Menu
Search
Subscribe
No Kings protest in Manhattan, NYC, Photo: David Pambianchi
No Kings protest in Manhattan, NYC, Photo: David Pambianchi
National
3 min.Read

No Kings March for No Brains Protesters 

David Pambianchi
By David Pambianchi

No Kings or Brains

The latest NYC No Kings March started at Father Duffy Square, Manhattan. While NYC has plenty of its own chanting, mindless, and deranged mostly “Peaceful Protesters,” many clamoring Broadway claimed to be from out-of-town, but sharing the same sympathies.

There were: Sickle and Hammer girls on the subway, a Track Worker shouting back at a Never Trump screamer, “Is the subway safer?” F–k Trump shirts, Spiderman and Micky and mini mouse and street vendors paraphernalia paradise sounding off, “cash, debit, or credit.”

Overjoyed bizarre people seemed possessed as if on phenobarbital and unleashed from a mental institution. Chanting, emboldened, they have abandoned reason. For some, their consciences turned base and bestial.

Anti-American Belligerents

Many of these non-producing, anti-American belligerents demand a share of the materials, properties, and finances that others have built for themselves or over generations. Under the guise they do not want to be ruled by “King Trump” who will deny or steal their entitlements, they reinterpret the law.

Arresting migrant murderers, rapists and other criminals, they believe is unconstitutional Trump magisterial authority. They are offended that fellow citizens refuse to financially support these illegal aliens.

Protester attacks on civilization is deemed Justice. Destruction is beauty. Any criminal act is virtuous.

Too many are void of character and depth, with few skills or creativity, they are empty. So they find joy amid the brethren mob shouting down, if not destroying all they encounter, forever trying to quell their envious rage.

Politicians in Morally Privileged Front

Under a Morally Privileged Front, protesters interfere with the safety and Rights of American Citizens, and glorify in mob attention. For these Social Justice protesters, it follows that if criminal aliens are allowed to continue their behavior against citizens and receive unearned entitlements, so too must they.

Like a NYC pigeon, their latest prophet, Zohran Mamdani, preens out trite platitudes of concern for everyone as solutions to problems. When dodging questions, his unctuous laugh-smile is already legendary. Those who worship him are complicit in any continued increase in crime and financial disasters. Besides, they can always blame Trump.

Mamdani is another “False Premise” argument politician, like Hakeem Jeffries who makes initial “Shutdown” false statements, analysis or opinions. Karoline Leavitt claimed the Democrat Party “Catered to Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals,” which their Woke endlessly brag about and the Party votes to protect.

But Jeffries changed the premise focus that all “Democrat voters were called Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals.” Based on that distinction, he confidently uttered a long string of meaningless accusations based on the foundationless start.

These type of false assumptions that are enthusiastically supported by constituents may unfortunately reflect how New York City voters will cast ballots in the upcoming election.

Superman makes appearance at No Kings March in Father Duffy Square, NYC. Photo: David Pambianchi
Superman makes appearance at No Kings March in Father Duffy Square, NYC. Photo: David Pambianchi

Polls only keep you from being Righteous:

Pollsters try to get you to vote for vile candidates in the guise of “The lesser of two evils,” but that is their way to keep you under their thumb permanently. The souls of those who vote for the damned are so too cursed. Summed up by bystanders who watched the Mayoral debate, and now this No Kings March:

“If you do not vote Sliwa and ‘NO’ on all the Proposals, that would prove that in NYC the majority of people are either:

A. Misguided and psychologically weak.

B. Shallow, lacking depth, courage and character.

C. Stupid robots following orders like zombies.

D. Definitively establish why Sloth is one of the seven deadly sins.”

It might be, “Any and All of the above.”

Hot this week

Legal

Did David Wineland and Serge Haroche Steal Idea For The Nobel Physics Prize?

0
Dr. Omerbashich says the Royal Swedish Academy is a Crime Scene and he has the proof that Nobel laureates stole his discovery.
Environment

New Approaches to Disaster Relief Challenges

0
Disaster relief has always been a challenge. NASA, Google,...
Personal Finance

3 Legitimate Money Making Methods to Supplement Your Income

0
In a perfect world, when your landlord raises your...
Features

2016 Predictions by World Renowned Medium and Psychic Lindy Baker

0
World renowned medium and psychic Lindy Baker is interviewed by The Hollywood Sentinel, discussing psychic power, the spirit world, life after death, areas of concern in 2016, and much more.
Latest Business

Digital Coupon Customers Spending More Than Double At Stores

0
A new study shows that customers who use digital coupons go shopping more for groceries and other household goods more often and spend more on their shopping trips.

Topics

Opinions

The Seven Biggest Woke Hypocrisies

0
One of the worst woke hypocrisies is the racist hypocrisy of DEI – hiring on the basis of skin color being okay because the intention is good.
Books

The Unfair Advantage: Weaponizing the Hypomanic Toolbox by Todd Hagopian

0
Todd Hagopian spins DSM-5 level disorders as strategic assets as a bipolar billionaire helps others transform Hypomanic Toolbox into action.
Legal

Supreme Court Restores Presidential Authority Over Federal Agency Commissioners

0
Supreme Court restores presidential authority to fire agency commissioners, overturning 90 years of limits on executive control.
Latest Business

The Hidden Costs of Cloud: Why Companies Are Turning to FinOps Platforms Like Vantage

0
When cloud computing first became mainstream, it was hailed...
AI

How to Try Sora 2 for Free Online Without an Invite Code or Sora App via Sara2.ai

0
AI video generation has become one of the fastest-growing...
Legal

Marble Law Named #1 Family Law Firm in San Diego—Redefining How Families Navigate Legal Challenges

0
Hiring a family law attorney in San Diego can...
Digital Security

AI Security Company ActiveFence Shows How Perplexity’s Comet Can Be Turned Into a Phishing Trap

0
AI has moved from novelty to infrastructure, embedding itself...
Education

Arthur Blank Foundation Tackles the Hidden Cost Gap Holding Back HBCU Graduates

0
Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation commits $50 million to Atlanta HBCUs, backing student success and graduation rates through gap scholarships.

Related Articles

Popular Categories

OpinionsSouth AsiaMovie ReviewsCartoonsHealthPoliticsLatest Business
Previous article
The Seven Biggest Woke Hypocrisies

About us

Up to the minute news and content where it matters the most. Contact us today!

The latest

The Seven Biggest Woke Hypocrisies

Opinions 0
One of the worst woke hypocrisies is the racist hypocrisy of DEI – hiring on the basis of skin color being okay because the intention is good.

The Unfair Advantage: Weaponizing the Hypomanic Toolbox by Todd Hagopian

Books 0
Todd Hagopian spins DSM-5 level disorders as strategic assets as a bipolar billionaire helps others transform Hypomanic Toolbox into action.

Supreme Court Restores Presidential Authority Over Federal Agency Commissioners

Legal 0
Supreme Court restores presidential authority to fire agency commissioners, overturning 90 years of limits on executive control.

Subscribe

© 2025 NewsBlaze.com | All Rights Reserved.