Common Core is a set of educational standards, applied in the United States, for teaching and testing English and mathematics between kindergarten and 12th grade age groups. This education system failed American kids. According to a new large-scale study by the federally funded Center for Standards, Alignment, Instruction, and Learning (C-SAIL) it was found that since the adoption of Common Core there has been a decline in key test scores.

Like the failing Common Core standards, the COVID-19 pandemic has created a failed medical Common Core. The case numbers do not add up and COVID-19 science has gone haywire.

The Pandemic keeps lingering; it is here to stay. The fear that has been installed in people so very easily is most difficult to undo. Published data is often confusing and helps to harbor more fear and the more the public is terrified, the easier it is to control them. To witness this claim are the many city mayors and state governors whose over-reaching draconian decrees have overrun the people’s inalienable rights to freedom and liberty.

Many medical professionals suggested preventative treatments, such as the use of Hydroxychloroquine coupled with zinc and Zithromax (Azithromycin) that sadly turned a possible medical cure into a political narrative.

Irresponsible politicians turned this triple treatment mixture into the enemy of the people. The medical ‘elites,’ tech giants and mainstream media apparently do not want Americans to know there is an effective treatment for the coronavirus, that can save lives.

The continuous overreaching cautions, including ongoing lockdowns decreed by governors, as well as constant fear-mongering, whether in order to follow some versions of science or to please politicians, caused me to seek answers.

I turned to Dr. Jeffrey Barke, MD, married to Mari, father to a son and a daughter, a Board certified Primary Care Physician and a Family Medicine Specialist for 25 years. Dr. Barke runs a four-doctor medical concierge practice, in Newport Beach, Southern California. He is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, a volunteer at Orange County Sheriff’s Department, CA, elected School Board Member at Los Alamitos Unified School District and the Co-founder at PersonalCare Physicians of Newport Beach.

Dr. Barke first appeared on the activism scene in May 2020 when he delivered his first public speech in which he delivered one other opinion, rather than Dr. Anthony Fauci’s science ‘expertise,’ that was drummed into the public conscience from morning to night with many commonsense and accurate scientific data gaps. Dr. Barke’s wife Mari videoed his appearance and posted it on social media. The video went viral.

Dr. Barke turned into an activist Doctor, a member of the America’s Frontline Doctors group, founded by Dr. Simone Gold, helping doctors to use their own medical knowledge and much commonsense to save lives. The group’s first conference in Washington DC got the attention of 17 million viewers in 24 hours, but the video was turned off by YouTube and Google ‘fact checkers.’

The following is my interview with Dr. Barke.

NG: “Please tell the reader about COVID-19.”

DrB: “Like any other viral illness, each person reacts to the virus differently. People with underlying conditions who contracted the Coronavirus could be in for a rough ride. The symptoms are different for each person; from no symptoms yet, tested positive, to mild symptoms. Could be a loss of taste and smell to lung infection. If a patient needs hospitalization, he or she could be in medical trouble as the disease advanced to a critical stage. Once in the hospital, aggressive treatment should be applied.”

NG: “In the early months of the Pandemic, hospitals turned people away. Are they still dong that?”

DrB: “Not to my knowledge. Of course at the beginning much hysteria overcame much of the population and that included many medical professionals.”

NG: “We interviewed Dr. Richard Bartlett from Texas who treated his patients who showed respiratory distress with inhaled Budesonide, an asthma medication. Their symptom stopped in less than 24 hours. Dr. Ralph Abraham, a Louisiana MD and a Congressman also used this very same treatment on 200 patients. The same applies to a south Texas ICU and by using Budesonide the ICU was emptied in 48 hours, for which we have received an email from the hospital’s CEO.

NG: “Some ICU doctors do not mention Budesonide or Hydroxychloroquine, zinc and Azithromycin. However, so many people died in the hospitals. So, how are the hospitals treating COVID patients nowadays? Are they just flying blind and trying cure methods?”

DrB: “As I already indicated. When a patient has to be hospitalized, he or she may be in health woe. The goal is not to land in a hospital. Medicine operates on trial and error especially with a novel virus the like of COVID-19.”

NG: “Do you know how I can find out how many doctors are using HCQ (short for Hydroxychloroquine, common brand, Plaquenil), or Corticosteroids as an early treatment?”

DrB: “No idea, but it is best to do a Google search. Remember, there is cost and profit involved. For instant, Remdesivir, an antiviral medication, developed by the biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, administered via injection into a vein, costs $1,000 per injection. It is used only with COVID-19 hospitalized patients and has proven to cut the death rate by 30%; HCQ is very inexpensive, could be as low as $10.00 and it is effectively COVID-19 preventative.”

NG: “Is there a list of HDQ studies?

DrB: “As you know, the media got involved when President Trump recommended the use of HCQ. It became a politicized drug, to the point of nastiness, even though the use of this medicine on COVID-19 patients showed significant improvement in their condition.

In many countries the use of HCQ is common. In Africa they use the drug for Malaria and the COVID cases there were astonishingly small in number. I suggest health professionals use what is safe and works well to benefit the patient. It is possible to foresee that once we pass the November election, HCQ dispensation will become easier.”

Cure

NG: “Suggesting use of the Hydroxychloroquine combination as a possible cure, in many cases became rather controversial and even political. Some doctors will not recommend it and many pharmacies apparently will not fill a prescription for it. Please expand.”

DrB: “Not all doctors have the knowledge and desire to use the Hydroxychloroquine, zinc and Zithromax (Azithromycin) cocktail. If a person believes this medication mix has some cure merit, I suggest to find a doctor who will prescribe it and then a pharmacy that will dispense the prescription. Hydroxychloroquine is a generic drug, approved for use some 60 years ago. What America’s Frontline Doctors are working on is to influence the FDA (Food and Drug Administration Federal agency) to approve the Hydroxychloroquine combo to be sold over the counter, as it is inexpensively available in many countries around the world.

A doctor must individualize the Hydroxychloroquine combo, acting as a preventative application. People who are at risk of contracting the virus, due to any particular factor, might take 2 pills once a week for several months and thus reduce the possibility of contracting COVID-19. It has proven effective. When testing positive, it is suggested to take the Hydroxychloroquine with Z-Pak, to prevent inflammation that the Coronavirus causes as well as Zinc that ‘masses’ with the viral application in the cell. Zinc inhibits the viral inflammation and helps the HCQ to get to the cells. It has been proven effective in blocking coronavirus (and most other viruses) from multiplying in a person’s throat and nasopharynx. Therefore, it is expected that COVID-19 will be similarly inhibited. Also, a daily dose of the proper vitamin supplementation that strengthens the immune system to fight any viral or bacterial inflammation is highly recommended.”

NG: “It is like a car that needs a regular oil change. However, the health professionals still need many more miles to know all that they need to know about the COVID-19.

Fear factor

NG: “In Early March 2020 we were told that the lockdown will be for 14 days in order to flatten the curve, a public health strategy to slow down the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Flattened the epidemic curve means the visual representation of the number of infected people needing health care over time, making sure the hospitals are not at overly full capacity. Six months later the country is still elbowing between partial lockdown of many business and religious or social gatherings. Can you please explain what is going on?”

DrB: “It is about crushing the fear. Defeat the fear with the truth. It has become a depravity case, a battle against a dishonest media that purposely perpetuate fear and chaos in order to obstruct President Trump’s work. In order to discredit him for recommending HCQ. And fear is way more contagious than the Coronavirus itself.”

NG: “I guess that to scare people is much easier than to un-scare them. The pandemic undid the entire order of society, how do we get out of it and get back to our accustomed way of life?”

DrB: “The best tool is the truth with effective treatments, available to the medical professionals from good and informative research along with using commonsense practices, not politics.”

NG: Censorship and misinformation has been misleading the public. Many videos offering sensible and professional testimonies to HCQ’s effectiveness were censored by big-tech and were taken off the Internet. The COVID-19 pandemic has stolen much of our freedom and liberty.

Cancel Culture

NG: “in order to serve a political agenda, the media and politicians apply the ‘Cancel Culture’ to medicine. The effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine has been hiding in plain sight. Other effective drugs did not get the same slanderous treatment. I sincerely hope that you and doctors like you turn the tide fast.”

DrB: “We, the doctors of commonsense, will do our utmost to fast reverse the trend of events. We are certainly in a better place today. We have more data about the COVID-19 novel virus. We know better how to treat COVID-19 patients and can even prevent the spread. We have more studies and we are heading toward herd immunity.”

NG: “Many thanks Dr. Barke for making my readers so much more informed.”

Dr. Barke’s book, ‘Covid-19 – A physician’s Take on the Exaggerated Fear of the Coronavirus‘ is a recipe for everyone suffering from coronavirus anxiety.

“A great collection of eye-opening, thought-provoking essays,” says Larry Elder, radio personality and movie producer.

“Irrespective of what the medical establishment has pronounced, not because of science, but because of politics, and unlike many of his colleagues, he [Dr. Barke] has the courage to advocate medical treatments that work,” says Dennis Prager, radio talk show host, lecturer and author.

Dr. Jeffrey Barke MD is the doctor readers need to have in their corner. He is the American frontline doctor type, the doctor who will not halt medicine in order for propaganda and misleading information to take over. We are lucky to have him and like to help him to flatten the social curve, meaning, slow the spread of this virus and cure it where it has managed to attack while returning to life as usual.