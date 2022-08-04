9-Year-Old Abigail Murphy’s New Book Moves up in Ranking, Kind People Kind Hearts

By
Donna M. Kshir
-

Clinton County, Pennsylvania – Northern Books is proud to announce that just 4 days following the release of ‘Kind People, Kind Hearts’ by 9-year-old Abigail Murphy it has been named the #1 new release in children’s books on bullies on Amazon Kindle and is currently #106 in the Kindle store in children’s books on bullies.

Abigail Murphy

At age 1 year old, Abigail Murphy was diagnosed with Alopecia Totalis; an autoimmune disorder where white blood cells attack the hair follicles. Never knowing different Abigail embraced it to the fullest. After moving, and changing schools Abigail went toe to toe with bullying. Baldy and cue ball were names she was called regularly.

Luckily for Abigail, her empathetic personality and intellectual mind combined with a 3rd-grade guardian angel teacher, Mrs. Ward, there was hope.

Abigail Murphy, the book Kind People Kind Hearts, Allison Ward. Bottom row: Donna Kshir, Sydney Saathoff and Lee 'Cougardawn' Roberts.
Top Row: Abigail Murphy, the book Kind People, Kind Hearts, Allison Ward. Bottom row: Donna Kshir, Sydney Saathoff and Lee ‘Cougardawn’ Roberts.

Allison Ward aka Mrs. Ward grew up feeling empowered and inspired by her teachers. She became a teacher to pass that gift on to her students. She is passionate about helping kids find their voice and figure out what their superpower is.

Sydney Saathoff, Illustrator

Once Abigail and Mrs. Ward had the story complete Joshua Murphy, Abigail’s father, sought out graphic artist Sydney Saathoff. Within a few weeks, Saathoff brought Abigail’s characters to life.

Saathoff is a graphic designer, illustrator, and painter that has no limits to her creativity. Embracing herself through art from doing logos for businesses to painting huge murals and now illustrating for a children’s book. She was diagnosed with MS as a child so illustrating Kind People Kind Hearts has such a special place in her heart.

Northern Books

With the illustrations for Kind People Kind Hearts complete, Murphy turned to his friend, writing mentor, child rights activist and the owner of Northern Books, Donna M. Kshir of North Bend. Ms. Kshir and her best friend and business partner Lee ‘Cougardawn’ Roberts worked diligently to bring Abigail’s vision to life. Ms. Kshir and Roberts’ goal is to help Abigail educate as many people as possible, hoping that we all will look past one another’s exteriors and get to know each other from the inside.

Kind People Kind Hearts

Kind People, Kind Hearts Books and eBook formats are available at Amazon and Lulu, as well as other fine brick-and-mortar stores. For more information, visit Abigail’s official website.

Donna M. Kshir
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/donnakshir

Donna M. Kshir is an author, publisher and columnist featured in over 50 publications. She is a writer who seeks truth and justice for children exposed to abuse. She speaks out and writes against these injustices done onto children. Donna’s work has landed her on the bestsellers list 15x.

Donna is also an activist, founder of Advocates United for Humanity, creator and radio personality at AU4H Radio-Real Talk and a voice for Conner’s Law-Kentucky. She and her best friend Lee Roberts are petitioning to open the central registry in Pennsylvania, making it public like Megan’s Law.

She advocates for those in need and writes under several pen names. Her most recent penname, Gladys Caroline, is to pay tribute to her late maternal grandmother. A woman who truly impacted her life.

Donna has spent much of her life dedicated to giving back to her community. Donna has volunteered her time and talents with various non-profit organizations over her lifetime, including animal rights, volunteered at her children’s schools and gives of herself as she is able with God guiding her journey, as her health allows. She enjoys a quiet laidback lifestyle with her family.

For more on Donna, visit some of her official websites!!

Official website: www.donnakshir.weebly.com

Advocates United for Humanity

AU4H: http://au4h.weebly.com/

AU4H RADIO – Real Talk

iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-au4h-radio-real-talk-78312009/
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/au4h-radio
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/56trQHpLoD83aarD5lYfXC
Archive: https://archive.org/details/fav-au4h_radio
Google Podcast: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy80Y2ViY2ViYy9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==

Northern Books

NB: http://northernbooks.weebly.com/

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Donna-M.-Kshir/e/B0047J94EI

Barnes and Nobles: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/a-story-of-survival-donna-kshir/1030116262?ean=9781329084957
Lulu Publishing: https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/donnakshir

Petitions

Change.org: http://chng.it/W4vHFRC4SM

Blog/Media Outlets

Wordpress: https://donnakshir.wordpress.com/
NewsBlaze: https://newsblaze.com/author/d123/
EZineArticles: https://ezinearticles.com/expert/Donna_Kshir/1034330

