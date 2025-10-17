The Seven Biggest Woke Hypocrisies

Many have noted the racist hypocrisy of DEI – hiring on the basis of skin color is okay because the intention is good. But there are other Woke and Gen Z “exemptions” that are just as shameless. They include:

1 The American Poor

The Woke movement loves “asylum seekers” who are “fleeing poverty” to this US but is not too vociferous when it comes to endemic US poverty. Did Woke activists not notice the floods, storms and power outages that the US poor in rural locations have had to “flee” in recent years … and the FEMA delays? Have they not noticed the rural hospital and medical deserts? And how about US urban poverty and the tent cities in so many cities that sometimes house our own veterans?

2 The Rich Woke

The Woke movement says it hates the rich and “one-percenters” but who has noticed how often virtue-signaling lawn signs like “Hate Has No Home” and “No Person Is Illegal” are displayed outside of affluent homes with two cars? Why are the biggest advocates of “migrants” and “workers” attending colleges that cost $68,000 a year in tuition like Columbia? Is that guilt being deflected or a message like “don’t hate us – we care”? Money is why Wokism is endemic to colleges, universities and Hollywood and not factories and service industries.

3 Drag and “womanface”

The Woke movement defends transgender, gender neutral, non-binary, agender, pangender, genderqueer, two-spirit and third gender rights so no one feels excluded, laughed at or stigmatized. We can all be what we “identify” as. But drag shows that ridicule women’s anatomy, way of walking, clothes, mannerisms and hairdos are somehow okay. “Womanface” is all in good fun say drag apologists who even call it “art.”

4 Animal Treatment

The Woke movement condemns the abuse of the weaker by the stronger and seems to love animals. But, and it is a big but, it gives a pass to the cockfights, wet markets, wildlife trafficking, dog-eating, whaling, seal hunts and elephant/rhinoceros poaching that flourish unchecked in some non-US cultures. Why? Calling out such acts in other cultures would be “racist” or “xenophobic.”

5 Gender Rights in Islamic Cultures

LGBT and women’s rights are a universal plank in the Woke movement – but not when it comes to discussion of traditional Islamic cultures where the rights are often lacking. Then, mentioning honor killings and the punishment of homosexuality would be downright “Islamophobic.” Like migrants who are gangbangers or wife abusers, if someone is a member of an “oppressed” minority, the Woke movement can overlook their other deeds – and does.

6 Drugmakers

The Woke movement lionizes the UnitedHealthcare CEO suspect Luigi Mangione and demonizes the health insurers he is against. But it is strangely silent on Big Pharma itself which is, after all, health insurers’ other half. Why? Because as much as 60 percent of Gen-Z has been convinced by Big Pharma they are “victims” of “ADHD,” depression, autism, bipolar disorder and “neurodivergence.” Many even go so far as to accuse those not on mental drugs as “ableists.”

7 Food Producers

As we saw above, the Woke movement hates corporations except the ones whose products it uses like Pharma. And the same goes for fast food makers. The Woke/Gen Z demographic can almost single-handedly take credit for launching the eat-whatever-you-want, “fat acceptance“ movement, which casts people of large size as victims while escalating fat-related health problems and raising everyone’s health care costs. Almost a third of young Americans today – between the ages of 17 and 24 – are now too fat to join the US military, says the CDC.