the inaptitude of so many governors and mayors.

I am glad to have Trump’s leadership over any so-called “polished, nice guy” politician who speak from both sides of their mouth, in politically correct lingo and deliver nothing but bureaucratic rhetoric.

I prefer to have Donald Trump as my president and not Joe Biden who is a professional politician and not that good at being such. Biden never held a real private sector job, never produced anything, reads prepared and “written by a speech-writer” speeches from a teleprompter and only answers pre-scripted questions selected for him prior to his appearance in the open forum. This describes exactly what former president Barack Obama was all about and how he behaved and that is what Biden does, too.

I was initially completely baffled as to why, since he announced his run for the U.S. presidency, Donald J. Trump was been negatively bombarded every day by the media and the political Left electorate.

But there are two main reasons for their attacks. The first one, those whom we address as the “elites” of the world and the Washingtonian bureaucrats in the District of Columbia cannot control Mr. Trump. The second reason, in his inauguration speech, which you can watch/hear below newly elected president Mr. Trump vowed to take power away from the vested interests in the ‘swamp’ and return the power back to us, the people.

And one more thing, if you still think that Hillary Clinton would have accomplished even a fraction of the things for the betterment of the American public that POTUS Trump has, you’ve really got your head in the sand or have a screw loose.

For the good of America and the entire world, you better hope Donald J. Trump is re-elected this November 3, 2020, so he can continue serving the American nation for four more years.

I am one American who hopes Donald J. Trump is my president for the next 4 years.

Trump Inauguration Speech