5 Reasons You Need a Lawyer When Facing DUI Charges

Everyone knows driving under the influence (DUI) is wrong, but that doesn’t stop people from doing it and risking felony charges that affect nearly every area of their lives.

From hefty fines to driver’s license suspensions to possible time in jail, the consequences can be sweeping and enduring. Most people, especially first-time offenders, may think they can handle it on their own. However, that can be costly.

A DUI is not a traffic citation. It’s a criminal offense with complicated legal consequences that you would be unwise to tackle without the help of a lawyer. Hiring an experienced DUI lawyer to represent you is in your best interests.

Self-representation works better on the big or small screen than in real life. So, it’s best to save yourself the trouble and retain the services of a legal professional.

Here are four reasons why you should never deal with DUI charges without being represented by an attorney.

A Lawyer Can Protect Your Rights

The moment you’ve been arrested, you need to exercise your constitutional right to remain silent and call a lawyer.

A criminal defense lawyer will protect your rights from the moment you’re arrested to the trial. Here are some examples of how a good lawyer can help safeguard your rights:

If you were stopped or searched illegally, your lawyer can file a motion to suppress evidence

If the officers didn’t read you your rights or carried out tests improperly, your lawyer can challenge the prosecution’s evidence.

If the prosecution relies on questionable or incomplete reports, your lawyer can present inconsistencies to invalidate their case.

A lawyer will make sure that you’ll never be on your own to deal with police questioning, paperwork, and court appearances.

DUI Laws Differ from Jurisdiction to Jurisdiction

DUI laws differ from state to state. Your blood alcohol level, your past conviction history, and whether or not there was an accident or injury are all variables that can impact how your case is handled and the potential penalties if convicted.

A DUI lawyer is aware of these subtleties and how to use them to your advantage. They can investigate if there were any procedural missteps, challenge the validity of the traffic stop or roadside sobriety tests, and inform you of options for plea agreements, diversion programs, or reduced penalties.

A Lawyer Can Reduce Sentences and Keep Your Record Clean

A DUI can cost more than a ticket. It can impact your driver’s license, your employment, car insurance premiums, and even the ability to travel to other countries.

Punishment can generally include the suspension or revocation of your driver’s license, alcohol education or treatment courses, probation or community service work, jail time for repeat offenses or aggravating factors, and more.

In some cases, an attorney may be able to get you a reduced sentence if convicted or even get the charges tossed if there’s a lack of evidence.

They Can Help You Navigate Court Procedures

A criminal defense lawyer specializing in DUI charges can also help you navigate court procedures and processes.

The lawyer you hire can do, among other things, the following:

Represent you at every hearing and negotiate with prosecutor

File motions, petitions, and other paperwork on time

Help you with sentencing options like ignition interlock or treatment programs

Your attorney will guide you through the process and equip you to make the right decisions.

It’s natural to think that hiring a lawyer will cost you a lot of money. But the reality is that going that route can end up saving you tens of thousands of dollars. Fines, court fees, higher insurance premiums, lost income, and the burden of a criminal record can add up.

Being arrested for a DUI is one of the scariest experiences that can happen to you. The punishment — from the loss of your license to jail — can ruin or devastate your life. But you don’t have to face it by yourself. An experienced DUI lawyer can take the wheel and get you across the finish line so you can get your life back on track.