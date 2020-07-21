Streets of Syndicate, Ohio – Out August 11

Random Media is releasing the female-led crime-thriller feature film ‘Streets of Syndicate, Ohio’, on-demand and on all digital platforms on August 11, 2020.

Directed by William Chaffin, ‘Streets of Syndicate, Ohio’ is set-in small-town America, where two old friends, Amanda and Lynese, reconnect after not seeing each other for a few years. They get handed a valuable briefcase by a small-time criminal Lynese knows. This sends them on an incredible adventure through the town they thought they knew while uncovering secrets only a small town could hold.

Set in Fort Thomas, Kentucky and Cincinnati, Ohio, ‘Streets of Syndicate, Ohio’ stars Shalie Hull (Mr Buzzkill), Ashlyn Porter (Claire McKenna), Kyle Hotz (Dark Iris), Brahm Corstanje (Devil’s Point) and Seth Medlin.

‘Streets of Syndicate, Ohio’ releases on-demand and on multiple digital platforms on August 11, 2020.