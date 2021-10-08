Oregon Health Authority Counts Vaccinated People as Unvaccinated

To inflate the numbers of COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated, the authorities have changed the definitions again – counting vaccinated people as unvaccinated. This kind of lying was seen at play in the recent weekly report of the Oregon Health Authority.

On October 7, the Oregon Health Authority reported 1453 new “confirmed and presumptive” cases of COVID-19 along with 59 new deaths that they attributed to COVID-19. Included in the report is a summary of COVID-19 cases and deaths recorded during the period of September 26 through October 2. According to the report:

There were 2,542 breakthrough cases, accounting for 24.4% of all cases.

Thus the report claims that 75.6% of the 10,411 reported COVID-19 were among “unvaccinated” people. However, as goes the saying, the devil is in the details. Here it’s in the definitions.

Unvaccinated vs Vaccinated by Oregon Health Authority

The common sense definition of an unvaccinated person is one who hasn’t received any vaccine. So a person who is unvaccinated against COVID-19 means someone who has not received any shots of any the COVID vaccines. But when you look at the details of the full report by the Oregon Health Authority, you find that they are counting partially vaccinated people as unvaccinated. The definition of the unvaccinated as included in the report goes as:

Unvaccinated persons are defined as people who have not received an approved COVID-19 vaccine, or who have not completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

This means that people who received one shot of a COVID vaccine and then tested positive for COVID-19 are still counted as unvaccinated despite them taking a shot and not quite remaining unvaccinated. This open and blatant lying by the Oregon Health Authority is key to the narration that the unvaccinated are at risk when in fact it is the other way around. All the corrupt and morally bankrupt authorities have to do is just change definitions; call it what it’s not-and; then lie to the public using the stats manipulated by altered definitions.