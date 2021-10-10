Apoorva Mandavilli of NYT Lied about Stats of Children with COVID

Leftist news outlet New York Times has once again been caught in a big lying scandal – retracting a story by Apoorva Mandavilli that misinformed the pubic on the number of child patients hospitalized for COVID-19 over the past year.

Daily Mail reported that Apoorva Mandavilli of New York Times had claimed in a story published on Friday that 900,000 children have been hospitalized in the U.S. with COVID-19 between August 2020 and October 2021 while the actual number is only 63000.

In addition to this massive exaggeration, the paper pointed out other instances of notable misinformation in the NYT story by Mandavilli.

Reaction to the Wrong Stats

Mandavilli was slammed on social media for misinforming people by a huge difference in the numbers of child hospitalization due to COVID, making the health issue seem much more serious than it is in reality. Daily Mail cited one reaction on Twitter as:

She blatantly lied and not just a little but by a huge margin. Covid fear spreading sensationalist. She should be out!!

Texas senator Ted Cruz also slammed Mandavilli on Twitter, expressing surprise that she calls herself a science and investigative reporter.

The Silence of Apoorva Mandavilli

Despite her paper issuing a correction and many social media users slamming her for giving fake news to people, Apoorva Mandavilli has remained silent on her social media and at the time of this writing has still not issued an apology or expressed any indication that she knows or cares about the retraction of her report and the reaction to her story. Her Twitter profile shows that she frequently promotes vaccines via her stories and tweets.

Mandavilli’s Strange Claim on COVID’s Origin

Mandavilli made news earlier this year by claiming that calling COVID-19 a result of a lab-leak in Wuhan is racist. National Review published a story on May 26, 2021 to report Mandavilli’s take on the lab-leak view of COVID’s origin and included her tweet wherein she wrote that people should talking about it and admit it’s racist roots. She later deleted her tweet and wrote that it was badly phrased.