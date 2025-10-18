No Kings March for No Brains Protesters 

No Kings or Brains

The latest NYC No Kings March started at Father Duffy Square, Manhattan. While NYC has plenty of its own chanting, mindless, and deranged mostly “Peaceful Protesters,” many clamoring Broadway claimed to be from out-of-town, but sharing the same sympathies.

There were: Sickle and Hammer girls on the subway, a Track Worker shouting back at a Never Trump screamer, “Is the subway safer?” F–k Trump shirts, Spiderman and Micky and mini mouse and street vendors paraphernalia paradise sounding off, “cash, debit, or credit.”

Overjoyed bizarre people seemed possessed as if on phenobarbital and unleashed from a mental institution. Chanting, emboldened, they have abandoned reason. For some, their consciences turned base and bestial.

Anti-American Belligerents

Many of these non-producing, anti-American belligerents demand a share of the materials, properties, and finances that others have built for themselves or over generations. Under the guise they do not want to be ruled by “King Trump” who will deny or steal their entitlements, they reinterpret the law.

Arresting migrant murderers, rapists and other criminals, they believe is unconstitutional Trump magisterial authority. They are offended that fellow citizens refuse to financially support these illegal aliens.

Protester attacks on civilization is deemed Justice. Destruction is beauty. Any criminal act is virtuous.

Too many are void of character and depth, with few skills or creativity, they are empty. So they find joy amid the brethren mob shouting down, if not destroying all they encounter, forever trying to quell their envious rage.

Politicians in Morally Privileged Front

Under a Morally Privileged Front, protesters interfere with the safety and Rights of American Citizens, and glorify in mob attention. For these Social Justice protesters, it follows that if criminal aliens are allowed to continue their behavior against citizens and receive unearned entitlements, so too must they.

Like a NYC pigeon, their latest prophet, Zohran Mamdani, preens out trite platitudes of concern for everyone as solutions to problems. When dodging questions, his unctuous laugh-smile is already legendary. Those who worship him are complicit in any continued increase in crime and financial disasters. Besides, they can always blame Trump.

Mamdani is another “False Premise” argument politician, like Hakeem Jeffries who makes initial “Shutdown” false statements, analysis or opinions. Karoline Leavitt claimed the Democrat Party “Catered to Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals,” which their Woke endlessly brag about and the Party votes to protect.

But Jeffries changed the premise focus that all “Democrat voters were called Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals.” Based on that distinction, he confidently uttered a long string of meaningless accusations based on the foundationless start.

These type of false assumptions that are enthusiastically supported by constituents may unfortunately reflect how New York City voters will cast ballots in the upcoming election.

Polls only keep you from being Righteous:

Pollsters try to get you to vote for vile candidates in the guise of “The lesser of two evils,” but that is their way to keep you under their thumb permanently. The souls of those who vote for the damned are so too cursed. Summed up by bystanders who watched the Mayoral debate, and now this No Kings March:

“If you do not vote Sliwa and ‘NO’ on all the Proposals, that would prove that in NYC the majority of people are either:

A. Misguided and psychologically weak.

B. Shallow, lacking depth, courage and character.

C. Stupid robots following orders like zombies.

D. Definitively establish why Sloth is one of the seven deadly sins.”

It might be, “Any and All of the above.”