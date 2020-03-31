Maddow: No Chance Hospital Ship Will Arrive in New York Harbor

By
Alan Gray
-

Rachel Maddow, the MSNBC prophet of doom, told her viewers that President Trump was wrong. She said there was no chance any hospital ship would arrive in New York Harbor next week.

Someone obviously forgot to tell the Navy they could not arrive by next week, because it is already next week and the ship came steaming into the harbor.

In related news, Governor Andrew Cuomo told the media that President Trump was not supporting New York. Cuomo said they desperately needed respirators, but Trump only sent them 400 of the 30,000 they asked for.

Showing that his math skills were sorely lacking, the governor demanded to know which 26,000 people would die out of the 30,000 serious COVID-19 cases. Days later, it was discovered the governor was actually hoarding 30,000 respirators, saving them for the estimated “peak day.”

msnbc says hospital ship will not arrive in New York
Rachel Maddow, MSNBC host, says hospital ship will not arrive in New York next week.
Alan Gray

Alan Gray is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of NewsBlaze Daily News and other online newspapers. He prefers to edit, rather than write, but sometimes an issue rears it’s head and makes him start hammering away on the keyboard.

Content Expertise

Alan has been on the internet since it first started. He loves to use his expertise in content and digital marketing to help businesses grow, through managed content services. After living in the United States for 15 years, he is now in South Australia. To learn more about how Alan can help you with content marketing and managed content services, contact him by email.

Technical Expertise

Alan is also a techie. His father was a British solder in the 4th Indian Division in WWII, with Sikhs and Gurkhas. He was a sergeant in signals and after that, he was a printer who typeset magazines and books on his linotype machine. Those skills were passed on to Alan and his brothers, who all worked for Telecom Australia, on more advanced signals (communications). After studying electronics, communications, and computing at college, and building and repairing all kinds of electronics, Alan switched to programming and team building and management.

He has a fascination with shooting video footage and video editing, so watch out if he points his Canon 7d in your direction.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR